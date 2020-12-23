Marvel Comics March 2021 Solicitations In Full

Bleeding Cool has the full Marvel Comics solicitations for March 2021, give or take a few covers which will likely pop in a little later. But for now… King In Black comes to its conclusion. But a lot more begins. So what jumps out for you>

VENOM #34 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210514

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Iban Coello

THIS IS IT!

After a pulse-pounding race to the finish, VENOM #34 stands as the series' final tie-in to the KING IN BLACK epic!

But is this issue also the end of the Venom symbiote as we know it?!

From maestros DONNY CATES, IBAN COELLO and JESUS ABURTOV, this one sets the stage for VENOM #200 – and EVERYTHING that follows!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99



VENOM #34 STEGMAN VAR KIB

MARVEL COMICS

VENOM #34 STEGMAN SKETCH VAR KIB

MARVEL COMICS

VENOM #34 SUPERLOG VENOM-THING VAR KIB

MARVEL COMICS

KING IN BLACK WICCAN AND HULKING #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210518

(W) Tini Howard (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Jim Cheung

NO TIME TO CELEBRATE!

Wiccan and Hulkling are freshly off the marriage altar and overdue for a proper celebration. So when the Shi'ar invite them for an all-expenses paid vacation at their glitziest beach resort, you know Wiccan's already got their bags packed. But they'll have to hold the champagne – because Knull and his symbiote army are expanding across the galaxy! Tini Howard and Luciano Vecchio give everyone's favorite Young Avengers a honeymoon to die for!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $4.99

KING IN BLACK WICCAN AND HULKING #1 DAUTERMAN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

KING IN BLACK WICCAN AND HULKING #1 MOMOKO STORMBREAKERS VAR

MARVEL COMICS

KING IN BLACK #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210521

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

WHAT'S A GOD TO A NONBELIEVER?

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $5.99



KING IN BLACK #5 (OF 5) YU CONNECTING VAR

MARVEL COMICS

KING IN BLACK #5 (OF 5) BEDERMAN TATTOO VAR

MARVEL COMICS

KING IN BLACK #5 (OF 5) STEGMAN SKETCH VAR

MARVEL COMICS

KING IN BLACK #5 (OF 5) YOUNG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

KING IN BLACK #5 (OF 5) RAPOZA DRAGON VAR

MARVEL COMICS

KING IN BLACK #5 (OF 5) STEGMAN SPOILER VAR

MARVEL COMICS

KING IN BLACK #5 (OF 5) BOOTH WRAPAROUND VAR

MARVEL COMICS

KING IN BLACK GHOST RIDER #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210529

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Will Sliney

THE WAR FOR HELL'S THRONE MEETS THE KING IN BLACK!

All Ghost Rider wants is to destroy Mephisto, round up an army of escaped demons, and secure his seat on the throne of hell. Is that so much to ask? But now a dark god from space has shown up to throw the world into chaos, and some of Johnny's old friends have come to ask for his help. It may take everything they've got to stop this madness. Maybe even…the devil himself?

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $4.99

KING IN BLACK GHOST RIDER #1 PAREL VAR

MARVEL COMICS

KING IN BLACK GHOST RIDER #1 BARTEL WOMENS HISTORY VAR

MARVEL COMICS

KING IN BLACK SPIDER-MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210532

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Carlos E. Gomez

ALL WEBBED UP WITH NO PLACE TO GO!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $4.99

KING IN BLACK SPIDER-MAN #1 VINCENTINI VAR

MARVEL COMICS

KING IN BLACK SPIDER-MAN #1 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR

MARVEL COMICS

KING IN BLACK GWENOM VS CARNAGE #3 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210535

(W) Seanan McGurie (A) Flaviano (CA) Ken Lashley

AMP VS. AMP, SYMBIOTE VS. SYMBIOTE, FRIEND VS. FRIEND!

Unwittingly pulled into her bandmate Gwen Stacy's interdimensional adventures and the Marvel Universe, MARY JANE WATSON of Earth-65 has bonded to a symbiote and become a new and deadly iteration of CARNAGE!

As dragons rain from the sky and New York finds itself on the precipice of the abyss, it's up to Gwen Stacy to rid MJ of the symbiotic spiders that have infected her and get them both home – while saving any civilians MJ endangers along the way!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99



KING IN BLACK GWENOM VS CARNAGE #3 (OF 3) LAFUENTE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

KING IN BLACK SCREAM #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210537

(W) Clay McLeod Chapman (A) Garry Brown (CA) Inhyuk Lee

SCREAM RETURNS!

Andi Benton has faced other symbiotes before, but never has she faced the power and might of KNULL himself!

Does SCREAM have what it takes to put a dent in Knull's symbiotic armor?

Or is this the end for SCREAM?

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $4.99

KING IN BLACK SCREAM #1 SILVA STORMBREAKERS VAR

MARVEL COMICS

KING IN BLACK SCREAM #1 BROWN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

KING IN BLACK THUNDERBOLTS #3 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210540

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Juan Ferreyra (CA) Kyle Hotz

THE EXPLOSIVE FINALE!

What are the Thunderbolts doing with the Sentry's body?

Oh…Oh, no. Really? That's the plan??? Well, as long as everything comes out all right in the end.

Wait, THAT'S how it ends??? YIKES.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99



KING IN BLACK THUNDERBOLTS #3 (OF 3) GONZALES VAR

MARVEL COMICS

KING IN BLACK NAMOR #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210542

(W) Kurt Busiek (A) Ben Dewey, Jonas Scharf (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

The grand finale! As the Dark Tide threatens Atlantis, Namor, Attuma and Dorma make a desperate, dangerous attempt to save the undersea world – but even if they can manage it, it'll come at a great cost. Learn the fate of Atlantis – of Attuma – of the Dark Tide – and the future of the Dark Tide as well. What will come out of THE KING IN BLACK for Namor and Atlantis? Watch it unfold here.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99



KING IN BLACK RETURN OF VALKYRIES #4 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210543

(W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Nina Vakueva (CA) Mattia De Iulis

THE LAST RIDE OF THE VALKYRIES!

Brunnhilde. Jane Foster. Dani Moonstar. Hildegarde. And the mysterious stranger who's worn the title longer than any of them. The Valkyries are united, and at last they have a plan – but so does the King in Black. Every soul in existence is at stake – including the Valkyries' own!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99



KING IN BLACK RETURN OF VALKYRIES #4 (OF 4) NOTO VALKYRIE PR

MARVEL COMICS

KING IN BLACK RETURN OF VALKYRIES #4 (OF 4) NAUCK HEADSHOT V

MARVEL COMICS

KING IN BLACK PLANET OF SYMBIOTES #3 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210546

(W) Rodney Barnes, Steve Orlando (A) Kyle Hotz, Danilo Beyruth (CA) Philip Tan

A DARK SHADOW LOOMS OVER CLOAK AND DAGGER!

PLUS: THE RETURN OF TOXIN!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99



SAVAGE AVENGERS #19 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210547

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Kev Walker (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

Conan's heist of the Hellfire Club goes awry when the mutants hire his sword to help free Storm and Cyclops from Knull.

