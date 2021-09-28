Marvel Comics Launches X-Men: Green With Wolverine Vs Nature Girl

Gerry Duggan, Emilo Laiso, and Rachelle Rosenberg have taken over from Jonathan Hickman and Declan Shalvey on Marvel Comics' X-Men weekly digital comic X-Men Unlimited Infinity on the Marvel Unlimited app.

And they are doing so with a new storyline, X-Men: Green, reflecting the previous X-Men series X-Men: Gold, X-Men: Blue, and X-Men: Red.

Set initially on the island nation Krakoa, it stars the mutant Nature Girl, Lin Li, who has the powers to communicate, influence, manipulate, and control nature: all living beings, plants, natural phenomena (such as the weather and geology of the Earth), and the matter and energy of which all these things are composed, as well as reflecting that in her own body.

So when a dying sea turtle washes up on Krakoa, choking on an identifiable piece of plastic trash…

from a convenience store in Las Vegas.

All fired up, she takes a quick trip via Krakoan portal.

Which goes south rather rapidly.

Breaking the Krakoan Law, Murder No Man…

Professor Xavier is brought in to deal with what has gone down with Nature Girl and a newfound animal friend…

…and has someone in mind who has their own affinity with the natural world to take on the bounty hunter burden…

Will ever X-Men Unlimited Infinity comic star Wolverine? Seems so…

X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #5

Published: September 27, 2021

Creators Gerry Duggan and Emilio Laiso kick off a new arc in this anthology series straight from the island of Krakoa! Nature Girl witnesses an injustice and the human world will pay. The first part of "X-Men: Green."