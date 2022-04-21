Marvel's Dark Web Teased For Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)

Over two months ago, Bleeding Cool reported "Marvel To Publish "Dark Web" Comic Book Series" based on my ferreting out that Marvel Comics had trademarked the phrase "Dark Web" for "Printed comic books; printed periodicals in the field of comic book stories and artwork; printed posters. Providing online entertainment, namely, non-downloadable comic books and graphic novels." I also reported that "Marvel is also trademarking "Iron Cat" which suggests a return for Black Cat to her Iron Man costume is in the offing, as well as "Midnight Sons" – a previous name for the supernatural superheroic line at Marvel Comics, such as Ghost Rider, Blade and Morbius."

Since then Iron Cat was solicited, just as we suspected, but there has been no mention of a new Midnight Sons. But what about Dark Web? Well, some leaked imagery from the upcoming Free Comic Book Day Spider-Man/Venom comic books shows off the new Ben Reilly character Chasm, alongside the new look Madame Web who will star in next year's Madame Web movie from Sony played by Dakota Johnson. And teasing a new Dark Web comic book – or storyline. Whatever it is, it will be big enough for Marvel Comics to try and get the trademark. A new Spider-event to come?

FCBD 2022 SPIDER-MAN VENOM #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220009

(W) Al Ewing, Ram V., Zeb Wells (A) Bryan Hitch (A/CA) John Romita

Marvel Comics will celebrate Free Comic Book Day this year with THREE separate Free Comic one-shots, each offering readers new and old an exciting entry point into some of Marvel's biggest upcoming stories and characters! Spider-Man is gearing up for a brand-new era just in time for the character's 60th anniversary! Fans who pick up FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 will see the very beginning of the major storylines writer Zeb Wells and legendary artist John Romita Jr. have planned for their run on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, including Tombstone's first steps towards becoming Spidey's most terrifying villain. FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 will also give fans a chance to check out the thought-provoking work Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch are doing on VENOM! The groundbreaking changes this mastermind trio has in store for the symbiote mythos starts here! FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER/VENOM #1 will be available exclusively through Diamond Comics. Check with your local comic shop regarding availability.

Free Comic Book Day will be held on Saturday, the 7th of May, 2022.