Join us for some March Madness starring Conan, Deadpool and the Marauders.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99



SAVAGE AVENGERS #19 MICHAEL CHO BLACK WIDOW TWO-TONE VAR KIB

MARVEL COMICS

FANTASTIC FOUR #30 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210549

(W) Dan Slott (A) Ze Carlos (CA) Mark Brooks

"The Two-In-One Terrors!"

Marvel's First Family are divided and at each other's throats!

As the Earth-ending threat of the KING IN BLACK rages on, half of the Fantastic Four are Knullified and out to destroy their remaining friends and family!

If that weren't enough…an ancient force has reemerged in the Multiverse. Who-or what-is THE RECKONING?!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99



FANTASTIC FOUR #30 ACUNA THE THING-THING VAR KIB

MARVEL COMICS

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN KING IN BLACK #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210551

(W) Peter David (A/CA) Greg Land

THE COLLISION COURSE WITH THE KING IN BLACK COMES TO A SPACE-SHATTERING CONCLUSION!

The god-king of the symbiotes has made his presence known across space and time – will the assembled heroes of Marvel's yesteryear be enough to stave off his suffocating darkness, or will every corner of the Marvel Universe fall to the KING IN BLACK?!

Rated T

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99



SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN KING IN BLACK #5 (OF 5) RAPOZA VAR

MARVEL COMICS

SWORD #4 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210553

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Valerio Schiti

KRAKOA, WE HAVE A PROBLEM!

The mutants are dying. Their island is dying. Earth itself is dying. All hope for humanity as a species lies in Protocol V. Protocol V isn't going to work.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99



SWORD #4 ARTIST VAR KIB

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210554

(W) Al Ewing (A) Valerio Schiti

KRAKOA, WE HAVE A PROBLEM!

The mutants are dying. Their island is dying. Earth itself is dying. All hope for humanity as a species lies in Protocol V. Protocol V isn't going to work.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99



BETA RAY BILL #1 (OF 5) KIB

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210555

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A/CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

FROM THE PAGES OF DONNY CATES' THOR AND SPINNING OUT OF THE EVENTS OF KING IN BLACK!

The second-most famous wielder of Mjolnir. The right-hand man to the god of Thunder. And now, a warrior without his best weapon. Beta Ray Bill is tired of playing second fiddle to Thor – and with Bill's famous hammer, Stormbreaker, recently destroyed at the new All-Father's hands, tensions are higher than ever. The Korbinite must strike out in search of a new weapon…and a new destiny. Assuming he can first defeat a Knullified Fin Fang Foom! Writer/artist Daniel Warren Johnson (Extremity, Murder Falcon) and colorist Mike Spicer take Beta Ray Bill on a journey beyond the shadow of a god! Plus: This oversize first issue contains an exclusive conversation between Johnson and Beta Ray Bill's creator, the legendary Walter Simonson!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $4.99



BETA RAY BILL #1 (OF 5) COELLO STORMBREAKERS VAR KIB

MARVEL COMICS

BETA RAY BILL #1 (OF 5) NAUCK HEADSHOT VAR KIB

MARVEL COMICS

BETA RAY BILL #1 (OF 5) STEGMAN VAR KIB

MARVEL COMICS

BETA RAY BILL #1 (OF 5) STEGMAN SKETCH VAR KIB

MARVEL COMICS

BETA RAY BILL #1 (OF 5) CONLEY VAR KIB

MARVEL COMICS

BETA RAY BILL #1 (OF 5) SIMONSON VAR KIB

MARVEL COMICS

THOR AND LOKI DOUBLE TROUBLE #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210562

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A/CA) Gurihiru

They're brothers, gods and sons of Odin – but Thor and Loki just don't get along! Especially since Loki keeps tricking Thor into doing things that will get him in trouble. Even so, when Loki dares Thor to steal a powerful relic from Odin's vault, how can the God of Thunder say nay? The fan-favorite team that brought you SPIDER-MAN & VENOM: DOUBLE TROUBLE returns!

Rated T

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99



THOR AND LOKI DOUBLE TROUBLE #1 (OF 4) HENDERSON VAR

MARVEL COMICS

THOR AND LOKI DOUBLE TROUBLE #1 (OF 4) BUSTOS VAR

MARVEL COMICS

THOR AND LOKI DOUBLE TROUBLE #1 (OF 4) CARNERO STORMBREAKERS

MARVEL COMICS

THOR AND LOKI DOUBLE TROUBLE #1 (OF 4) NAUCK HEADSHOT VAR

MARVEL COMICS

OPT IN FOR ALIEN #1 LAUNCH

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210567

Retailer opt-in for Alien launch parties.

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $0.01

ALIEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210568

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Salvador Larroca (CA) Inhyuk Lee

THE ICONIC CINEMATIC TERROR MAKES ITS MARVEL DEBUT!

Gabriel Cruz gave his life to Weyland-Yutani–In the case of an alien attack he barely survived, almost literally! Recently retired, Cruz is trying to patch things up with his abandoned son with the help of his friend, a Bishop-model android, but his re-entry into civilian life is not going smoothly…and his encounters with the deadly Xenomorph are far from over. Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Salvador Larroca team up to tell an all-new tale of the titan of horror and science fiction that has scared audiences for decades. No one is safe. No one is innocent. And no one can hear you scream.

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $4.99



ALIEN #1 INHYUK LEE VIRGIN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

ALIEN #1 MCNIVEN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

ALIEN #1 RON LIM VAR

MARVEL COMICS

ALIEN #1 MOMOKO VAR

MARVEL COMICS

ALIEN #1 LARROCA VAR

MARVEL COMICS

ALIEN #1 NAUCK HEADSHOT VAR

MARVEL COMICS

ALIEN #1 FINCH LAUNCH VAR

MARVEL COMICS

ALIEN #1 INHYUK LEE PREMIERE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

ALIEN #1 GLEASON VAR

MARVEL COMICS

ALIEN #1 GLEASON VIRGIN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

ALIEN #1 YOUNG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

ALIEN #1 WRAPAROUND SPACE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

ALIEN #1 BLACK BLANK VAR

MARVEL COMICS

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES ALIEN #1 (BUNDLE OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210582

Preserve your comic collection with Marvel Graphic Comic Boxes!

Inside dimensions – 15-1/2" x 7-5/8" x 10-7/8"

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $50.00

BLACK KNIGHT CURSE EBONY BLADE #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210583

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Sergio Davila (CA) Iban Coello

THE GREATEST KNIGHT OF THEM ALL RIDES AGAIN!

