Marvel Comics Full June 2023 Solicits- The Return Of The Illuminati

The Illuminati return from Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch in Ultimate Invasion, leading Marvel Comics full June 2023 solicits and solicitations, below.

ULTIMATE INVASION #1 (OF 4)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH ALSO AVAILABLE

NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS • VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI • VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE TRANSFORMATION OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE BEGINS!

Superstar creators Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch team up!

The Illuminati must form once again to stop the Maker from his plans to destroy – or perhaps rebuild – the universe, with Miles Morales at the center of it all! Bryan's work on THE ULTIMATES helped redefine super hero comics for the 2000s – wait until you see what he and Jonathan have in store for this decade! Including new data pages by Jonathan Hickman – plus exclusive behind-the-scenes material on the world-building that has gone into this project! 56 PGS./Rated T+ …$8.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #1

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY HERB TRIMPE • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

GLEASON ELEMENTAL VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

THE AGE OF MONSTERS HAS BEGUN!

As an enraged Hulk tries to take control of Bruce Banner's body permanently, a mysterious immortal turns every monster in the Marvel Universe against Banner in an attempt to free their creator, the primordial Mother of Horrors. With the help of an unlikely new friend, Banner and Hulk must try to stop the world from getting plunged into darkness in this terrifying new series!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BLACK PANTHER #1

EVE L. EWING (W) • CHRIS ALLEN (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Women of Marvel Variant Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Variant Cover by RAHZZAH • Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by STEVE RUDE

Howard the Duck Variant Cover by SANFORD GREENE

Variant Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

A KING WITHOUT A CROWN! Banished from the throne and a fugitive in his own homelands, T'Challa still can't leave Wakanda without its sworn protector. A king without a crown, he finds new purpose lurking the streets and shadows of the Wakandan city that bears his father's name, BIRNIN T'CHAKA. New direction, new villains, new creative team – get in on the ground floor of Marvel's next smash hit!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

LOKI #1 (OF 4)

DAN WATTERS (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS • VARIANT COVER BY JUNI BA

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

LOKI SAVES THE MARVEL UNIVERSE?

He may be the "benevolent" God of Stories now, but Loki's past as the God of Lies returns to haunt him when ancient, powerful weapons he once built end up scattered across the Ten Realms! Loki must track down these weapons before they fall into the wrong hands and bring about Ragnarok! Surprising guest stars, exciting new characters and startling twists await in this all-new miniseries by rising stars Dan Watters (Sword of Azrael) and Germán Peralta (BLACK PANTHER)!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #50

Kelly Thompson (W) • JAVIER PINA & MORE (A) • Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY KAREN S. DARBOE

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

VARIANT COVER BY AMANDA CONNER • VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

FINAL ISSUE OF KELLY THOMPSON'S HISTORIC RUN!

It has been an impossible journey – one that's taken Carol Danvers across time and space and pitted her against enemies new and old. Superstar writer Kelly Thompson has run Marvel's premier heroine through the gauntlet, and now the boss of space burns brighter than ever. No one believed

she would get this far. But that's the power of Captain Marvel and her Carol Corps: They will never give up. Higher, further, faster – to the very end. Do not miss this capstone to a record-breaking run as Thompson puts her final fingerprints on Earth's Mightiest Hero!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL #1

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • Carlos Nieto (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant Cover by JIM CHEUNG • Spoiler Variant Cover by ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

"CONTEST OF CHAOS" PRELUDE!

When a newly rejuvenated Agatha Harkness learns of the Scarlet Witch's recent absorption of Chthon, she decides to educate her former student on the dangers of such an endeavor. But Wanda is not the meek pupil she once was – and Agatha's intentions are not so straightforward. This epic clash between Marvel's most powerful witches sets off a chain reaction that will affect the course of Marvel's summer!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS #2

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by STUART IMMONEN

Corner Box Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS

Great Lakes Avengers variant by DAVID BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA

The Avengers find themselves with a rare gift – foreknowledge of the dangers coming their way in the form of the deadly TRIBULATION EVENTS. But can this information be trusted? And can even Earth's Mightiest Heroes triumph in the face of cascading disaster?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #27

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO SCIARRONE

DISNEY100 BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO SCIARRONE

• Grief looms over Peter after last issue's shocking death!

• Spider-Man's villains are more than happy to keep him distracted…

• Your eyes don't deceive you, DOCTOR OCTOPUS IS BACK!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #28

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY OLIVIER COIPEL

STORMBREAKER VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

• The new-and-improved Doctor Octopus takes his upgraded tentacles for a rampage through Oscorp!

• Can the deadliest Doc Ock ever be stopped?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #1 (OF 5)

ROB LIEFELD & CHAD BOWERS (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C)

Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN • Virgin Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Variant Cover by KAEL NGU • VARIANT COVER BY Skottie Young

DEADPOOL, WOLVERINE, CABLE –

IT DOESN'T GET BADDER THAN THIS!

WADE WILSON is back, and he's brought some frenemies! As the villainous THUMPER returns to take out the man who created him, WOLVERINE and CABLE step in for a daring rescue mission. But as DEADPOOL becomes embroiled in nefarious criminal machinations in MADRIPOOR, will the trio be able to join forces…or will Thumper's agenda put an end to their efforts? Don't miss the highly anticipated follow-up to DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD, as Rob Liefeld returns to the Merc with a Mouth and introduces NEW characters into his wild world who are sure to become the next fan-faves, including the first appearance of SHATTERSTORM!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #121 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by GERRY CONWAY

Penciled by GIL KANE

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

The night Gwen Stacy died! In 1973, Spider-Man fans the world over were shocked by a story that had previously been unthinkable. To strike at the heart of Peter Parker, the Green Goblin kidnaps the woman he loves, Gwen Stacy, and Spider-Man faces a race against time as he swings to the rescue. Readers were used to Spidey saving the day – and as the Goblin sends Gwen plummeting from a bridge, our hero believes he has done it again, firing out a webline that breaks her fall. But when Peter holds Gwen in his arms, the heartbreaking truth is revealed – and comic books are changed forever! It's a masterpiece of storytelling from Gerry Conway and Gil Kane, and one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #121.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #122 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by GERRY CONWAY

Penciled by GIL KANE

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

The Goblin's last stand! Devastated by the tragic death of Gwen Stacy, a fighting-mad Spider-Man swears deadly revenge on his greatest enemy: Norman Osborn, the Green Goblin! What follows is an action-packed showdown between two of the greatest adversaries in all of fiction. As a volatile Peter Parker tracks his hated foe to one of Osborn's warehouses, the stage is set for an unforgettable battle. Will Spider-Man give in to his rage and take the life of the man who killed the woman he loves? Or even at his most grief-stricken, can he hold himself back from becoming a murderer? And whatever Peter's choice, what difference will it make to the Green Goblin's fate? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #122.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #7

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE LAST LOOK VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"CARNAGE REIGNS" – Part SIX!

CLETUS KASADY's unleashed maximum carnage upon NYC with the awesome power of his new Extrembiote, and the only one left to stand in his way is MILES MORALES, who may have stumbled upon Cletus' one weakness – which means Cletus will stop at nothing to put Miles down for good. To have a chance at stopping him, Miles will need help from the most unexpected allies…Cletus got an upgrade – why can't Miles?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

RED GOBLIN #5

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) Cover by InHyuk Lee

Connecting Variant Cover

by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by STEPHEN MOONEY

"CARNAGE REIGNS" – Part Four!

Cletus Kasady is back in New York and more powerful and bloodthirsty than ever! Normie Osborn, meanwhile, is eager to prove himself as the new RED GOBLIN! But when that eagerness puts him on a collision course with Carnage, Normie and his symbiote will emerge from this issue forever changed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CARNAGE #14

ALEX PAKNADEL (W)

FRANCESCO MANNA (A)

Cover by KENDRICK "kunkka" LIM

VENOM THE OTHER VARIANT COVER

BY RYAN STEGMAN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER

BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS

"CARNAGE REIGNS" – Part FIVE!

As Cletus Kasady's hunger has grown, so has his ambition. With a certain wall-crawling hero dead in his wake.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CARNAGE REIGNS OMEGA #1

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Connecting Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE • Variant Cover by TBA

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"CARNAGE REIGNS" – Conclusion!

Cletus Kasady finally gets what he's been after and unlocks new and terrifying possibilities with his Extrembiote armor – and sets the stage for the next VENOM epic! Miles Morales can call in all the backup he wants – but don't he and his super-hero pals get it yet?! CARNAGE RULES!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

GROOT #2 (OF 4)

DAN ABNETT (W) • DAMIAN COUCEIRO (A)

Cover by LEE GARBETT

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER

BY MARTIN COCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

Groot's home planet is no more! But who or what were the mysterious invaders that decimated it? And what life is still lurking in the once lush forest? Groot and Mar-Vell will need to stay on their toes, as they're being stalked by Yondar the hunter!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

WARLOCK: REBIRTH #3 (OF 5)

RON MARZ (W) • RON LIM (A/C)

Variant Cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE

Adam Warlock and Doctor Strange must escape Soul World! But in order to do that, Adam will have to fight Eve head on! Without the Soul Gem, does Adam stand a chance?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #3

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

ULTIMATE LAST LOOK VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS • VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

BITTERSWEET REUNION!

The Guardians find themselves face-to-face with their old teammate Groot! But he's not the friend they remember! Will this be a happy reunion or an all-out massacre? It may be the latter, as the rift between this family runs deep.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL & ECHO #2 (OF 4)

TABOO & B. EARL (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

Variant Cover by DAVID MACK • Variant Cover by TBA

AN ANCIENT EVIL IS…BORN AGAIN!

For months, the demonic DEMOGOBLIN has been kidnapping children, but what do Demo's nefarious schemes have to do with an ancient and unspeakable evil awakening deep within the bowels of Hell's Kitchen…an evil with ties to DAREDEVIL and ECHO that threatens everything they hold dear. A MYSTERIOUS WARRIOR from the past may hold the key to victory – but whose side is she on?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DANNY KETCH: GHOST RIDER #2 (OF 4)

HOWARD MACKIE (W) • DANIEL PICCIOTTO (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY SKAN • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

MEET…THE BROKER!

This new adversary is boosting the powers of Ghost Rider's enemies. But what is his ultimate goal? And what does it have to do with Danny Ketch and Johnny Blaze?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

VENOM #20

AL EWING (W) • CAFU (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

ULTIMATE LAST LOOK VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA • VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS MAGNO

THERE AND BROCK AGAIN!

