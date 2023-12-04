Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged:

Marvel Comics' Fall & Rise Of X-Men Solicitations For March 2023

Marvel's solicits for the Fall Of The House Of X and Rise Of The Powers Of X series that bring the Krakoan Age of the X-Men to an end,

Article Summary Marvel announces end of Krakoan Age with new X-Men titles for March 2023.

Wolverine confronts Doctor Stasis; hints at a reality reset by killing Moira Mactaggert.

The X-Men face Orchis in a final battle to reclaim hope and pave the way for a new era.

Art and storytelling from Gerry Duggan, Lucas Werneck, and others define the X-Men's future.

Marvel Comics is releasing the solicitations for the Fall Of The House Of X and Rise Of The Powers Of X series that bring the Krakoan Age of the X-Men to an end. Including Wolverine taking out Doctor Stasis… and whatever is inside him. And could someone be about to reset reality by killing Moira Mactaggert? I doubt it…

Due to the sinister machinations of the anti-mutant supervillain group Orchis, mutantkind has fallen harder than ever before but soon, the X-Men will have their revenge as the revolutionary Krakoan age comes to its explosive end! Just as Jonathan Hickman boldly kicked it off in 2019 in twin series, HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X, the finale of the Krakoan Age will be told across two intertwined series starting in January—FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X. The two five-issue limited series will deliver a breathtaking saga across mutant history and future as the X-Men of today and tomorrow wage the final war against extinction across their entire existence! Gerry Duggan and Lucas Werneck's FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X sees a classic lineup of X-Men embark on a daring mission to bring down Orchis for good and restore hope to mutantkind. Meanwhile Kieron Gillen and R.B. Silva's RISE OF THE POWERS OF X takes readers on a sense-shattering journey beyond space and time as an ambitious plan is put in action to prevent the darkest of futures from coming to pass. It's a who's who of current mutant mastermind storytellers, and they're holding nothing back as they close out Krakoa down in epic style and position the X-Men for their all-new era launching later next year! Today, fans can peek ahead at the covers for FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #3 and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #3, both arriving in March. In FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #3, the end has truly begun! The X-Men have taken all they're willing to take from Orchis… Now it's time for them to do the dishing out. Unfortunately, just when it seems like one threat is over…another rises to take its place. The final battle of the Krakoan age rages as two series that are one move toward a crash that will echo across the universe… In RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #3, discover that the real end is never beginning! The past, present and future of Krakoa all rests in a trigger finger. The scenario you prayed would never happen plays out as two series that are one move toward a crash that will reverberate outside the universe…

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #3 (OF 5)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 3/13

RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #3 (OF 5)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art and Cover by R.B. SILVA

On Sale 3/27

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!