Dane Whitman is the BLACK KNIGHT and wielder of the magical EBONY BLADE, but the blade's power comes at a terrible price. Dane forever bears the burden of its curse: an insatiable lust for blood and mayhem that constantly threatens to swallow its owner in darkness. Must that be Dane's fate? Following the battle against the KING IN BLACK, a reinvigorated Dane has a greater sense of purpose than ever before. But his sword is the key to a new enemy's evil plan and only the Black Knight can prevent the coming death and destruction. This conflict spanning mythical Camelot to modern-day NYC will test Dane like never before and challenge everything he believes about himself, the Ebony Blade, and the entire history of the Black Knight! Guest starring the AVENGERS!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99



BLACK KNIGHT CURSE EBONY BLADE #1 (OF 5) MOMOKO VAR

MARVEL COMICS

BLACK KNIGHT CURSE EBONY BLADE #1 (OF 5) MOMOKO VIRGIN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

BLACK KNIGHT CURSE EBONY BLADE #1 (OF 5) CABAL STORMBREAKERS

MARVEL COMICS

BLACK KNIGHT CURSE EBONY BLADE #1 (OF 5) NAUCK HEADSHOT VAR

MARVEL COMICS

BLACK KNIGHT CURSE EBONY BLADE #1 (OF 5) RON LIM VAR

MARVEL COMICS

BLACK KNIGHT CURSE EBONY BLADE #1 (OF 5) LEGEND BLACK KNIGHT

MARVEL COMICS

BLACK KNIGHT CURSE EBONY BLADE #1 (OF 5) BLACK BLANK VAR

MARVEL COMICS

TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210591

(W) Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom (A) Francesco Manna (CA) Art Adams

Ultraman narrowly averted a catastrophe decades in the making. The world was saved – but, also, forever changed.

Now…come the consequences.

Much of the populace regard their defenders with suspicion. Enemies hide in plain sight, and even those closest to Shin Hayata don't necessarily have faith in the Giant of Light. But at last, a long-thought-lost comrade has mysteriously returned!

That's a good thing…right?

The RISE is over. The training wheels are off, and the stakes have never been higher. THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN begin here!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $4.99



TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #1 (OF 5) ART ADAMS KAIJU VAR

MARVEL COMICS

TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #1 (OF 5) MANNA VAR

MARVEL COMICS

TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #1 (OF 5) MOMOKO VAR

MARVEL COMICS

TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #1 (OF 5) MOMOKO VIRGIN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #1 (OF 5) ASAMIYA VAR

MARVEL COMICS

TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #1 (OF 5) FRANK VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210597

(W) Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom (A) Francesco Manna (CA) Matt Frank

Ultraman narrowly averted a catastrophe decades in the making. The world was saved – but, also, forever changed.

Now…come the consequences.

Much of the populace regard their defenders with suspicion. Enemies hide in plain sight, and even those closest to Shin Hayata don't necessarily have faith in the Giant of Light. But at last, a long-thought-lost comrade has mysteriously returned!

That's a good thing…right?

The RISE is over. The training wheels are off, and the stakes have never been higher. THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN begin here!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $4.99



TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #1 (OF 5) TV VAR

MARVEL COMICS

CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210599

(W) Donny Cates, Ben Percy, Tini Howard (A) Ken Lashley (A/CA) Sara Pichelli

CARNAGE RULES!

Witness the cerebral chaos caused by CARNAGE, brought to life by some of the greatest creators at Marvel!

But beware, True Believers, true to their titular character's namesake, these spine-chilling tales are not for the faint of heart and presented in BLACK, WHITE AND BLOOD!

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $4.99



CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1 (OF 4) INHYUK LEE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1 (OF 4) OTTLEY VAR

MARVEL COMICS

CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1 (OF 4) MOMOKO VAR

MARVEL COMICS

CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1 (OF 4) CHECCHETTO VAR

MARVEL COMICS

SILK #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210604

(W) Maurene Goo (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) Stonehouse

By day Cindy Moon is an intrepid reporter for the upstart new media empire Threats & Menaces under her old boss, J. Jonah Jameson. By night, she's Silk, crime fighting super hero! But those worlds are about to collide, as an investigation into a series of gangland murders puts Silk and everyone she loves in danger! Who is this powerful new player in New York's underworld, where did she come from, and what is she doing with that strange cat demon? It will take all of Cindy's prowess as reporter and hero to find the answers…and stay alive! Written by Maurene Goo (I Believe in a Thing Called Love) and drawn by Takeshi Miyazawa (RUNAWAYS, GHOST SPIDER), Cindy is on assignment, and nothing can stop her!

Rated T

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99



SILK #1 (OF 5) JEEHYUNG LEE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

SILK #1 (OF 5) WOOH VAR

MARVEL COMICS

SILK #1 (OF 5) YOUNG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

SILK #1 (OF 5) BENGAL VAR

MARVEL COMICS

SILK #1 (OF 5) JEEHYUNG LEE VIRGIN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

SILK #1 (OF 5) BARTEL SILK WOMENS HISTORY MONTH VAR

MARVEL COMICS

CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210611

(W) Joe Simon, Stan Lee, Jack Kirby (A) Various (CA) Steve McNiven

Captain America celebrates 80 years of battling tyranny this month! And what better way to celebrate than by having a cadre of Marvel's best artists redraw and modernize Captain America's origin and the debut of the Red Skull from CAPTAIN AMERICA COMICS #1 as well as Cap's return in the Marvel Age from AVENGERS #4! The legendary stories that changed the course of comic book history are presented in an all-new way for the current generation of Marvel fans!

Rated T

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $5.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE #1 BROOKS VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #2 (OF 5) ARTIST VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210614

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Carlos Magno

The Biomechanoid menace is growing exponentially, and the only line of defense for the Earth? The Avengers! While the team scrambles to fight Biomechanoids across the globe with the aid of their new mech suits, Iron Man and Black Panther try desperately to uncover the hidden enemy behind this new global crisis. But when they do, they realize that the threat is far greater than they had previously imagined… and the fate of the Earth hangs in the balance.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99



X-MEN LEGENDS #2

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210615

(W) Fabian Nicieza (A/CA) Brett Booth

THE SECRET OF ADAM-X – REVEALED AT LAST!

It's the SUMMERS BROTHERS and STARJAMMERS vs. ERIK THE RED and the SHI'AR with the fate of the galaxy at stake, as the full truth behind ADAM-X's lineage is revealed in a story nearly 30 years in the making!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99



X-MEN LEGENDS #2 COELLO CONNECTING VAR

MARVEL COMICS

X-MEN LEGENDS #2 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEMON DAYS X-MEN #1 BROOKS VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210619

(W) Peach Momoko (A) Peach Momoko (CA) Mark Brooks

From STORMBREAKER PEACH MOMOKO comes a Marvel story unlike any you've ever seen before! A wandering swordswoman with a psychic blade arrives at village that's being targeted by demons. One demon is black and white with a terrifying red tongue and another may be the strongest demon there is! In the stunning kick-off issue of this prestige quarterly story, you'll see a revolutionary reimagination of the Marvel Universe that could only come from Peach Momoko. Ready your katana and enter a mysterious world of demons, monsters, mutants, and magic! Book ONE of FIVE of the DEMON DAYS saga!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $4.99

DEMON DAYS X-MEN #1 YU VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEMON DAYS X-MEN #1 JS CAMPBELL VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEMON DAYS X-MEN #1 MOMOKO VIRGIN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEMON DAYS X-MEN #1 ARTGERM VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEMON DAYS X-MEN #1 ARTGERM VIRGIN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEMON DAYS X-MEN #1 MOMOKO DESIGN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEMON DAYS X-MEN #1 GURIHIRU VAR

MARVEL COMICS

ETERNALS #3 RIBIC DESIGN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210627

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Esad Ribic

Journey to the heart of the DEVIANT CITY!

Come berserk Lemuria, home of the Deviants, city of a 12 million species.

An Eternal has been murdered by one of their own.

And Sersi's number one suspect is…Thena?!

Plus, why is Ikaris so interested in the fate of a human boy?