Eddie Brock has fought and fought and fought some more to get back to the Marvel Universe and fight by his son's side. IN THIS ISSUE – HE SUCCEEDS! And the charred skeletal remains of Eddie's physical body are REANIMATED by the King in Black incarnate! Wielding the very marrow in his broken bones, Eddie makes his presence in the present known in explosive fashion! Not that you'd expect anything less!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #21

AL EWING (W) • CAFU (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

VARIANT COVER BY SUNGHAN YUNE • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

NOT YOUR FATHER'S BEDLAM!

As Eddie Brock finds his footing in the Marvel Universe, he's going to need to come face to face with the very worst parts of himself in the form the time-displaced monster called BEDLAM! Eddie's always been his own most brutal critic, though, and this titanic beatdown will be no exception – and something NEW will be waiting on the other side! (Hint: it's that GIANT RED DUDE WITH FOUR ARMS RIGHT ABOVE THIS TEXT!)

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SILK #2 (OF 5)

EMILY KIM (W) • IG GUARA (A) • Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WELCOME TO THE WILD, WILD WEST!

• Silk's old nemesis Saya Ishii has her trapped in a dream world that keeps resetting.

• In the latest dream, Silk is a web-slinging, train-robbing outlaw in the Wild West.

• Why is Silk trapped? And what's the deal with the monstrous creature that keeps showing up to terrorize her?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #3 (OF 5)

TARAN KILLAM, JED MACKAY, TY TEMPLETON & MORE! (W) • ROD REIS, DANNY EARLS, NELSON DANIEL & TY TEMPLETON (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VENOM THE OTHER VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIO PARRILLO

Face front, Venomaniacs! EVEN MORE vicious and violent Venoms enter the fray!

• FIRST! TARAN KILLAM and ROD REIS unite to pay a visit to the Old West and introduce you readers out there in Mighty Marveldom to an all-new Madame Venom – a femme fatale who'll leave even the roughest and toughest outlaws shaking in their boots!

• THEN! Your new favorite comic book writer, Jed MacKay, and Marvel newcomer Danny Earls, unite to tell a tale as old as time – literally! Together, they'll introduce a brand-new, prehistoric and primal vision of Venom!

• AND! What? You thought we forgot VENOM SPACEKNIGHT?! WE WOULD NEVER! But if he's your favorite Venom ever, you better keep your fingers crossed – because not every Venom is making it out of this saga alive.

• PLUS! Another round of DAILY BUGLE funnies from comics legend Ty Templeton – this time with a symbiotic spin!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 (OF 4)

DAN SLOTT & DAVID BETANCOURT (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS & JULIAN SHAW (A) • Cover by PATRICK BROWN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPIDER-SMASHER RETURNS!

• After her hit debut in MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN, Miles' sister Billie Morales's alter ego is still needed in the Empire of the Spider!

• Plus, the origin of the secret Spider-Character who debuted in SPIDER-MAN #7 is told here!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN #9

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C) • Variant Cover by ANDRÈS GENOLET

• Spider-Man's Spider-Sense is on overdrive.

• It's driving him insane.

• And Electro has always been one to listen when opportunity knocks…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: INDIA #1 (OF 4)

NIKESH SHUKLA (W) • ABHISHEK MALSUNI (A) • Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Variant Cover by SUMIT KUMAR • WINDOWSHADES Variant Cover by TOM REILLY

Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

SPIDER-MAN: INDIA RETURNS!

Just in time for his big role on the silver screen, Spider-Man: India returns for his first miniseries in almost twenty years! Pavitr Prabhakar is back, fresh from "The End of the Spider-Verse" in in his own universe's Mumbai. But things aren't exactly simple. There's a science professor promising results, activating people's "lizard brain" along with a ruthless businessman who may be more than he seems… Don't miss the break-out Spider-Character of 2023!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY #2 (OF 5)

SABIR PIRZADA (W) • FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A) • Cover by SKAN

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

THE MOTHER OF ALL SYMBIOTE STORIES!

The Life Foundation symbiotes, Toxin and the others, have been STOLEN! But by whom? And WHY?! Regardless, it's up to Liz to save the symbiotes before they can fall into the wrong hands – and unleash untold havoc across New York!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SON OF ORIGINS OF MARVEL COMICS: MARVEL TALES #1

Written by STAN LEE & LARRY LIEBER

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, DON HECK, STEVE DITKO & BILL EVERETT

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • DOG VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

Relive the debut appearances of even more pop-culture icons as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! In INCREDIBLE HULK (1962) #1, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby unveil perhaps their most tragic hero of all. Is the Hulk man, is he monster…or is he both? In JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #83, Larry Lieber joins Lee and Kirby to bring the mighty Thor from Norse myth to the Marvel Universe! In TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #39, Lee, Lieber and artist Don Heck introduce Tony Stark – and show how, to save his own life, he must build the invincible armor of Iron Man! In STRANGE TALES (1951) #110-111, Lee and Steve Ditko present the psychedelic world of Doctor Strange, Master of the Mystic Arts! And in DAREDEVIL (1964) #1, Bill Everett teams with Lee to show how blind youth Matt Murdock becomes the fearless adventurer known as Daredevil!

104 PGS./Rated All Ages …$7.99

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II #4 (OF 5)

DAVID MICHELINIE (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Variant Cover by LOGAN LUBERA

Just when VENOM and SILVER SABLE's battle to stop planet-killing tech from falling into the wrong hands reaches its climax – a new player enters the game. DOCTOR DOOM has his own plans for the tech – and for EDDIE BROCK. Plans that will change Eddie and the symbiote FOREVER!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1

STEVE FOXE, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, SARAH GAILEY, SHADI PETOSKY, H.E. EDGMON & MORE! (W) • ROSI KAMPE & MORE (A) • Cover by amy reeder

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ • VARIANT COVER BY P. CRAIG RUSSELL

VARIANT COVER BY Jan Bazaldua

CELEBRATING PRIDE 2023 WITH NEW AND ESTABLISHED CREATORS!

Get the scoop on an unannounced X-Men title with an action-packed story by Steve Foxe! Then Stephanie Williams introduces a brand-new character in Pride tradition! The 2021 and 2022 character debuts of Somnus and Escapade sent shock waves through Krakoa – you will not want to miss the opening gamut here. And there are many more announcements to come. Fans from every arc of the rainbow will love this anthology, and True Believers everywhere know if they want to see the future of Marvel Comics…they better be reading Marvel's Voices. The groundbreaking anthology series continues with more panache than ever!

96 pages/ONE-SHOT/RATED T+ …$9.99

RETAILERS NOTE: ORDER USING 75960620608700111

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #4 (OF 5)

EMILY KIM (W) • KEI ZAMA (A)

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Design Variant Cover

by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by GREG LAND

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

THE END OF GWEN?

• Spider-Gwen is imprisoned, and the only hope she has is relying on her very own clones!

• But is it too late? As Lyla gears up to act out her final revenge against Gwen. One that will affect the entire multiverse!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HALLOWS' EVE #4 (OF 5)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W)

MICHAEL DOWLING (A/C)

Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

• Eve finally returns to the place where it all began…

THE BEYOND CORPORATION!

• Maxine Danger is back and puts Eve in her toughest spot yet.

• Can Eve survive this? Or will Ben Reilly rot in his prison cell, waiting for his love who will never come?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – HERALDS OF APOCALYPSE #1

AL EWING (W) • LUCA PIZZARI (A)

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

THE ORIGIN OF ARAKKO!

In ancient days, Genesis turned back the hordes of Amenth. In ancient days, Genesis forced Annihilationin to a parley. What words were spoken in her mind? Now, finally, Apocalypse will know…and the echoes of those words might destroy him…and Arakko with him.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – MUTANT FIRST STRIKE #1

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • Valentina Pinti (A)

Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER

BY LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

KRAKOA STRIKES?!

Ever since mutants declared themselves humanity's new gods, certain circles have been waiting for the other shoe to drop – the wrath. When a small New England town is hit by a devastating mutant attack, it seems the wrath is here. But all isn't as it appears. And Krakoa doesn't hesitate to save lives – so it's time for BISHOP to lead Krakoa's biggest rescue effort yet!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

STORM #2 (OF 5)

ANN NOCENTI (W) • SID KOTIAN (A) • Cover by ALAN DAVIS

ULTIMATE LAST LOOK VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

OUT-OF-CONTROL POWERS VS. AN OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD ADVERSARY!

As ORORO MUNROE tries to balance her responsibilities as leader of the X-MEN, her difficult relationship with KITTY PRYDE and even a NEW LOVE INTEREST, her powers are creating deadly weather that threatens to tear it all asunder! In the eye of the storm is the powerful NEW VILLAIN BLOWBACK – but as Storm summons her strength for their first historic confrontation, will even her best be enough?

Continuing the all-new tale set during Storm's fan-favorite punk-attired days, by legendary Marvel writer/editor Ann Nocenti.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #5 (OF 5)

J. Holtham (W) • Sean Damien Hill (A)

Cover by Ken Lashley

TIME IS AN UNCONQUERABLE BEAST!

Tempo traps herself and Bishop in a time loop of her past trauma. Will she be able to allow festering wounds heal so she and Bishop can figure out a way back home? Meanwhile, the War College students are fighting for their lives, and the lives of Krakoa's mutants, against the Struckers and Orchis. Help may be on the way, but timing these days has a funny way of putting our favorite mutants in the worst positions possible. Read the last issue of the BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE miniseries to find out how this time-warped, action-packed plot ends!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #5

Tini Howard (W) • Vasco Georgiev (A) Cover by Erica D'Urso

EARTH'S MOST FURIOUS HEROES UNITE!

And the villains alike! Morgan Le Fay has saddled up with her old lover, none other than Doctor Doom! And that can't mean good things for the old country. But Betsy Braddock has a plan up her sleeve…and a Multiverse of allies even Morgan can't magic-wand away. The fight for Britain, for Betsy, for Captains everywhere comes to a head!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL X-MEN #12

Kieron Gillen (W) • Lucas Werneck (A) • Cover by Mark Brooks

QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI

A COLOSSAL MISTAKE…

The Quiet Council gather to fill the empty seat. It's the last chance to make a smart, kind decision to prevent the fall. Luckily, the deciding vote is in the hands of trusty old Colossus. Let's hope he hasn't got plans to ruin everything. That would be terrible.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …3.99

X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #4 (OF 5)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A)

Cover by KALMAN ANDRASOFSZKY

LAURA ON LOCKDOWN!

