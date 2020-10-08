Marvel Comics Delays Eternals #1 Two Months Until January 2021

When Marvel Comics solicited Eternals #1 by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic, it was a) meant to come out in early November and b) was still called The Eternals. Then the movie dropped the definitive article from its title and slipped to its current schedule of November 2021. Well the comic book has;t slipped that far – but it has slipped two months, until January 2021. There may be less of a rush to hit the movie release date now. Here's the solicitation. preview and Peach Momoko cover of #1, just because.

ETERNALS #1 MOMOKO VAR

MARVEL COMICS

SEP200567

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Esad Ribic (CA) Peach Momoko

NEVER DIE. NEVER WIN. ETERNALS.

What's the point of an eternal battle?

For millions of years, one hundred Eternals have roamed the Earth, secret protectors of humanity. Without them, we'd be smears between the teeth of the demon-like Deviants. Their war has waged for all time, echoing in our myths and nightmares.

But today, Eternals face something new: change. Can they – or anyone on Earth – survive their discovery?

From the thought provoking minds of Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine, Uncanny X-Men, Thor) and Esad Ribi? (Secret Wars, King Thor) comes a new vision of the classic Marvel mythology! Rated T+ In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $4.99

The Eternals #1 is coming from Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic in December from Marvel Comics. Here's a look ahead at what one might expect. No words, just pictures, that'll do for now, folks…

Under the subhead "Never Die, Never Win", Eternals #1 was meant to launch in November. "I said if I was ever to do a book again at Marvel, it would have to be something I've never done before. This is exactly that. This is me teaming up with literally my favourite artist of the epic, taking one of those lightning-storm Kirby visions and re-making it to be as new as the day it was forged," Gillen said. "While Esad makes whole worlds on the page, I'm applying all the skills I've developed when I was away. It's a lot. It's everything. There's enough scale packed in here that I believe that when you look at the comic, you'll see the pages slightly bulge. Essentially "Eternal" has to mean "never going out of style" which means we're aiming for "Instant classic." Also – fight scenes, horror, human drama, emotions, explosions. Comics!"