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99



X-MEN #19

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210628

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Mahmud Asrar (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

ESCAPE FROM THE VAULT!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99



X-MEN #19 BARTEL EMMA FROST WOMENS HISTORY MONTH VAR

MARVEL COMICS

X-FACTOR #8

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210630

(W) Leah Williams (A) David Baldeon (CA) Ivan Shavrin

Hey, guys! Wasn't expecting to see X-Factor torpedo up the resurrection queue priority–.

Boneyard's haunted.

WHAT?

*Resurrecting murdered teammates* Boneyard's haunted.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99



CABLE #9

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210631

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Phil Noto

DAYS OF PAST YET TO COME!

Cable's future is coming back to haunt him…and he isn't ready. Yet.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99



EXCALIBUR #19

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210632

(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar

POISONED BY HER OWN VENOM!

She didn't mean anything by it…but what's a girl without a body supposed to do?

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99



X-FORCE #18

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210633

(W) Ben Percy (A) Garry Brown (CA) Joshua Cassara

WELCOME TO THEIR NIGHTMARES!

QUENTIN QUIRE returns to Krakoa to find a nightmare creature wreaking havoc on X-Force.But what deadly secrets are X-Force hiding…and who's trying to unearth them?

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99



X-FORCE #18 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR

MARVEL COMICS

HELLIONS #10

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210635

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Stephen Segovia

FUNNY GAMES!

The HELLIONS are at the mercy of ARCADE as they face his new psychological MURDERWORLD!

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99



DEADPOOL NERDY 30 #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210636

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Ed McGuinness

HE'S THE MERC WITH THE MOUTH! (FULL OF BIRTHDAY CAKE!)

Deadpool's turning 30! And to help celebrate, we've assembled some of his classic storytellers to tell tales of Wade Wilson birthdays past, present and future! A first birthday with time-traveling assassins! A sweet sixteen party that would make Molly Ringwald weep! A 100th birthday that could only be celebrated in grand Deadpool style! Blow out the candles! Pin the cybernetic arm on the Cable! And open this present, just for you!

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $5.99

DEADPOOL NERDY 30 #1 HAWTHORNE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEADPOOL NERDY 30 #1 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR

MARVEL COMICS

IRON FIST HEART OF DRAGON #3 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210639

(W) Larry Hama (A) Dave Wachter (CA) Billy Tan

THE WAR OF THE HEAVENLY CITIES COMES TO WAKANDA!

Z'Gambo manifests over Wakanda, and with it an army of the undead!

Other cities, filled with hordes of undead and Marvel villains, appear all over the world!

Can Iron Fist stop the worldwide calamity? Will he discover who is behind this deadly scourge?

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99



IRON FIST HEART OF DRAGON #3 (OF 6) VEREGGE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AVENGERS CURSE MAN-THING #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210641

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Francesco Mobili (CA) Daniel Acuna

BURN AT THE TOUCH OF THE HARROWER!

Critically acclaimed writer Steve Orlando (Martian Manhunter, Batman, Wonder Woman) makes his Marvel debut with a blockbuster celebration of MAN-THING'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY! For decades, the Man-Thing has haunted the Florida Everglades. Now a new enemy has hijacked his body on a quest to take his incendiary abilities global! We wake to fear as gargantuan monoliths menace cities worldwide, with only the AVENGERS standing between the population of Earth and a planetwide inferno. Can they save Man-Thing in time to douse the fires? And does the man inside the thing, TED SALLIS, even want to be saved? Introducing a sensational new villain, THE HARROWER! PART 1 of 3!

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $4.99

AVENGERS CURSE MAN-THING #1 GLEASON VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AVENGERS CURSE MAN-THING #1 SPROUSE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AVENGERS CURSE MAN-THING #1 CARNERO DESIGN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AVENGERS CURSE MAN-THING #1 CASSARA STORMBREAKERS VAR

MARVEL COMICS

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #24

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210646

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Carmen Nunez Carnero (CA) Taurin Clarke

The King in Black put Miles' back against the wall using one of his best friend's super-hands around his throat.

Can Miles bounce back with any of his soul intact?

Rated T

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99



MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #24 LASHLEY MILES-THING VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210648

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason

Peter Parker gets a new job!

Spidey gets a new look!

And Kingpin's plans start coming together!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99



AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61 TEDESCO VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61 MICHAEL CHO SPIDER-MAN TWO-TONE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210651

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason

NEW COSTUME DEBUTS!

Kingpin makes it personal with Peter Parker and New York City itself will pay the price!

And another fuse lit more than thirty issues ago reaches its explosive destination.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99



AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62 WEAVER DESIGN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62 LAND SPIDER-MAN-THING VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62 WEAVER VAR

MARVEL COMICS

SPIDER-WOMAN #10

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210655

(W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

The fuse lit back in #1 finds its destination.

Spider-Woman has crossed so many lines, leading to this moment and an offer to embrace the destiny forged by her Hydra years.

Will she take it? You may think you know what a super hero would choose, but Jessica has a habit of defying expectations.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99



SPIDER-WOMAN #10 RON LIM VAR

MARVEL COMICS

SPIDER-WOMAN #10 MICHAEL CHO SPIDER-WOMAN TWO-TONE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

SPIDER-WOMAN #10 BARTEL SPIDER-WOMAN WOMENS HISTORY MONTH VA

MARVEL COMICS

BLACK CAT #4 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210659

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Nina Vakueva (CA) Pepe Larraz

"THE QUEEN CAT"

There's another Cat on the scene and she doesn't play nice.

Lily Hollister's life has taken some turns. From socialite daughter of the district attorney to fiancee of Harry Osborn to goblinized Menace… The last turn to imitation hero called Queen Cat seems to have stuck.

But now that Queen Cat has set her sights on the Black Cat, does Felicia stand a chance? Or will this misguided attempt screw up all of Felicia and Black Fox's plans?

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99



BLACK CAT #4 BUSTOS VAR KIB

MARVEL COMICS

BLACK CAT #4 BARTEL BLACK CAT WOMENS HISTORY MONTH VAR KIB

MARVEL COMICS

BLACK CAT #4 HUGHES VAR KIB

MARVEL COMICS

CAPTAIN AMERICA #28

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210663

(W) Ta-Nehisi Coates (A) Leonard Kirk (CA) Alex Ross

SKULL FRACTURE!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #28 BROWN AVENGERS MECH STRIKE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

CAPTAIN AMERICA #28 MICHAEL CHO CAPTAIN AMERICA TWO-TONE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210665

(W) Ta-Nehisi Coates (A) Leonard Kirk (CA) Michael Cho

SKULL FRACTURE!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99



IMMORTAL HULK #44 MICHAEL CHO HULK TWO-TONE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210666

(W) Al Ewing (A) Joe Bennett (CA) Michael Cho

In New York, the U-Foes are hunting a weakened Hulk – with the one thing that can kill him for good.

In New Mexico, the new Sasquatch faces something even weirder than he is.

Something very strange is happening to Jacqueline McGee.