KIMURA has LAURA right where she wants her! But with X-23 under Kimura's thrall like the "good old days"…will Laura be drawn back into the life of an assassin that she put behind her? Old wounds are reopened, and drastic action is taken by X-23…and the mysterious HAYMAKER!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #4 (OF 5)

Charlie Jane Anders (W) • Enid Balám (A) Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

STEAL FROM THE WORST!

Escapade, Cerebella and Scout's plan to perform the ultimate heist and steal from Count Nefaria has not been going as smoothly as they would have liked. In fact, they now have to face the Count and his new nefarious Lethal Legion! Thankfully, Dani, Karma, Galura, Rahne and Morgan join the fray and will bring some order to the madness…hopefully. Maybe trying to rob an ultra-rich super villain who has his own personal league of evil minions was a little ambitious for the young mutants…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN RED #12

Al Ewing (W) • Jacopo Camagni (A) • Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES • PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI

THE WHITE SWORD BROKEN!

The White Sword – the mutant Omega healer who could raise the dead and bind them to his service – had One Hundred Warriors. Now the first and last of the Hundred have come to tell the tale of the one who destroyed them…one who is coming to test the mutants of Arakko once again…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ROGUE & GAMBIT #4 (OF 5)

Stephanie Phillips (W)

Carlos GÓMEZ (A)

Cover by Steve Morris

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER

BY JAVIER GARRÓN

WITH THEIR POWERS COMBINED…

…Rogue and Gambit are still dead in the water! And so are the powered humans who've mysteriously disappeared recently. Crusher Creel, Juggernaut, Vanisher, Lady Deathstrike… What are all these (sometime) villains doing in one place, and who is pulling the strings? The gloves come off, and series secrets are revealed as this house of cards comes crashing down!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE X-CELLENT #4 (OF 5)

PETER MILLIGAN (W) • MICHAEL ALLRED (A/C)

Venus Dee Milo returns! But how does the formerly deceased teleporter play into Zeitgeist's plan to mutant godhood? The brightest stars always burn out the fastest. And when it comes to Zeitgeist's infamy, a backstabbing teammate will do just the trick!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WOLVERINE #34

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JUAN JOSÉ RYP (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

HomageR Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Variant Cover by ROD REIS

WOLVERINE VS. WEAPONS OF X!

He's been used. He's been manipulated. He's been mind-controlled. He's even been killed. Now WOLVERINE takes the fight back to BEAST and his WEAPONS OF X program. How will one mutant fare versus an ARMY OF CLONES and a giant multistory, mobile FORTRESS/BATTLE SUIT? Good thing he's the best there is at what he does!

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY …$3.99

X-FORCE #41

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • PAUL DAVIDSON (A)

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

QUENTIN QUIRE RETURNS TO OVERTHROW BEAST'S BARBARIC RULE!

The once-KID OMEGA returns to X-FORCE! But where has he been? And where is he taking the team? Mysteries will be revealed as BEAST'S dark agenda is fully exposed! (Hint: Any X LIVES OF WOLVERINE fans may want to pick this up too!)

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN #23

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Joshua Cassara (A/C) • CORNER BOX VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK • VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

THE SENTINELS GET AN UPGRADE!

Anti-mutant fantasist Feilong has taken control of Tony Stark's businesses and devoted Iron Man's technology toward the next generation of Sentinels! These Stark Sentinels are as hard to beat as old Shell-head himself and are fully devoted to crushing the X-Men!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #7

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Juan Frigeri (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

IRONHEART VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

IRONHEART VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY BOB LAYTON • VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA

Tony Stark is in dire need of a win! But how does he plan to get ahead? By building a new suit of armor! The suit's first objective? Infiltrate and destroy Stark Industries!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #13

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W)

ALINA EROFEEVA (A)

Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

ULTIMATE LAST LOOK VARIANT COVER

BY BRYAN HITCH

"COLD WAR" PART FIVE!

Just when White Wolf thinks he's gained the upper hand, Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers rally under the banner of Captain America. Meanwhile, Black Widow and Peggy Carter clash over what it means to be a hero – and whether Bucky Barnes is still someone worth saving.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #14

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • ZÉ CARLOS (A)

Cover by R.B. SILVA

ULTIMATE LAST LOOK VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

"COLD WAR" AFTERMATH!

Fresh from the battle with Bucky Barnes and White Wolf, Sam Wilson returns home to Harlem with battle scars and a renewed sense of focus. With Misty Knight by his side, he sets out to forge a new path – and maybe reunite with some old friends along the way.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR OMEGA #1

COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING & TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A)

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON • Homager Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI

"COLD WAR" FINALE!

White Wolf has unleashed an army of Dimension Z monsters upon our world as a declaration of global war, and Team Cap's only hope to stop it is to take him down for good. Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes deploys his final chess piece – Ian Rogers himself – to turn the situation in his favor. Lifelong friends battle alongside mortal enemies – and change the trajectory of their lives – in this stunning conclusion!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

I AM IRON MAN #4 (OF 5)

MUREWA AYODELE (W)

DOTUN AKANDE (A/C)

• IRON MAN, just like every person, has his demons. But when you're IRON MAN, director of S.H.I.E.L.D., your demons are war-bringing demons that you must face covered in iron armor and a handful of secrets.

• Jump on with this penultimate episode set after the events of "Civil War"!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT #5 (OF 5)

JOHN JENNINGS (W)

VALENTINE DE LANDRO (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Surfer and Ghost Light are at the mercy of the Stranger! As our heroes take their final stand to save the town of Sweetwater, Ghost Light's journey comes to an epic finale! What will become of Marvel's newest cosmic hero? Find out the answer here!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #4

Jed MacKay (W) • ANDY MACDONALD (A) • Cover by Alex Ross

Clea Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW • VARIANT COVER BY CHRISTIAN WARD

MEET WONG…AGENT OF W.A.N.D.!

Wong and magic super-spy Pandora Peters are reforming S.H.I.E.L.D.'s covert mystical organization. Their first mission? Find a supernatural serial killer who not only destroys magic but eats it! Who is this horrifying monster? And what future danger does it spell for Doctor Strange?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS BEYOND #4 (OF 5)

DEREK LANDY (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)

• The Lost One stalks our world, the Beyonder watches from orbit and the Avengers prepare to battle…the Bootleg Avengers!

• Six ordinary people, gifted with amazing powers and abilities they neither earned nor (frankly) deserve, seek to replace Earth's Mightiest Heroes at LITERALLY the worst possible time. And when the Ivory Kings show up to pass judgment on the Beyonder's last, desperate ploy to keep his race from being wiped out, things – amazingly – go rapidly downhill.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #8

RYAN NORTH (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS (W)

Wraparound Connecting 700 Characters Variant Cover by SCOTT KOBLISH

Variant Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO • VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

• The Fantastic Four are finally settling into their new normal…but something very ABNORMAL is happening outside their farmhouse.

• Sue and Alicia get to spend some quality time together in town, but when they return, everything is not how they left it…

• …and a very different Fantastic Four are left in their place!

• It's Sue and Alicia versus the world – and the start of a special two-part story!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HELLCAT #4 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

ALEX LINS (A) • Cover by PERE PÉREZ

VARIANT COVER BY AKA

VARIANT COVER BY SUPERLOG

Hellcat has reached a breaking point as she is haunted by secrets from her past and hounded by the law, Sleepwalker AND her ex Daimon Hellstrom in the present. With the dark forces conspiring against her and the truth of Spalding Grantham's murder finally about to be exposed, Patsy will undergo a dramatic transformation. Prepare yourselves for the return of…DEMONIC HELLCAT!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHE-HULK #14

RAINBOW ROWELL (W)

ANDRÉS GENOLET (A)

Cover by JEN BARTEL

SHE-HULK VARIANT COVER

BY DERRICK CHEW

SHE-HULK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER

BY DERRICK CHEW

• The secret history of THE SCOUNDREL revealed!

• The coolest new villain of 2023 has been shrouded in mystery, but SHE-HULK is putting on her detective hat and getting to the bottom of it…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #12

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

HOMAGER VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

ULTIMATE LAST LOOK VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto enter the ring for a championship bout as their senses-shattering run on DAREDEVIL reaches its most ambitious point yet! They've dragged Matt Murdock to the deepest and darkest places of his entire history – but they're about to drag him even lower!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #5 (OF 5)

DANNY LORE (W)

KAREN S. DARBOE (A/C)

For Brielle Brooks' whole life, it's been just her and her mom Safron against the world. A world where suddenly, supernatural bad guys started coming out of the woodwork – but so did her dad, the one and only BLADE! And while he's been training Brielle to hunt vampires and control her Dhampir bloodlust, he and Safron have now been captured by an ancient foe. Can BLOODLINE save them…before her family is ripped apart?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CLOBBERIN' TIME #4 (OF 5)

STEVE SKROCE (W) • STEVE SKROCE (A/C)

Ben Grimm has been banished to the bottomless pit of interstitial space between realities. There, he finds an unlikely ally in DOCTOR DOOM. DOOM has also been a victim of the new villain OGDU FRAIZE, the PSYCHOPOMP. Together, they plan their escape with the help of the banished Watcher, TUVAH TU.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT #24

JED MACKAY (W) • FEDERICO SABBATINI (A) • COVER by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

ULTIMATE LAST LOOK VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

SWEET DREAMS, MOON KNIGHT!

A plague of dreams sweeps through a tenement building, the boundaries between the world of sleep and that of the waking grow porous and Moon Knight must deal with his old enemy Morpheus! But what secret does Morpheus hold…and how will that bring a terrifying new understanding to the seemingly unconnected incidents of the recent past?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #4

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • JUANN CABAL (A)

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Variant Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL

COSMIC GHOST RIDER VS. COSMIC GHOST RIDER!

A battle royal between the two different Cosmic Ghost Riders in the depths of space! But will either of them survive long enough to uncover the mystery of their new dual existence? The revelations and flaming fisticuffs will come fast and furious in this issue!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL #8

ALYSSA WONG (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A)

COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

CAN'T A MERC GET A BREAK?

Deadpool is once again fighting for his life when all he wants to do is retire, have a nice time with his daughter and be completely cured of his cancer – is that too much to ask? Maybe not…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

GHOST RIDER #15

Benjamin Percy (W) • Cory Smith (A) • Cover by BJÖRN Barends

ULTIMATE LAST LOOK VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL • VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

Infernal Labs has successfully siphoned the spirit out of Danny Ketch – in order to power Dr. Diyu's demonic experiments – and now it's up to Johnny to save his brother and close a fiery portal to Hell before it's too late!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR #35

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • JUAN GEDEON & SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • COVER BY NIC KLEIN

ULTIMATE LAST LOOK VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

THE MIDGARD-SHATTERING FINALE OF "BLOOD OF THE FATHERS"!