And far above the world, HENRY PETER GYRICH watches…

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99



MAESTRO WAR AND PAX #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210667

(W) Peter David (A) Javier Pina (CA) Dale Keown

The Pantheon has the Maestro on the ropes – or so they think. But the Maestro's true enemy is about to show his face…and no one is going to like the future he has planned.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99



MAESTRO WAR AND PAX #3 (OF 5) JIMENEZ VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AVENGERS #43

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210669

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Luca Maresca (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

THE FIGHT TO BECOME THE ALL-NEW PHOENIX HEATS UP!

As the greatest heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe are trapped within the battle to decide the all-new Phoenix – a bloody battle that has narrowed to a handful of desperate combatants. Thor leads the rest of the Avengers in the fight to contain the Phoenix Force on Earth, in a quest complicated by the Thunder God's own mysterious connection to the cosmic firebird.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

AVENGERS #43 GARRON DESIGN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AVENGERS #43 WEAVER CONNECTING VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AVENGERS #43 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AVENGERS #43 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS SKETCH VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AVENGERS #43 ANT-MAN AND WASP TWO-TONE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AVENGERS #43 BARTEL SHE-HULK WOMENS HISTORY MONTH VAR

MARVEL COMICS

IRON MAN #7

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210676

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) CAFU (CA) Alex Ross

Iron Man and his small band of allies go interstellar as they pursue Korvac to the farthest reaches of the galaxy, even as the villainous android intellect tries to telepathically lure Hellcat and Tony toward his bizarre utopian visions. But after an unexpected left turn leaves Iron Man on a remote and uncharted planet, Korvac might take the opportunity to blow Shellhead's vulnerable friends out of the stars once and for all.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99



IRON MAN #7 MICHAEL CHO IRON MAN TWO-TONE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

IRON MAN #7 BARTEL HELLCAT WOMENS HISTORY MONTH VAR

MARVEL COMICS

CAPTAIN MARVEL #27

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210679

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) David Lopez (CA) Marco Checchetto

SWIPE RIGHT, CAPTAIN MARVEL!

Carol Danvers is back! Or is she? Devastated by her breakup with Rhodey, Carol can't seem to get back into her groove. Sure, monsters are still getting punched, but things are also getting missed…and boy, oh boy, is she grouchy. Before she can drive them fully insane, Carol's friends stage an intervention that looks a hell of a lot like speed dating. With friends like these, who needs enemies?! Featuring beloved Captain Marvel veteran artist David L pez!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99



CAPTAIN MARVEL #27 HANS VAR

MARVEL COMICS

CAPTAIN MARVEL #27 CHANG CAPTAIN MARVEL-THING VAR

MARVEL COMICS

BLACK PANTHER #24 BARTEL SHURI WOMENS HISTORY MONTH VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210682

(W) Ta-Nehisi Coates (A) Daniel Acu?a (CA) Jen Bartel

THE PENULTIMATE ISSUE OF TA-NEHISI COATES' GROUNDBREAKING RUN!

The Intergalactic Empire has suffered thousands of losses – and still they're coming for Earth. Wakanda Prime is in more danger than ever as Emperor N'Jadaka – A.K.A. the resurrected Killmonger, one of the Black Panther's deadliest enemies – returns to face the king who unintentionally brought him to power.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99



BLACK PANTHER #24 MICHAEL CHO BLACK PANTHER TWO-TONE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

THE UNION #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210684

(W) Paul Grist (A) Andrea Di Vito (CA) R. B. Silva

Caught in the cries of the Choir!

With their sonic-powered teammate in trouble, Union Jack and the team must rescue the Choir before it's too late!

But what the Union finds out about the Choir may be too much even for them!

Plus, meet the team's newest recruit…Bulldog!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99



THE UNION #4 (OF 5) SILVA DESIGN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

THE UNION #4 (OF 5) ARTIST VAR

MARVEL COMICS

MARVEL #6 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210687

(W) Alex Ross, More (A) More (A/CA) Alex Ross

The overarching story of Doctor Strange's battle with Nightmare concludes in spectacular fashion as illustrated by Alex Ross and Mitch O'Connell! And before that, Nick Fury battles a conspiracy to destroy S.H.I.E.L.D. courtesy of Greg Smallwood, and the Silver Surfer returns to a dead Earth thanks to Lee Bermejo! It's the best-looking release you'll see all month!

Rated T

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $4.99



MARVEL #6 (OF 6) BERMEJO VAR

MARVEL COMICS

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #12

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210689

(W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Cabal (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

END OF AN ERA!

Since day one, the Guardians of the Galaxy has been a rag tag group of mercenaries, survivors, and oddballs surviving by the skin of their teeth.

Will it finally be their undoing?

Liftoff in ONE…

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99



GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #12 HETRICK GAMORA-THING VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210690

(W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Cabal (CA) Meghan Hetrick

END OF AN ERA!

Since day one, the Guardians of the Galaxy has been a rag tag group of mercenaries, survivors, and oddballs surviving by the skin of their teeth.

Will it finally be their undoing?

Liftoff in ONE…

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99



THOR #13

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210691

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

"PREY" PART FIVE OF SIX!

A vengeful Donald Blake, Thor's enchanted ax, Jarnbjorn, and the World Tree – not a good combination! With Thor still nowhere to be found, Blake is about to finish what he started: the end of Asgard! Meanwhile, Valkyrie manages to track down the long-absent Odin, but he is not the same All-Father he once was. Can Odin rise to the occasion and help save his son and Asgard? And who will help Lady Sif and the others in Dimension Blood? Surprises abound as the gods face the fight of their eternal lives in the penultimate chapter of "Prey"!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99



THOR #13 KLEIN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

THOR #13 MICHAEL CHO THOR TWO TONE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

RUNAWAYS #34 ANKA VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210694

(W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Genolet, Andres (CA) Kris Anka

Wolverine and Pixie guest-star in RUNAWAYS and answer what Runaways fans have been asking for months: With the X-Men's opening of Krakoa- the island-nation that welcomes mutants in existence- will Molly go?

You may think you know the answer to that or what is going to happen here- but this comic is like its stars: They never do what they're told or expected to do.

Rated T

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99



POWER PACK #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210695

(W) Ryan North (A) Nico Leon (CA) Javi Garron

Hey guys, what's up? Jack "MASS MASTER" Power here, and I'm narrating this issue of Power Pack, so they also let me do the solicit! JULIE narrated the last issue, and we all saw how well THAT went (aw, just kidding, Julie) (…unless?), so it's time for the big guns! Let's master some mass in this thing!!

Anyway, bad news, Massheads – in this issue I get PLAYED by my HATERS into FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE against someone who is trying to MESS UP MY ENTIRE FAMILY, so let's just say: Things get a little TOO real!

Also there's a special guest star…WOLVERINE!! He's on the cover. I tried to get them to add a red arrow to it, pointing toward him with a circle around his claws, but they said that was "clickbait," and I said, "Lol, I know."

And remember: Real heroes don't forget to like (this comic) and subscribe (to this comic through their local comic book store).

Rated T

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CHAMPIONS #5

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210696

(W) Eve Ewing (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Toni Infante

The Champions are done running. The time to stand up and fight is here. But can they win when an entire government is aligned against them? And if they can't….where do the Marvel Universe's next generation of heroes go from here?

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99



CHAMPIONS #5 PICHELLI MS MARVEL-THING VAR

MARVEL COMICS

TASKMASTER #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210698

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Vitti (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

LONG GOODBYE!

Taskmaster finds the Rubicon trigger, the doomsday device that Maria Hill died to protect! But someone has been playing him, and the game is about to be up.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99



TASKMASTER #5 (OF 5) TERRY VAR

MARVEL COMICS

US AGENT #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210700

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Georges Jeanty (CA) Marco Checchetto

"American Zealot" concludes with the former U.S.Agent struggling to save an impoverished mining town from an unhinged SUPER-PATRIOT who happens to be his own sister suffering a major psychotic break. But can he place the town's lives over hers? And can Walker survive a smackdown against his replacement, the murderous SAINT? Which U.S.Agent will retain the shield?

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99



US AGENT #5 (OF 5) RENAUD VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DAREDEVIL #28 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210702

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

A NEW DAREDEVIL RISES TO PROTECT HELL'S KITCHEN!

Matt Murdock is a killer – but while he's serving his time as the masked vigilante called Daredevil, Hell's Kitchen has suddenly been left without a guardian devil.

Or it was, until ELEKTRA NATCHIOS took it upon herself to protect Murdock's neighborhood and his legacy as the NEW DAREDEVIL!

But she's already got her work cut out for her: WILSON FISK remains seated as New York's mayor, with TYPHOID MARY, THE OWL, HAMMERHEAD and other lethal – and FAMILIAR – foes at his beck and call…

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99



DAREDEVIL #28 HEIGHT DAREDEVIL-THING VAR KIB

MARVEL COMICS

STRANGE ACADEMY #9

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210704

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Humberto Ramos

It's PARENTS' DAY at Strange Academy!

For most students, it's a joyous day, but for Calvin Morse, an orphan…not so much.

So while the rest of the parents go on a scavenger hunt around campus, Calvin and an unlikely friend face something truly scary.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99



STRANGE ACADEMY #9 ART ADAMS CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VAR

MARVEL COMICS

STRANGE ACADEMY #9 MICHAEL CHO DOCTOR STRANGE TWO-TONE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

STAR WARS #12

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210707

(W) Charles Soule (A) Ramon Rosanas (CA) Carlo Pagulayan

REFLECTIONS ON THE LOST!

LEIA ORGANA and KES DAMERON share stories of their lost loves!

Learn how POE DAMERON'S parents met!

Learn the real reason HAN SOLO is so important to THE REBELLION!

Rated T

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99



STAR WARS #12 SPROUSE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK VAR

MARVEL COMICS

STAR WARS #12 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

STAR WARS #12 YU VAR

MARVEL COMICS

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #3

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210711

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Ario Anindito (CA) Phil Noto

ALL-NEW SERIES CONTINUES!

A DARK MYSTERY ONLY THE JEDI CAN UNRAVEL…BUT AT WHAT COST?

A planet stricken by a mysterious blight. One JEDI missing and another driven insane.

What horror lurks in the darkness beneath the rotting crops?

Death is averted, but a terrible union is formed. Can KEEVE TRENNIS protect an innocent life while facing betrayal from within her own order?

Rated T

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99



STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #3 WALKER VAR

MARVEL COMICS

STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #10

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210713

(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Mattia De Iulis

THE TERMINUS GAUNTLET CONCLUDES!

VALANCE finds himself alone and outgunned against the dreaded NEW OHNAKA PIRATE GANG!

The lives of the crew of a REBEL transport hang in the balance as he battles against grave odds.

And what secret is DENGAR carrying that will upend Valance's life?

Rated T

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #10 SPROUSE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK VAR

MARVEL COMICS

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #8

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210715

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Minkyu Jung (CA) Sway

OLD WOUNDS!

After a narrow escape, APHRA and SANA's investigation takes them to the site of an ancient battlefield!

But VUKORAH and the UNBROKEN CLAN are hot on their heels!

What answers await them amid the devastation?

Rated T

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #8 BUSTOS VAR

MARVEL COMICS

PREDATOR ORIG YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 COELLO CVR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210717

(W) Mark Verheiden, More (A) Chris Warner, More (CA) Iban Coello

The hunt begins! As the Predators make their Marvel debut, experience their original comics legacy! Nowhere is safe when the remorseless alien killers stalk the concrete jungle of New York City, leave a trail of death across the American Southwest and ignite the Cold War by landing in Siberia! And did Predators come to Earth during Vietnam and World War I? The hunters make a new enemy in Dutch's brother, Detective John Schaefer; and it's Predator vs. psychotic Predator in the Pine Barrens of New Jersey! And in 1950s Hollywood, only a child with special glasses can see the monster in the midst of Tinseltown! It's total carnage, Predator-style! Collecting PREDATOR (1989) #1-4, PREDATOR 2 #1-2, PREDATOR: BIG GAME #1-4, PREDATOR: COLD WAR #1-4, PREDATOR: THE BLOODY SANDS OF TIME #1-2, PREDATOR: BAD BLOOD #1-4, PREDATOR: INVADERS FROM THE FOURTH DIMENSION, PREDATOR: DARK RIVER #1-4, PREDATOR: STRANGE ROUX and PREDATOR: KINDRED #1-4 – and material from DARK HORSE PRESENTS (1986) #46 and #119; DARK HORSE COMICS #1-2, #4-7, #10-14, #16-18 and #20-21; and A DECADE OF DARK HORSE #1.

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $125.00



PREDATOR ORIG YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 WARNER DM VAR

MARVEL COMICS

CAPTAIN AMERICA REMENDER OMNIBUS HC ROMITA JR CVR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210719

(W) Rick Remender, Dennis Hopeless (A) More (A/CA) John Romita

ick Remender's shocking CAPTAIN AMERICA saga! Thanks to Arnim Zola, Cap is trapped in the nightmarish Dimension Z! With no country and no allies, what's left for Steve Rogers to fight for? Then, Cap faces the fury of Nuke and the machinations of the Iron Nail! But when Steve loses his powers, it's time to pass the shield – and the Falcon becomes the all-new Captain America! With a new Nomad by his side, Sam Wilson has his hands full with Hydra and the deadliest enemies in Steve's rogues' gallery! Plus: The Scarecrow brings the fear! The Winter Soldier goes on a thrilling Cold War mission! And on Battleworld, will Nomad hail Hydra? Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2012) #1-25, WINTER SOLDIER: THE BITTER MARCH #1-5, ALL-NEW CAPTAIN AMERICA: FEAR HIM #1-4, ALL-NEW CAPTAIN AMERICA #1-6 and HAIL HYDRA #1-4.

Rated T+

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $125.00

CAPTAIN AMERICA REMENDER OMNIBUS HC IMMONEN DM VAR

MARVEL COMICS

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY JURGENS OMNIBUS HC JURGENS CVR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210721

(W) Dan Jurgens, More (A) Andy Kubert, More (CA) Dan Jurgens

Comic book titan Dan Jurgens' complete CAPTAIN AMERICA run! In action-packed adventures, Cap must somehow stop the war efforts of the Hate-Monger, a villain with ties to Hitler himself – and save Ka-Zar from the monstrous murderer Count Nefaria! But when Steve Rogers comes face-to-face with Protocide, he learns that everything he knew about his origin is wrong! And what happens when Steve's girlfriend, Connie Ferrari, gets caught in an A.I.M. plot? Then, the entire free world is at stake when the nefarious Red Skull hijacks the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier and threatens nuclear annihilation. The only one that can stop this diabolical plan is the Sentinel of Liberty. There's just one problem: Captain America is…dead?! Featuring Nick Fury, U.S.Agent, the Fantastic Four and the Howling Commandos! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1998) #25-50 and CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL 2000-2001; and material from CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE LEGEND.