Doctor Doom makes his final stand to control all of humankind – past, present and future! Thor must defeat him before the course of history and the future of the Ten Realms are irrevocably altere – -but taming a force powerful enough to destroy free will itself might prove to be a greater challenge than Thor could have imagined… Plus, the mysterious origin of Hela is finally revealed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PLANET OF THE APES #3

DAVID F. WALKER (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) • Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY CULLY HAMNER • VARIANT COVER BY ALAN QUAH

WHAT LIES BEYOND THE SEA?

What is a life filled with immense loss and pain? A life watching the world wither away as the ALZ-113 virus consumes humanity? For some, it is an existence of boiling rage that breeds contempt, cruelty and violence. It breeds the Exercitus Viri. As Juliana and Omatete set sail to transfer a thousand apes from the International Simian Research Center in Ghana to the CDC, trouble brews in the seas. Will they be able to make their voyage unscathed and save humanity? Or will the blood-thirsty vengeance of a select few ruin the world's chance of a cure and with it, survival?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PREDATOR #4

Ed Brisson (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A)

Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

SACRIFICES MUST BE MADE!

A fight for control of the Sandpiper breaks out as distrust and fear splits the survivors into opposing camps. Theta must decide whether a human life is worth giving up the last remaining connection to her family. What lengths will Theta go to quench her thirst for vengeance…and who will she be willing to sacrifice in the process?

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY … $3.99

ALIEN #3

Declan Shalvey (W)

ANDREA BROCCARDO (A)

Cover by DIKE Ruan

Variant Cover by MICHAEL WALSH

Variant Cover by SUNGHAN YUNE

SOMETHING WICKED IS COMING THEIR WAY…

The USCSS Boreas has been infiltrated! A chest-burster is wreaking havoc on base, leaving a trail of gore and eviscerated bodies in its wake. With their numbers dwindling, will the Weyland-Yutani security team be able to track the alien down before it becomes something even more deadly? And even if they do, how will they manage the horrors lurking just outside their walls beyond the ice?

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY … $4.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER – BLACK, WHITE AND RED #3

JASON AARON, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MARC BERNARDIN (W)

LEONARD KIRK, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MORE! (A) • Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

Variant Cover by CARMEN CARNERO • Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON HELPS BRING DARTH VADER TO LIFE LIKE NEVER BEFORE!

• MARC BERNARDIN brings us along with Vader on a mission you won't soon forget!

• PLUS: The penultimate chapter of JASON AARON & LEONARD KIRK's Vader deconstruction!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 #1

RODNEY BARNES (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant Cover by E.M. GIST • Variant Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA • Virgin Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

Star Wars Pride Variant Cover by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Concept Art Variant ALSO AVAILABLE

SEASON 2 OF THE HIT DISNEY+ SERIES IS HERE!

• GROGU AND DIN DJARIN return in CHAPTER 9: THE MARSHAL!

• The Mandalorian is drawn to the Outer Rim in search of others of his kind.

• Following rumors of another Mandalorian, he instead comes face-to-face with MARSHAL COBB VANTH wearing a very familiar armor!

• Mando and Grogu have stepped into a situation bigger than they realize!

• Following the tradition of season one, RODNEY BARNES & GEORGES JEANTY reunite to bring season two to life once more!

56 PGS./Rated T …$6.99

STAR WARS: YODA #8

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W)

ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

Star Wars Pride Variant Cover

by JAVIER GARRÓN

MASTER AND APPRENTICE!

• The SEPARATISTS army has a new super-weapon: THE MEGADROID.

• But can YODA and ANAKIN SKYWALKER destroy an entire factory full of them?

• The events of this issue directly overlap with STAR WARS: REVELATIONS! See how IT'S ALL CONNECTED!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #5 (OF 5)

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A)

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Star Wars Pride Variant Cover

by BETSY COLA

THE STARROS FAMILY INFILTRATES AN IMPERIAL DESTROYER. WHAT CAN GO WRONG?

• SANA STARROS and bounty hunter DEVA LOMPOP have boarded the KING'S RANSOM to save one of their family.

• But once they find out they've been betrayed, the STARROS CLAN will never be the same!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – THE EMPIRE #1

JODY HOUSER (W) • JETHRO MORALES (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN

Connecting Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • Variant Cover by TOM REILLY

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

WHAT WOULD YOU DO IF THE EMPIRE TOOK OVER?

• As operations begin to take shape on the moon of ENDOR, a technician must figure out how to live under the control of THE EMPIRE.

• But if he can't stay out of trouble, what will the Empire do with him?

• Continuing the 40TH ANNIVERSARY celebration of RETURN OF THE JEDI, JODY HOUSER & JETHRO MORALES pull back the curtain of the Empire like never before!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #35

ETHAN SACKS (W) • LAN MEDINA (A)

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Star Wars Pride Variant Cover

by LUCAS WERNECK

BOBA FETT VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

DURGE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

A NEW ERA FOR THE BOUNTY HUNTERS!

• In the aftermath of the battle with INFERNO SQUAD, VALANCE and T'ONGA are joined by the most dangerous bounty hunters in the galaxy…

• KHEL TANNA!

• DEATHSTICK!

• DURGE!

•…and BOBA FETT?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #33

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Star Wars Pride Variant Cover

by PHIL JIMENEZ

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

LUKE SKYWALKER! A LOST JEDI TEMPLE!

AND A GRAVE MISCALCULATION!

• APHRA has convinced LUKE that she can help him find long-lost secrets of THE JEDI!

• But she has other plans for him that include…

• …DARTH VADER!!!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS #35

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A)

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Action Figure Variant Cover

by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Star Wars Pride Variant Cover

by PHIL JIMENEZ

LUKE SKYWALKER…IN THE CLUTHES

OF DR. CUATA!

• The would-be JEDI'S LIGHTSABER is all but destroyed!

• Enter KYBER CRYSTAL expert DR. CUATA! Only he can repair it…but at what price?

• Luke's life will hang in the balance…and only ANOTHER JEDI can save him!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #35

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by KHOI PHAM

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Star Wars Pride Variant Cover

by LUCIANO VECCHIO

VADER UNBOUND!

• The DARK LORD OF THE SITH has called upon the galaxy's greatest archaeologist, DOCTOR APHRA, for help.

• He's lost control of THE FORCE, and only APHRA knows what can tame his path of destruction!

• …But will an archaic KYBERITE weapon only lead to more devastation?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

INCREDIBLE HULK BY BYRNE & CASEY OMNIBUS HC

GARNEY COVER

Written by JOE CASEY, JOHN BYRNE, ERIK LARSEN, JERRY ORDWAY, CHRIS COOPER, TERRY KAVANAGH, GLENN GREENBERG & MORE

Penciled by JAVIER PULIDO, ED MCGUINNESS, RON GARNEY, RON FRENZ, DOUG WHEATLEY, CHRISCROSS, LEE WEEKS, RICK LEONARDI, DAVE ROSS & MORE

Covers by RON GARNEY & LEE WEEKS

Writer Joe Casey takes the helm to deliver action-packed adventures as Bruce Banner seeks answers about Betty's recent death — while the Hulk battles the Super-Adaptoid, the Circus of Crime and more! Shocking truths are revealed just in time for a seismic clash with the Abomination alongside Thunderbolt Ross! Then, legendary creator John Byrne collaborates with blockbuster artist Ron Garney and more top-tier talent to take the Green Goliath on a frightening journey to the American heartland — and into his own troubled past! Featuring Iron Man and the Avengers, Wolverine, Namor the Sub-Mariner, Thanos, and the powerful mutant X-Man — as well as Greenskin's old sparring partner, the Thing! Plus: The classic savage Hulk rampages once again! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #468-474, HULK (1999) #1-11, HULK & SUB-MARINER ANNUAL '98, X-MAN & HULK ANNUAL '98, HULK ANNUAL '99 and RAMPAGING HULK (1998) #1-6.

768 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95406-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

INCREDIBLE HULK BY BYRNE & CASEY OMNIBUS HC WEEKS COVER [DM ONLY]

768 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95407-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: DAREDEVIL GALLERY EDITION HC

Written by JEPH LOEB

Penciled by TIM SALE

Covers by TIM SALE

Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale bring their signature style to Marvel's Man Without Fear! Focusing on the events leading up to his costumed debut, DAREDEVIL: YELLOW presents a Matt Murdock full of youthful exuberance and unyielding optimism. After the death of his father, Battlin' Jack Murdock, Matt dedicates his life to eradicating crime from the streets of Hell's Kitchen. Witness the birth of Daredevil as a young Murdock trains his body and mind to become a hero! Featuring the Fantastic Four, Electro, the Owl and the Purple Man — but rather than DD's adventures in his original suit, in this saga it's the maturation of Matt as a person and his growing love for Karen Page that take the spotlight! And Sale's breathtaking art looks better than ever in this Gallery Edition! Collecting DAREDEVIL: YELLOW #1-6.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95275-4

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: DAREDEVIL GALLERY EDITION HC VARIANT [DM ONLY]

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95276-1

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

DAREDEVIL BY MARK WAID OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC RIVERA COVER

NEW PRINTING!

Written by MARK WAID & GREG RUCKA

Penciled by PAOLO RIVERA, MARCOS MARTIN, KANO,

KHOI PHAM, MARCO CHECCHETTO, CHRIS SAMNEE,

MICHAEL ALLRED & EMMA RÍOS

Covers by PAOLO RIVERA & NEAL ADAMS

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2023

The devil is reborn — and his adventures will leave you gasping for air! The Man Without Fear visits his unique blend of blind justice on Klaw, the Megacrime cartel and the Mole Man, while the hotly contested battle to secure the Omega Drive will require Daredevil to team up with Spider-Man and not one but two Punishers! But as size-changing scientist Hank Pym enters Matt Murdock's head to destroy nanobots implanted by Doctor Doom, will saving Daredevil's brain cost Matt his mind? Ghosts from the past haunt DD, while Matt faces a life-or-death drama of his own. With new enemies, new friends and a "grinnin' in the face of hell" attitude, Mark Waid delivers an Eisner Award-winning run like no other! Collecting DAREDEVIL (2011) #1-27 and #10.1, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #677, AVENGING SPIDER-MAN #6 and PUNISHER (2011) #10.

720 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95277-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL BY MARK WAID OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ADAMS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

720 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95278-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA: RETURN OF THE WINTER SOLDIER OMNIBUS HC EPTING COVER

Captain America by Ed Brubaker Omnibus Vol. 5

NEW PRINTING!