Rated T

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $100.00

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY JURGENS OMNIBUS HC HA DM VAR

MARVEL COMICS

CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 COELLO CVR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210723

(W) Steve Englehart, More (A) Sal Buscema, More (CA) Iban Coello

The early '70s were interesting times for America – and adventurous ones for Captain America! Featuring more than 40 issues of Cap action, this oversized omnibus collects writer Steve Englehart and artist Sal Buscema's iconic run on the Star-Spangled Avenger! Cap battles enemies – and allies – including Doctor Faustus, S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Captain America and Bucky of the 1950s. And that's just the beginning! The Falcon co-stars throughout, and only the combined efforts of Cap, the Falcon, S.H.I.E.L.D. and the X-Men can hope to topple the Secret Empire! Prepare to relive a shocking saga that defined Captain America for a generation. But what happens when Cap quits – and becomes the Nomad?! Each issue has been beautifully restored, including the original letters pages! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #149-192.

Rated T

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $125.00



CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 BUSCEMA DM VAR

MARVEL COMICS

GOLDEN AGE CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 RIVERA CVR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210725

(W) Stan Lee, More (A) Al Avison, More (CA) Paolo Rivera

Marvel celebrates the 80th anniversary of the legendary red, white and blue Super-Soldier Captain America with a second omnibus hardcover of vintage 1940s Timely tales! Across twelve giant-sized classics, Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes battle Axis invaders, fifth columnists, weird terrors, robotic menaces and the iconic super villain the Red Skull! The World War II-era action takes place both stateside and in the European and Pacific theaters of battle! Foes include the reanimated murderer Killer Kole, the lethal and lovely Queen Medusa, and Black Talon and Black Toad! Each 64-page issue is jam-packed with adventure, including superstar backups featuring Sub-Mariner and the Human Torch, and diamonds in the Golden Age rough like the Fighting Yank, Roddy Colt, "Headline" Hunter, the Secret Stamp and Stan Lee's whimsical feature, "The Imp!" Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA COMICS #13-24.

Rated T

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $125.00



GOLDEN AGE CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 AVISON DM VAR

MARVEL COMICS

COSMIC GHOST RIDER OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 CAMPBELL CVR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210727

(W) Donny Cates, More (A) Geoff Shaw, More (CA) J. Scott Campbell

Millennia ago you knew him as the Punisher. Then Frank Castle made a deal with the devil to become the Ghost Rider. An alliance with Galactus made him cosmic. And a dark bargain with Thanos made him…dead?! Now Cosmic Ghost Rider has a time-travel plan for vengeance on his former master. But can even Frank kill…baby Thanos?! Cosmic Ghost Rider wreaks havoc in Marvel's past, allies with the Guardians of the Galaxy and takes on the Avengers alongside Johnny Blaze! But when Frank's only friend is endangered, it's time to take revenge! Collecting THANOS (2016) #13-18, THANOS ANNUAL (2018) #1, COSMIC GHOST RIDER #1-5, COSMIC GHOST RIDER DESTROYS MARVEL HISTORY #1-6, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2019) #1-6, AVENGERS (2018) #22-25 and REVENGE OF THE COSMIC GHOST RIDER #1-5; and material from THANOS LEGACY #1 and WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3.

Rated T+

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $100.00



COSMIC GHOST RIDER OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 SHAW DM VAR

MARVEL COMICS

SAVAGE SWORD CONAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 05 ASRAR C

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210729

(W) Michael Fleisher, More (A) John Buscema, More (CA) Mahmud Asrar

New writers Michael Fleisher and Bruce Jones join Conan legend John Buscema to drive the barbarian's black-and-white adventures into savage new directions! To topple a decadent royal, Conan must brave a moat of blood filled with gruesome monsters! And the barbarian survives a ship capsizing in storm-tossed seas only to awaken on the shores of an island filled with beautiful but deadly tiger-riding women warriors! Then, sadistic King Razak lures Conan into a death-filled maze! And writer Roy Thomas returns for a locked-door mystery set at sea, with Conan playing the sleuth! Plus: Comic-art master Alex Toth delivers a stunning Conan art portfolio, and Gil Kane and John Buscema both write and draw their barbarian backup features "Chane" and "Bront"! Collecting SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN (1974) #61-72.

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $125.00



SAVAGE SWORD CONAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 05 DM VAR

MARVEL COMICS

FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 KIRBY CVR NEW PTG

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210731

(W) Stan Lee (A/CA) Jack Kirby

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's first 30 issues of FANTASTIC FOUR were just the warm-up – here's where they really turn up the heat! Experience the boundless energy of two creators at the top of their game: the origin of Dr. Doom; the Frightful Four; the wedding of Reed Richards and Sue Storm; the Inhumans; the Silver Surfer; the Galactus Saga; the debut of the world's first black super hero, the Black Panther; the cosmic clash between the FF, Silver Surfer and Dr. Doom; and, of course, "This Man, This Monster!" – widely regarded as the greatest FF tale of all! This massive collector's edition, painstakingly restored from the sharpest material in the Marvel Archives and packed with critical essays and bonus features aplenty, is nothing short of a cornerstone of the Marvel Universe! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #31-60 and FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL (1961) #2-4.

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $100.00



FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 LADRONN DM VAR NEW PTG

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210732

STAR WARS LEGENDS OLD REPUBLIC OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 CHING CVR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210733

(W) John Jackson Miller (A) More (A/CA) Brian Ching

A long, long time ago, the Star Wars galaxy was a very different place. Welcome to the Old Republic! When young Jedi Zayne Carrick is framed for murder by his own masters, he goes on the run with three unlikely allies: con artist Marn Hierogryph, fugitive scientist Camper and bodyguard Jarael. But can they survive long enough to clear Carrick's name, uncover a conspiracy and maybe gain a bit of profit along the way? Strap in for an adventure that spans the galaxy as this ragtag group of heroes face corrupted Jedi, deadly Mandalorians, the power of the Sith and more! Collecting STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC #1-50, STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC – WAR #1-5, STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC HANDBOOK and material from STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC/REBELLION #0.

Rated T

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $125.00



STAR WARS LEGENDS OLD REPUBLIC OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 WEAVER DM V

MARVEL COMICS

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN TRIBUTE WEIN COCKRUM GALLERY EDITION HC

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210735

(W) Len Wein (A) Dave Cockrum, More (CA) Adi Granov

One comic book changed the face of Marvel Comics forever in 1975! Writer Len Wein and artist Dave Cockrum revamped the X-Men with an international cast including Storm, Nightcrawler, Colossus and Wolverine! This legendary story took fans by storm and set the stage for the X-Men to become the most popular heroes in the Marvel Universe! Now, 36 of Marvel's top artists come together to re-create this epic story, each drawing one pulse-pounding page in tribute to a true Marvel masterpiece! This all-new, all-different tribute is presented alongside Wein and Cockrum's inimitable original – together with behind-the-scenes artwork and more special features – and all on oversized pages that give new meaning to the title "Giant-Size X-Men"! Collecting GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: TRIBUTE TO WEIN & COCKRUM and GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1.