Written by ED BRUBAKER, MARC ANDREYKO, JAMES ASMUS

& CULLEN BUNN

Penciled by CHRIS SAMNEE, FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA,

BUTCH GUICE, MICHAEL LARK, PATCH ZIRCHER, SCOT EATON

& STEVE EPTING

Covers by STEVE EPTING & LEE BERMEJO

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2023

Ed Brubaker's award-winning run concludes! As Captain America's staunch ally Bucky, James Buchanan Barnes was one of America's greatest heroes of WWII — until he was brainwashed into becoming the Soviet spy known as the Winter Soldier. Now, in the aftermath of FEAR ITSELF, James is the Winter Soldier again! When Russian sleeper agents awaken and old enemies resurface with new identities, Winter Soldier and Black Widow clash with Doctor Doom — and James must save the Widow from her own past! But even with help from Wolverine and Hawkeye, must Bucky sacrifice everything to save his love? Meanwhile, Captain America takes on Scourge and the Discordians, while a deadly villain from the past reveals a mystery spanning generations of heroes! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA AND BUCKY #620-628, FEAR ITSELF #7.1: CAPTAIN AMERICA, WINTER SOLDIER (2012) #1-14, CAPTAIN AMERICA (2011) #11-19 and FEAR ITSELF: BOOK OF THE SKULL.

752 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95263-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA: RETURN OF THE WINTER SOLDIER OMNIBUS HC BERMEJO COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

752 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95264-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

BLACK PANTHER BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST OMNIBUS

VOL. 2 HC SHARP COVER

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST & J. TORRES

Penciled by JIM CALAFIORE, SAL VELLUTO, JORGE LUCAS, DAN FRAGA, RYAN BODENHEIM, PATCH ZIRCHER, JON BOGDANOVE, JOE BENNETT & JOHN BUSCEMA

Covers by LIAM SHARP & SAL VELLUTO

Christopher Priest's revolutionary run concludes! It's Black Panther vs. Iron Man — with Wolverine in the middle! Secrets are revealed, punches are thrown, and King Solomon's Frogs wreak havoc — but who is the second Black Panther? The action heads forward into the future and back to the Old West! But when and where in the timestream falls the death of the Black Panther?! And with T'Challa gone, who will inherit the mantle? Could it be…the guy with the trenchcoat and guns? Kevin "Kasper" Cole is a man out for revenge, but his quest soon brings him into conflict with corrupt cops and a brutal hunter! As Cole discovers his own heroism, who will join his Crew to handle Big Trouble in Little Mogadishu? Collecting BLACK PANTHER (1998) #34-62, INCREDIBLE HULK (2000) #33, THE CREW #1-7 and THOR (1966) #370.

928 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95368-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

BLACK PANTHER BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC VELLUTO COVER [DM ONLY]

928 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95369-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

ZIRCHER SCARLET SPIDER COVER

Written by EVAN SKOLNICK, DWIGHT COYE, FABIAN NICIEZA, TOM DEFALCO, TODD DEZAGO & ED LAZELLARI

Penciled by RICHARD PACE, PATCH ZIRCHER, CRAIG BRASFIELD, PHIL GOSIER, SAL BUSCEMA,

STEVEN BUTLER, PARIS KAROUNOS, ED LAZELLARI, GUY DORIAN, DEREC AUCOIN & JIM CALAFIORE

Covers by PATCH ZIRCHER

A new era for the Warriors! When super-powered terrorists capture Namorita, Nova's push to rescue her is derailed when he loses his powers to Garthan Saal, the former Supernova! Amidst all this chaos, the Warriors become embroiled in Spider-Man's Clone Saga – and soon welcome the Scarlet Spider into their ranks! But as Night Thrasher pursues a separate agenda, and the team deals with Helix and Eugenix, they meet a woman who foresees a terrible fate for Speedball. Can the New Warriors handle a future shock? It all comes together when the insidious Volx targets Turbo, and the Warriors face a final reckoning! Collecting NEW WARRIORS (1990) #54-75; JUSTICE: FOUR BALANCE #1-4; NOVA (1994) #17-18; SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #228; WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #129; WEB OF SCARLET SPIDER #3-4; and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #155-158 and #166-167, VENOM: ALONG CAME A SPIDER #1-4, and VENOM: THE HUNTED #1-3.

984 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95381-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC ZIRCHER NOVA COVER [DM ONLY]

984 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95382-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

EXCALIBUR OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC WINN COVER

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL, EVAN SKOLNICK, RICHARD ASHFORD, CHRIS COOPER, TODD DEZAGO,

WARREN ELLIS, FABIAN NICIEZA, JOHN OSTRANDER & MORE

Penciled by STEVE BUCCELLATO, KEN LASHLEY, TERRY SHOEMAKER, IAN CHURCHILL, JOHN ROYLE,

AMANDA CONNER, TERRY DODSON, DAERICK GROSS, DAVID A. WILLIAMS, CARLOS PACHECO, CASEY JONES, ROB HAYNES, CHRIS MARRINAN, RICHARD BENNETT, JAN DUURSEMA, TONY DANIEL, STEVE SKROCE,

AARON LOPRESTI & MORE

Covers by ANTHONY WINN & JOE MADUREIRA

A dark new era dawns for Excalibur! Meggan and Nightcrawler face despair as Captain Britain and Cerise are ripped from the team. Phoenix holds the key to Brian's return, but is the cost too high to bear? And what has Brian become? As Excalibur relocates to Muir Island, Nightcrawler learns a startling secret — and a Phalanx invasion introduces a strange new, or old, ally. Who or what is Douglock?! Wolfsbane, Colossus and the sardonic Pete Wisdom join the team as Excalibur faces a struggle for the Soulsword, a battle against the alien Uncreated and the threat of X-Man — but as Kitty finds romance in the most unlikely place, will Brian join the London Hellfire Club? Collecting EXCALIBUR (1988) #68-103 and ANNUAL #1-2, X-MEN UNLIMITED (1993) #4, X-FACTOR (1986) #106, X-FORCE (1991) #38, X-MAN #12, PRYDE AND WISDOM #1-3, and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #174 and MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL 1996.

1304 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95373-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

EXCALIBUR OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC MADUREIRA COVER [DM ONLY]

1304 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95374-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN 2099 OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC BIANCHI COVER

Written by PETER DAVID, DAN SLOTT, EVAN SKOLNICK, LEN WEIN & MORE

Penciled by WILL SLINEY, RICK LEONARDI, CHRISCROSS, CHRIS BATISTA, RYAN STEGMAN, CHRIS WOZNIAK, JOE ST. PIERRE, ANDREW WILDMAN & MORE

Covers by SIMONE BIANCHI & PASQUAL FERRY

Back from the future, it's Miguel O'Hara — the Spider-Man of 2099! But he's become stranded in the present day, when the omnipresent future corporation Alchemax has only just been formed — and Miguel has a chance to stop its corruption before it starts! But all his plans are derailed when the vicious Inheritors attack the Spider-Verse — and by the time Spidey returns to the cusp of the 22nd century, the malicious Maestro has taken charge! To save tomorrow, Miguel will have to visit today all over again. Now, heroes from both eras — including the time lost Captain America 2099 — must join his fight to prevent the disaster that left 2099 in ruins! Collecting SPIDER-MAN 2099 (2014) #1-12; SPIDER-MAN 2099 (2015) #1-25; CAPTAIN MARVEL (1999) #27-30; SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN (2013) #17-19; SECRET WARS 2099 #1-5; and material from 2099 UNLIMITED #1-3 and #8-10, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2014) #1, and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2015) #1.

1256 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95383-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN 2099 OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC FERRY COVER [DM ONLY]

1256 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95384-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN 2099 OMNIBUS HC LIM COVER

Written by JOHN FRANCIS MOORE, PETER DAVID, PAT MILLS, TONY SKINNER, IAN EDGINTON,

MATTHEW MORRA, TOM PEYER, BEN RAAB & TERRY KAVANAGH

Penciled by RON LIM, JAN DUURSEMA, RICK LEONARDI, GRANT MIEHM, PAT BRODERICK, TOM MORGAN, STEVE PUGH, JIM CALAFIORE, GREG HILDEBRANDT, TIM HILDEBRANDT, HUMBERTO RAMOS, ERIC BATTLE & MORE

Covers by RON LIM and GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

The X-Men: Not just a job, but a heritage! In the year 2099, Xi'an Chi Xan wants Meanstreak, Krystalin, Skullfire, Metalhead, Serpentina, Junkpile and Cerebra to help rebuild Charles Xavier's century-old dream — but lies, betrayal and assassination may tear them down before they start! The gods of the Aesir and demons of the Theatre of Pain — including the sadistic Brimstone Love — are against them, but will the shape-shifting Bloodhawk join the new X-Men's cause? Halloween Jack will offer more tricks than treats, the Free Radicals will Daze and confuse, the Undead will rise, and the X-Nation will be born! But is Xi'an truly this era's Professor X? Or will he become the X-Men's most dangerous enemy? Collecting X-MEN 2099 #1-35, SPIDER-MAN 2099 (1992) #16, RAVAGE 2099 #15, DOOM 2099 #14, PUNISHER 2099 #13, X-MEN 2099 SPECIAL #1, X-MEN 2099: OASIS and X-NATION 2099 #1-6.

1232 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95206-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN 2099 OMNIBUS HC HILDEBRANDT COVER [DM ONLY]

1232 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95207-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 2 HC REMASTERWORKS!

Written by STAN LEE with ROY THOMAS

Penciled by JACK KIRBY & WERNER ROTH with ALEX TOTH

Cover by JACK KIRBY

By popular demand! Back in hardcover, beautifully restored to match the original comics and boasting expanded bonus material! Welcome to Marvel's reMasterworks! X-MEN blends super-hero action, teen angst and a potent metaphor for the turbulent issues of the '60s into one potent package. After laying the foundation for what would become comics' biggest franchise, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby passed the series' headmaster roles to Roy Thomas and Werner Roth, who would come into their own while crafting these tales of Marvel's merry mutants. In this second amazing volume, you'll find the first appearances of the unstoppable Juggernaut, the cosmic Stranger, the mutant Mimic and the mutant-hunting Sentinels! And for good measure, we're topping it off with the return of Magneto and his Brotherhood of Evil mutants — and Lucifer, one of Prof. X's earliest enemies! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #11-21.

256 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95136-8

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 2 HC VARIANT [REMASTERWORKS, DM ONLY]

256 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95137-5

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE TOMB OF DRACULA VOL. 3 HC

Written by MARV WOLFMAN & STEVE GERBER with CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by GENE COLAN & BOB BROWN with DON HECK

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

They said the devil had a daughter. That daughter is Lilith! Dracula's scion is revealed in this historic volume — and while she doesn't get along with dear old undead dad, she still carries on the bloodsucking family tradition. That means extra trouble for our vampire hunters Rachel Van Helsing, Quincy Harker, Frank Drake, Taj Nital and Blade! Speaking of Blade, he goes one-on-one with the Lord of Vampires — who has perhaps found a corner in his dark heart for a human woman. Plus: Hannibal King, a private detective with a biting secret, takes the stage. And new corners of Dracula's world are explored! All this and Lilith's complete solo saga from Marvel's black-and-white magazines! Collecting TOMB OF DRACULA (1972) #23-30; GIANT-SIZE CHILLERS #1; GIANT-SIZE DRACULA #2-3; and material from VAMPIRE TALES #6, DRACULA LIVES #10-11, and MARVEL PREVIEW #12 and #16.

368 PGS./Parental Advisory …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94944-0

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE TOMB OF DRACULA VOL. 3 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 349 [DM ONLY]

368 PGS./Parental Advisory …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94943-3

Trim size: 7 x 10

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC SEASON ONE OMNIBUS HC NOTO COVER

Written by CAVAN SCOTT, CHARLES SOULE & DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER

Penciled by ARIO ANINDITO, GEORGES JEANTY, GUILLERMO SANNA & DAVE WACHTER

Covers by PHIL NOTO & ARIO ANINDITO

A new era of Star Wars storytelling! Centuries before the Empire and the Skywalker Saga, the Jedi of Starlight Beacon – including Masters Avar Kriss and Sskeer, and young Padawan Keeve Trennis – protect the galaxy as republic pioneers push out into new territories. But soon they must join forces with their deadliest enemy to face the onslaught of the unstoppable Drengir horde! But who – or what – is the Great Progenitor? And what nameless terror will be unleashed by the dreaded Nihil? Plus: Marchion Ro – the Eye of the Nihil – reveals the source of the Jedi's greatest fear! And Jedi Investigator Emerick Caphtor uncovers a mystery that will change the golden era of the High Republic forever! Collecting STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC (2021) #1-15, STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – EYE OF THE STORM #1-2 and STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS #1-5.

544 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-0-7851-9488-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC SEASON ONE OMNIBUS HC ANINDITO COVER

544 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-0-7851-9489-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY ZEB WELLS VOL. 5: DEAD LANGUAGE PART 1 TPB

Written by JOE KELLY & ZEB WELLS

Penciled by TERRY DODSON & JOHN ROMITA JR.

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Amazing answers to your burning questions! What did Peter Parker do that ruined Spider-Man's reputation?! What happened all those months ago between Peter and Mary Jane Watson? What does the immediate future have in store for both of them? And who is the creepy-looking figure that has something to do with all of it? The answers will be worth the wait! Plus: DARK WEB is over, but the fallout will haunt Spider-Man for a long time. To recover, Peter and Felicia Hardy, A.K.A. the Black Cat, escape from the city to an exclusive spa in the Catskills! Surely nobody will ruin their romantic getaway by trying to kill them – right? Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #19-23.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94737-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE TPB

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by BRYAN HITCH, JAVIER GARRÓN, AARON KUDER, JIM TOWE, IVAN FIORELLI & MORE

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

The biggest Avengers saga in Marvel history! Jason Aaron assembles the mightiest heroes of Earth, the Multiverse and 1,000,000 BC in the capstone to his incredible era of AVENGERS! From throughout time and across realities, they will unite on a day like no other, to face a battle beyond all imaging. A war that will take us from the prehistoric beginnings of a planet under assault by the greatest villains who've ever lived to the Watchtower that stands at the dark heart of the all and the always, where an army of unprecedented evil now rises — including Doom Supreme, his Multiversal Masters of Evil and a nigh-infinite army of Mephistos! But who is Avenger Prime?! Collecting AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA, AVENGERS (2018) #63-66, AVENGERS FOREVER (2021) #12-15 and AVENGERS ASSEMBLE OMEGA.

280 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95063-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 1: DEMON IN THE ARMOR TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by JUAN FRIGERI & ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by KAEL NGU

Tony Stark has lost it all. His company, his money — maybe even his sobriety. But Stark doesn't realize he still has so much more to lose, especially when assassins start to come for him! As a familiar foe returns to destroy him once and for all, at least Ironheart is in Tony's corner. But what secret is Riri Williams harboring, and will it change their relationship forever? Soon, another close friend is found dead — and it looks like Tony is the killer. Who is the real murderer? Why are they trying to frame Iron Man? And exactly how far will they go to strike at everything he holds dear? All this, plus Emma Frost! A new armor for War Machine! And the untold story of…Iron Man vs. the West Coast Avengers?! Collecting INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2022) #1-6.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94758-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: DARK WEB TPB

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by VINCENZO CARRATÙ & MICHAEL DOWLING

Cover by J. Scott Campbell

ON SALE JULY 2023

Face it, Tiger, you just hit the double jackpot! Two of the greatest loves of Peter Parker's life find themselves thrown into one another's paths and straight into Limbo! But as the events of DARK WEB put them through hell, Felicia Hardy has a secret she's in no rush to share about the new (old) man in her life…Peter Parker! And MJ's hiding something, too: Somehow, she has super-powers?! Our dazzling duo soon finds themselves at the mercy of the diabolical Belasco! And if they don't come clean with one another, they could be stuck in Limbo forever — because Felicia's guilty conscience is playing havoc with her escape plan! Plus: The Black Cat's ultimate score: the mask of Doctor Doom! Collecting MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94799-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY VOL. 2 – THE INVADER TPB

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Penciled by KEV WALKER & CARMEN CARNERO

Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

ON SALE AUGUST 2023

Some shadows reach farther than even the world's best spies can predict! Power. Money. Machinery. Love. Revolution. The 20th century progressed at a more rapid pace than any other in history, but not without help from the shadows. Prepare to discover the secrets of the Outer Circle — and what their next play means for the future of the Winter Soldier! As Steve Rogers receives intel on the Circle's next move, Sharon Carter returns to help Captain America assemble a team for a new mission. But when Cap's allies find themselves scattered across the country with no recollection of how they got there, he must call in a favor from the one person he knows can help: mutant telepath Emma Frost! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA & THE WINTER SOLDIER SPECIAL and CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) #7-11.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93144-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME TPB

Written by PAUL LEVITZ

Penciled by ALAN DAVIS

Cover by ALAN DAVIS

Journey back to the Avengers' earliest days! Eisner Hall of Famer Paul Levitz, known for his storied career at DC Comics, writes his first-ever Marvel story – a love letter to Avengers history – together with fellow superstar Alan Davis! Kang the Conqueror has targeted the classic Avengers team in a showdown that will span centuries – but what will Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, the Wasp and Giant-Man learn about the team's future? From battling the Hulk on the streets of NYC and invading the Fantastic Four's Baxter Building to facing the menaces of the Asgardian dwarves and the Lava Men, Earth's Mightiest Heroes must field every threat Kang throws their way – but despite their courage and heroism, will they ultimately be lost to the swirling mists of time? Collecting AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #1-5.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92573-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SCARLET WITCH BY STEVE ORLANDO VOL. 1: THE LAST DOOR TPB

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Penciled by SARA PICHELLI & CARLOS NIETO

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

There is a door that appears only to those who need it most. On the other side is a witchcraft shop. If your hope is gone, there you will meet…the Scarlet Witch! Wanda Maximoff is familiar with hitting rock bottom — and now that she's finally found peace, she's pledged to help others who are languishing at their lowest. But when a woman falls through Wanda's door with a terrifying story of a town gone mad, the Scarlet Witch will have to muster all her wits and chaos magic to deal with an insidious threat! And when Viv Vision arrives, exhausted and terrified, Wanda must dive into Viv's dreams to find the cause of the android's suffering! Plus: Polaris stops by for a sisterly sojourn into Sub-Atomica! And Darcy Lewis needs defending from a deadly warrior! Plus: When a newly rejuvenated Agatha Harkness learns of the Scarlet Witch's recent absorption of Chthon, she decides to educate her former student on the dangers of such an endeavor. But Wanda is not the meek pupil she once was – and Agatha's intentions are not so straightforward. Collecting SCARLET WITCH (2023) #1-5 and SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL (2023) #1.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-9474-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL & ELEKTRA BY CHIP ZDARSKY VOL. 2:

THE RED FIST SAGA PART TWO TPB

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Penciled by RAFAEL DE LATORRE, MARCO CHECCHETTO & MANUEL GARCIA

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's epic rollercoaster continues! Elektra and Matt Murdock, both now entirely consumed by their respective identities as Daredevil, turn their attention to the world — and to making it a better place. But neither Matt nor Elektra have ever been known for their delicate touch, and they're met by resistance as they unleash their unique brand of purging fire through the criminal element — both expected and very much not! War is coming, and Daredevil and Elektra are on a collision course with the rest of the Marvel Universe! Collecting DAREDEVIL (2022) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93251-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HULK BY DONNY CATES VOL. 2: HULK PLANET TPB

Written by DONNY CATES & RYAN OTTLEY

Penciled by RYAN OTTLEY

Cover by RYAN OTTLEY

Journey to a Hulk Planet! Thoroughly shaken by his battle with Thor — and by Titan's impact on his friends — Bruce Banner finds what should be the ultimate paradise: an entire planet of Hulk-like creatures thriving under the heat of a gamma star. But even at the center of a civilization that worships him, Bruce can't shake thoughts of the past — and he should know by now that he can never find peace for long. For Titan, the darkest part of the Hulk, refuses to remain caged like an animal. And when Titan finally breaks free, he'll be looking for a vicious and violent fight! It's the mind-blowing finale to Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley's blockbuster saga of Starship Hulk! Collecting HULK (2021) #9-14.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92600-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN BY CODY ZIGLAR VOL. 1 — TRIAL BY SPIDER TPB

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Penciled by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Someone's not walking away from this one! Spider-Man faces the strongest super-powered foes and most dangerous gauntlets the Multiverse can throw his way. And every time Miles Morales falls, he rises again — stronger than before. Until now. There are some punches you don't get up from, and a new villain isn't pulling a single one as they threaten everyone and everything Miles loves. Between school, home, his love life and fighting crime night and day, Miles is reaching his breaking point. And when this new foe is finished, Spider-Man's world will be changed forever! But what does this villain have to do with Misty Knight's investigation and a slew of upgraded foes, like the souped-up Scorpion, terrorizing NYC? Collecting MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94852-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON TPB

Written by EVE L. EWING

Penciled by LUCA MARESCA & IVAN FIORELLI

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

It's up to Photon to put the universe back together! From the New Orleans Harbor Patrol to the Avengers, the Ultimates and beyond – Monica Rambeau, the hero known as Photon, has been a leader and team player her entire life. Now, as Monica faces a reality-shattering crisis in her first-ever solo series, readers will explore the outer reaches and wildest vagaries of the Marvel Universe through the eyes of one of its most powerful heroes! Charged with making a very special, very cosmic delivery, this should be light work (get it?) for Monica – if family drama doesn't hold her back! But when she runs into someone from her past who she really can't stand, it'll lead to an unexpected – make that impossible – Avengers reunion. Collecting MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94790-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA VOL. 6 – ASCENDANT TPB

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Penciled by MINKYU JUNG

Cover by RACHAEL STOTT

Sana Starros and her allies have cornered the Spark Eternal! Sana is determined to bring back Doctor Aphra, no matter the cost! But can she triumph — or will the Spark destroy Sana, Aphra and everyone they love? Aphra strikes a bargain for power, but it may come at a terrible cost — unless the crafty doctor has one last trick up her sleeve! Meanwhile, Ronen and Domina clash over the Tagge Corporation's future, and Sana is caught in the middle! But if there's one thing she's learned from Aphra, it's how to use every situation to her advantage — and no matter which Tagge wins, Sana's determined to come out on top! Plus: The Spark Eternal sets its sights on the Crimson Dawn! Will Aphra's most desperate gambit pay off? Or will she be lost forever? Collecting STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #26-31.

144 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94803-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEMON WARS TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by PEACH MOMOKO with ZACK DAVISSON

Penciled by PEACH MOMOKO

Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Peach Momoko takes her version of the Marvel Universe to the next level! Welcome to another dimension filled with wondrous creatures: sentient samurai armor, a winged individual in a falcon mask, a mysterious panther person and a red, snakelike monster with a deadly appetite. As these incredible Yokai battle, will Mariko Yashida be forced to choose a side? When Iron Samurai clashes with Shield of Justice, their war will be anything but civil — and their cataclysmic confrontation could devastate two worlds! Meanwhile, the spirit world is divided — and Mariko finds herself caught between Phoenix and Magik! And another Yokai with incredible power has plans to paint the world scarlet! Collecting DEMON WARS: THE IRON SAMURAI, DEMON WARS: SHIELD OF JUSTICE, DEMON WARS: DOWN IN FLAMES and DEMON WARS: SCARLET SIN.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94715-6

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

LEGION OF X BY SI SPURRIER VOL. 2 TPB

Written by SI SPURRIER

Penciled by RAFAEL PIMENTEL, NETHO DIAZ & PHIL NOTO

Cover by BEN HARVEY

ON SALE AUGUST 2023

When Judgment Day arrives, Legion is on the Celestial's chopping block! Is David Haller a hero, or will he succumb to his madness just as everyone predicts? Then, something savage is afoot! Nightcrawler develops some very demonic physical features – and he's not the only one. Goodbye, Warren Worthington III – and hello, murderous winged monster! Meanwhile, Banshee has developed a flaming skull, and Cypher and Warlock have made a startling discovery about the seemingly innocuous blooms floating out of the Astral Plane. As Kurt's inner beast threatens to completely take control, can the Legionnaires – with help from the mystical Black Knight – untangle this complex web of threats before it envelops mutantkind? When Legion battles Nimrod, the status quo will be completely shattered! Collecting LEGION OF X #6-10 and X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SONS OF X.

176 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94751-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

TRIALS OF X VOL. 12 TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, VICTOR LAVALLE & STEVE ORLANDO

Penciled by PHIL NOTO, JAVIER PINA, LEONARD KIRK & CREEES LEE

Cover by Phil Noto

ON SALE JULY 2023

Villains old and new thrive in the Trials of X! Emma Frost has taken on many opponents as the White Queen, but she may have bitten off more than she can chew with the Kingpin of Crime, Wilson Fisk! M.O.D.O.K. takes aim at the X-Men — and he is designed for only one thing, after all! Sabretooth may be trapped in the Pit, but that makes him more dangerous than ever! And Kate Pryde sets sail with a new crew of Marauders, and their first mission is to rescue Daken from the primal provocateur known as Brimstone Love! Collecting DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN #3, X-MEN (2021) #8, SABRETOOTH (2022) #2-3 and MARAUDERS ANNUAL #1.

152 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94846-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-TREME X-MEN BY CLAREMONT & LARROCA: A NEW BEGINNING TPB

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

The X-Treme team is back! Legendary X-scribe Chris Claremont reunites with artistic dynamo Salvador Larroca for an all-new story set just after the groundbreaking original run of X-TREME X-MEN! A powerful psychic attack on Kitty Pryde from her old enemy Ogun brings the squad back together for a high-stakes mission, but what secret is Ogun hiding? And will even the combined might of Bishop, Sage, Gambit, Rogue, Rachel Summers, Storm and Wolverine be enough to stop his insidious plan?! As Rachel uncovers a dark secret, the X-Treme X-Men face the anti-mutant Purity, the mysterious organization called the Galérer and a deadly foe known as Beasty-Brute! But when they suffer a painful loss, nothing will contain Storm's unbridled rage! Will a wounded team find a way to triumph? And if so, at what cost to themselves?! Collecting X-TREME X-MEN (2022) #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94675-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR: MENACE ON WHEELS TPB

Written by JORDAN IFUEKO

Penciled by ALBA GLEZ

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Being a preteen super hero is hard. Doing it when your parents finally know about it is even harder. Good thing Lunella Lafayette (A.K.A. Moon Girl, Inhuman super-genius) has a plan to keep heroing. To give herself the perfect alibi, she organizes a roller-derby team of other Inhuman kids! It's just supposed to be an excuse to get out of the apartment with all her super-hero gear in tow, but it turns out to be kind of…fun? That is, until one of the other kids on the team, an influencer called OMG Olivia, has far more nefarious plans than blocking other skaters. Can Moon Girl and her trusty T-rex sidekick, Devil Dinosaur, take on Olivia and her army of mind-controlled kids before the threat spreads beyond the Lower East Side? Collecting MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR (2022) #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93125-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: SPIDER-MAN OR SPIDER-CLONE? TPB

Volume #9 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

Written by GERRY CONWAY & LEN WEIN with ARCHIE GOODWIN & BILL MANTLO

Penciled by ROSS ANDRU with GIL KANE & SAL BUSCEMA

Cover by GIL KANE

Peter Parker's life has never been easy, but it's hard for things to get worse after your dead girlfriend shows up on your doorstep. Uh-oh, we've challenged that infamous Parker luck — which means things will definitely get worse! Spidey…you've been cloned! In the storyline that shocked the comics world, the scheming Jackal has cloned both Gwen Stacy and Spider-Man, and now Spidey must face one of his greatest personal tragedies! Then, Doc Ock returns — and he's brought the ghost of Hammerhead with him! And they're not the only ones back from the grave. The Kingpin is out to resurrect his son — and he can, if Spider-Man dies! This Epic Collection isn't all reanimation-a-go-go, though. Peter and Mary Jane's relationship blossoms in these pages — and they even share their first kiss! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #143-164 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #10.

464 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94874-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: THE FATE OF THE PHOENIX TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #7 in the X-Men Epic Collections

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JOHN BYRNE with JO DUFFY & SCOTT EDELMAN

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE with JOHN ROMITA JR., KEN LANDGRAF & BRENT ANDERSON

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

Chris Claremont and John Byrne's collaboration ranks among the greatest that comics has ever known. But of their many iconic X-MEN stories, none was more epic or influential than "The Dark Phoenix Saga." The X-Men have fought many battles, set out on galaxy-spanning adventures and grappled with enemies of limitless might, but nothing could prepare them for their most shocking battle: One of their own teammates, Jean Grey, has gained power beyond all comprehension, corrupting her into the Dark Phoenix! Now, the X-Men must fight the woman they cherish, or the universe itself will be consumed by her unquenchable fire! Also featuring Wolverine vs. Wendigo, the dystopian "Days of Future Past" and more! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #129-141 and ANNUAL #4, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #142-143, MARVEL TREASURY EDITION #26-27, PHOENIX: THE UNTOLD STORY, and material from MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #100.

480 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95050-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: INTO THE FIRE TPB

Volume #17 in the Daredevil Epic Collections

Written by D.G. CHICHESTER, GREGORY WRIGHT, GLENN HERDLING, JIM STARLIN & FRANK MILLER

Penciled by SCOTT MCDANIEL, KEVIN KOBASIC, JOHN HEEBINK, ANDREW PAQUETTE, JOE CHIODO

& JOHN ROMITA JR.

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

The Man Without Fear's painful past! Matt Murdock has an incendiary mystery to solve, but he might end up getting his fingers burned! Then, terror has a new name as Daredevil faces the daughter of Mister Fear: the emotion-controlling Shock! And when criminals including Taskmaster and Stilt-Man go to war after a small fortune, it's up to Daredevil to keep the slippery legacy out of the wrong hands! Black Widow enlists DD's help to investigate a murder, placing both of them at the mercy of a sadistic, telepathic killer! And legendary writer Frank Miller returns to Hell's Kitchen, teaming with fellow DD alum John Romita Jr. to explore Matt's early days in one of the greatest Daredevil stories ever told! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #312-318 and ANNUAL #9, DAREDEVIL/BLACK WIDOW: ABATTOIR, and DAREDEVIL: THE MAN WITHOUT FEAR #1-5.

520 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95372-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THUNDERBOLTS EPIC COLLECTION: JUSTICE, LIKE LIGHTNING TPB

Volume #1 in the Thunderbolts Epic Collections

Written by KURT BUSIEK, ROGER STERN, PETER DAVID & JOHN OSTRANDER

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, STEVE EPTING, JEFF JOHNSON, MIKE DEODATO JR., SAL BUSCEMA,

PASQUAL FERRY & MORE

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

The greatest trick ever pulled! With the Avengers and Fantastic Four believed dead, a new team of heroes rises to take their place! But the Thunderbolts hide a sinister secret: They're villains in disguise! What are Baron Zemo and his Masters of Evil really up to? What happens when some members begin to doubt their plan? And when the enthusiastic Jolt joins their ranks, how long can their secret stay hidden? The T-Bolts battle the Hulk, deal with a suspicious Black Widow, and tackle foes including the Mad Thinker and the Elements of Doom. But when the Avengers and FF return, the full scale of Zemo's plot is revealed! Collecting THUNDERBOLTS (1997) #1-12 and ANNUAL '97, THUNDERBOLTS: DISTANT RUMBLINGS #-1, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #449, SPIDER-MAN TEAM-UP #7, HEROES FOR HIRE (1997) #7, and material from TALES OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1.

520 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95205-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: HEL ON EARTH TPB

Volume #22 in the Thor Epic Collections

Written by ROY THOMAS, GLENN GREENBERG, TOM DEFALCO & RON FRENZ

Penciled by M.C. WYMAN, STEWART JOHNSON, KEITH POLLARD, ROBERT WALKER, SANDU FLOREA,

JOHN BUSCEMA, JERRY DECAIRE & LOU HARRISON

Cover by SANDU FLOREA

Who is Don Blake?! For years, Thor thought "Blake" was a mortal guise created by Odin – so how is he standing here, alive and well? The all-powerful Destroyer interrupts Thor's quest for answers – but when he finally confronts Odin, he finds another Thor waiting for him! Red Norvell is back – but why? And can Odin's shocking revelations about Blake be believed? Thor rejoins the High Evolutionary's cosmic conflict – but when Kurse returns, manipulated by an old foe and backed by a squad of undead allies, Thor is in for a battle that might destroy New York City! Can the Hulk help Thor fight his way to Hel and back? Plus: Thor battles the Thing and War Machine! And Loki and Pluto team up to kill Thor and Hercules! Collecting THOR (1966) #476-490 and ANNUAL #19, and material from AVENGERS ANNUAL #23.

512 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95189-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: IN MORTAL FLESH TPB [NEW PRINTING]

Volume #17 in the Thor Epic Collections

Written by RANDALL FRENZ, TOM DEFALCO, RON FRENZ, ROY THOMAS & MORE

Penciled by RICH YANIZESKY, RON FRENZ, GARY HARTLE, TONY DEZUNIGA, MIKE MIGNOLA, RON LIM, HERB TRIMPE, AL MILGROM & MORE

Cover by RON FRENZ

To spare a life, Thor makes the ultimate sacrifice! With the fate of his friend Eric Masterson in the balance, Thor steps in — and finds himself once again bonded to a mortal form! But which deadly foe will bring about such dire straits? Could it be Quicksand? The maniacal Mongoose? A new Executioner? Or as an untethered Asgard drifts into the Negative Zone, Annihilus? As a new era begins for Thor, another legendary hero returns: Zounds, it's Hercules! It will take the combined might of these godly friends, plus She-Hulk, to face not one but two Dooms! In another heavyweight bout, Thor takes on the Juggernaut — with the New Warriors lending a hand! Plus: The High Evolutionary! Doctor Strange! The Thing! Beta Ray Bill! Tales of Asgard! And Ulik joins the Wrecking Crew! Collecting THOR (1966) #401-418 and ANNUAL #14.

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95051-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL-VERSE: KANG GN-TPB

Written by ROGER STERN, JEFF PARKER & RYAN NORTH

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA, LEONARD KIRK, NAOMI FRANQUIZ, DEREK CHARM & ERICA HENDERSON

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

In the past, present and future of the Marvel-Verse, never has there been a conqueror quite like Kang! Get to know the time-traveling tyrant from the 31st century in these epic clashes with the heroes of today! When the self-proclaimed "Ultimate Kang" sets out to conquer his own alternate-reality counterparts, the Council of Kangs, the Avengers assemble to oppose him! But only one force can possibly halt his mad march: himself! Then, Kang returns to wreak chronal chaos, uniting the Avengers with 1950s heroes the Agents of Atlas in a complex plot to make himself master of the world! Plus: Squirrel Girl's unbeatable reputation is tested to its limits across three eras! Can Kang conquer the unconquerable? Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #267-269, GIANT-SIZE MARVEL ADVENTURES THE AVENGERS #1 and UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL (2015B) #42.

120 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95319-5

Trim size: 6 x 9

THOR: THE MIGHTY AVENGER GN-TPB

Written by ROGER LANGRIDGE

Penciled by CHRIS SAMNEE

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

It's Thor as you've never seen him before! Eisner and Harvey Award-nominated writer Roger Langridge and artist Chris Samnee reimagine the God of Thunder! Thrill as Thor faces the mischievous machinations of his adopted brother, Loki, battles raging robots the size of cities and fights side-by-side with Iron Man for the first time! Gasp as he tames the mightiest sea creatures and tests his might against the Sub-Mariner! Swoon as he rescues damsels in distress from the vilest villains! And chuckle as the Son of Odin finds his way in a strange world – with Jane Foster as his guide! Featuring the Warriors Three and the fearsome Fin Fang Foom! Plus: Loki's machinations throw Thor and a World War II-era Captain America into King Arthur's court in a time-twisting tale of Camelot craziness! Collecting THOR THE MIGHTY AVENGER #1-8 and FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2011 (THOR THE MIGHTY AVENGER).

216 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95314-0

Trim size: 6 x 9

STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS GN-TPB

Written by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Penciled by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

The spellcasting students are ready to face their final exams! From day one, people have been wondering: Who is the savior of Strange Academy, and who can bring it all down? Prepare to find out as the students who have chosen to remain at the Academy must meet their biggest challenge yet! They've finally got a lead on Gaslamp and their missing friend — now all they have to do is fight and defeat the most terrifying villain they've ever known! The endgame is here, the future of Marvel magic is about to be decided, and students past and present will face a battle for their very souls! Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos reunite for the spellbinding climax of their Eisner Award-nominated saga! Collecting STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #1-6.

136 PGS./Ages 13-17 …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93253-4

Trim size: 6 x 9

MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1

COLLECTIONS

FOC 05/08/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY ZEB WELLS VOL. 5:

DEAD LANGUAGE PART 1 TPB (ON SALE 07/19/23)

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE TPB (ON SALE 07/19/23)

BLACK PANTHER BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

SHARP COVER (ON SALE 10/18/23)

BLACK PANTHER BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

VELLUTO COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 10/18/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE TOMB OF DRACULA VOL. 3 HC

(ON SALE 10/18/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE TOMB OF DRACULA VOL. 3 HC

VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 10/18/23)

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR: MENACE ON WHEELS TPB

(ON SALE 07/19/23)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC SEASON ONE OMNIBUS HC

ANINDITO COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 10/18/23)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC SEASON ONE OMNIBUS HC

NOTO COVER (ON SALE 10/18/23)

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: HEL ON EARTH TPB (ON SALE 07/19/23)

THUNDERBOLTS EPIC COLLECTION: JUSTICE, LIKE LIGHTNING TPB

(ON SALE 07/19/23)

TRIALS OF X VOL. 12 TPB (ON SALE 07/19/23)

X-TREME X-MEN BY CLAREMONT & LARROCA:

A NEW BEGINNING TPB (ON SALE 07/19/23)

FOC 05/15/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: SPIDER-MAN OR

SPIDER-CLONE? TPB (ON SALE 07/26/23)

DAREDEVIL & ELEKTRA BY CHIP ZDARSKY VOL. 2:

THE RED FIST SAGA PART TWO TPB (ON SALE 07/26/23)

HULK BY DONNY CATES VOL. 2: HULK PLANET TPB

(ON SALE 07/26/23)

MARVEL STUDIOS' MOON KNIGHT: THE ART OF THE SERIES HC

(ON SALE 10/25/23)

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: DARK WEB TPB (ON SALE 07/26/23)

MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON TPB (ON SALE 07/26/23)

SPIDER-MAN 2099 OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC BIANCHI COVER

(ON SALE 10/25/23)

SPIDER-MAN 2099 OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC FERRY COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 10/25/23)

STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS GN-TPB (ON SALE 07/26/23)

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: THE FATE OF THE PHOENIX TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 07/26/23)

FOC 05/22/23

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY VOL. 2 –

THE INVADER TPB (ON SALE 08/02/23)

DEMON WARS TREASURY EDITION TPB (ON SALE 11/01/23)

JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: DAREDEVIL GALLERY EDITION HC

(ON SALE 11/01/23)

JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: DAREDEVIL GALLERY EDITION HC

VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/01/23)

LEGION OF X BY SI SPURRIER VOL. 2 TPB (ON SALE 08/02/23)

MARVEL-VERSE: KANG GN-TPB (ON SALE 08/02/23)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN BY CODY ZIGLAR VOL. 1 –

TRIAL BY SPIDER TPB (ON SALE 08/02/23)

NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC ZIRCHER

NOVA COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/01/23)

NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC ZIRCHER

SCARLET SPIDER COVER (ON SALE 11/01/23)

SCARLET WITCH BY STEVE ORLANDO VOL. 1:

THE LAST DOOR TPB (ON SALE 08/02/23)

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA VOL. 6 – ASCENDANT TPB

(ON SALE 08/02/23)

X-MEN 2099 OMNIBUS HC HILDEBRANDT COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 11/01/23)

X-MEN 2099 OMNIBUS HC LIM COVER (ON SALE 11/01/23)

FOC 05/29/23

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME TPB (ON SALE 08/09/23)

CAPTAIN AMERICA: RETURN OF THE WINTER SOLDIER

OMNIBUS HC BERMEJO COVER [NEW PRINTING] [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 11/08/23)

CAPTAIN AMERICA: RETURN OF THE WINTER SOLDIER

OMNIBUS HC EPTING COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 11/08/23)

DAREDEVIL BY MARK WAID OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

NEAL ADAMS COVER [NEW PRINTING] [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 11/08/23)

DAREDEVIL BY MARK WAID OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

RIVERA COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 11/08/23)

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: INTO THE FIRE TPB

(ON SALE 08/09/23)

EXCALIBUR OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC MADUREIRA COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 11/08/23)

EXCALIBUR OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC WINN COVER (ON SALE 11/08/23)

INCREDIBLE HULK BY BYRNE & CASEY OMNIBUS HC

GARNEY COVER (ON SALE 11/08/23)

INCREDIBLE HULK BY BYRNE & CASEY OMNIBUS HC

WEEKS COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/08/23)

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 1:

DEMON IN THE ARMOR TPB (ON SALE 08/09/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 2 HC

[REMASTERWORKS] (ON SALE 11/08/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 2 HC VARIANT

[REMASTERWORKS] [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/08/23)

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: IN MORTAL FLESH TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 08/09/23)

THOR: THE MIGHTY AVENGER GN-TPB (ON SALE 08/09/23)