Rated T+

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $44.99

MMW CAPTAIN AMERICA HC VOL 13

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210736

(W) Roger McKenzie, More (A) Sal Buscema, More (CA) Frank Miller

The Falcon has bid Cap adieu, and now the Star-Spangled Avenger must go it alone against the hate group called the National Force! But what is Sharon Carter doing among their ranks, and who's really pulling the strings of this movement? Captain America will have to go through the Grand Director to get the shocking answers! It's all-out action with Daredevil guest-starring as the story races to its thrilling climax! Then, Cap finds himself in the middle of gang wars that put his methods at odds with the brutal Punisher! And when the Sentinel of Liberty meets the grotesque monster called Adonis, well, it ain't gonna be pretty! Plus: A Falcon solo tale – and the return of "Just a Guy Named Joe!" from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #231-246 and MARVEL PREMIERE #49.

Rated T

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $75.00



MMW CAPTAIN AMERICA HC VOL 13 DM VAR ED 309

MARVEL COMICS

WOLVERINE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD TREASURY EDITION TP

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210738

(W) Gerry Duggan, More (A) More (A/CA) Adam Kubert

The best there is by the best there are! Legendary creators, modern superstars, rising talents and fresh voices unite to tell savage tales of your favorite X-Man – in brutal black and white, with a liberal splash of blood red! Logan. Weapon X. Patch. Wolverine. He's gone by many names and lived many different lives. Now, this exploration of his storied history takes you from Japan to Madripoor to the Savage Land – from a revelatory return to the Weapon X Program to a high-stakes mission with X-Force! Logan is joined by old allies like Kate Pryde and Nick Fury and heads into bloody battle against foes familiar and surprising – including Arcade, the Reavers, Cosmic Ghost Rider and, the deadliest of all, Sabretooth! It's black, white and blood all over – on the larger-than-life pages of a Treasury Edition! Collecting WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1-4.

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021

SRP: $29.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL TP VOL 05 NEW WORLD

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210739

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Lee Garbett, Belen Ortega (CA) Jorge Molina

A threat unlike any that Captain Marvel has ever known! Carol Danvers has been stolen away to a far future. All her mightiest allies are gone, and the enemy she faces has only grown stronger with time. As the secrets behind Ove and his stronghold are revealed, Captain Marvel and her team of old and new friends are dramatically outgunned. Meanwhile, the mysteries surrounding how and why Carol got here begin to reveal themselves – and they're not what anyone expected! Prepare for a no-holds-barred fight against a mad king for the fate of this strange world – but will saving the future mean sacrificing Captain Marvel's only chance to go home? Collecting CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #22-26.

Rated T+

In Shops: Apr 21, 2021

SRP: $15.99



WARHAMMER 40K MARNEUS CALGAR TP

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210740

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Jacen Burrows (CA) Luke Ross

The saga of WARHAMMER 40,000 comes to Marvel Comics! In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only war. Marneus Calgar, the legendary Chapter Master of the Ultramarines, leads his elite Space Marines against humanity's greatest threats in a galaxy engulfed in endless war. Writer Kieron Gillen (UNCANNY X-MEN, JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY, The Wicked + The Divine) spearheads a new publishing initiative with Marneus Calgar's never-before-told origin story – from his beginnings on Nova Thulium and his campaigns in the Black Crusades, to the unfolding mystery of the Black Altar, as a deadly threat from Calgar's past re-emerges to threaten the present of the Ultramar system! It's essential reading for 40K afficionados – and the perfect primer for those new to the universe of WARHAMMER 40,000! Be prepared! Collecting WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR (2020) #1-5 .

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $17.99

FANTASTIC FOUR TP VOL 07 FOREVER GATE

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210741

(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva, More (CA) Mark Brooks

A new era for the Fantastic Four! New villains! New uniforms! And a major status quo change! But who is the mysterious figure called the Helmsman? Is he here to save our reality or destroy it? Meanwhile, Doctor Doom resurfaces – and one of the most important characters in the entire cosmos returns from the dead! Then, when a powerful portal to everywhere is ripped open, beings from countless realities pour through, threatening to overwhelm Manhattan…and then the rest of the world! The FF must close the Forever Gate, but why is Mister Fantastic standing in their way?! Featuring the Silver Surfer and the deadliest weapon in the universe! Plus: When the King in Black plunges the world into darkness, a symbiote will bond with a member of Marvel's First Family! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #25-29.

Rated T

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021

SRP: $15.99



CONAN SONGS OF DEAD AND OTHER STORIES TP

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210742

(W) Joe Lansdale, More (A) More (A/CA) Tim Truman

Only Conan's cold steel can save all of creation! Conan aids an old ally in the wretched wastes of Stygia – a harsh desert that harbors undreamed-of wealth! But Conan's pursuit of ancient treasure soon unearths a conniving spirit – and as blood spills on the desolate dust, a dark-hearted sorcerer brings forth unholy abominations! Then, Conan teams with two sister thieves to rob a haunted clifftop castle. But evil spirits are the least of Conan's problems when both sisters set their sights on him! Plus: Conan must prevent the revival of a sleeping god – and walk the road of kings! Collecting CONAN AND THE SONGS OF THE DEAD #1-5, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2006: CONAN, CONAN: TROPHY, CONAN: KISS OF THE UNDEAD, CONAN: ISLAND OF NO RETURN #1-2 and material from AGE OF CONAN: HYBORIAN ADVENTURES.

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Apr 21, 2021

SRP: $24.99

MARVEL TWO IN ONE EPIC COLLECTION TP CRY MONSTER NEW PTG

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210743

(W) Steve Gerber, More (A) Sal Buscema, More (CA) John Romita

Watch out, Yancy Street! Benjamin Grimm – A.K.A. the Fantastic Four's Ever-Lovin' Blue-Eyed Thing – is stomping his way into his own series, guest-starring the greatest heroes in the Marvel Universe! In this inaugural MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE Epic Collection, the Thing battles the Incredible Hulk, the minions of Thanos and the giant monster Braggadoom – and even brings the Guardians of the Galaxy back into the firmament of Marvel stars! He also joins forces with icons like Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Daredevil and Luke Cage to battle all manner of fearsome foes! And to top it all off, the Thing travels to the pages of MARVEL TEAM-UP to join the amazing Spider-Man in a MTIO/MTU crossover classic! Collecting MARVEL FEATURE (1971) #11-12, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #1-19 and MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #47.

Rated T

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $39.99

NAMOR SUB-MARINER EPIC COLLECTION TP ENTER SUB-MARINER

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210744

(W) Stan Lee, Larry Lieber (A) Jack Kirby, More (CA) Gene Colan

Marvel proudly presents Namor the Sub-Mariner's early Silver Age appearances, all collected together for the very first time! An icon of comics' Golden Age, the Sub-Mariner hadn't been seen for nearly a decade when Stan Lee and Jack Kirby reintroduced him in 1962. Bold and brash, the Sub-Mariner fought Marvel's heroes, allied with Doctor Doom and attacked the surface world just as readily as he might save it! After several memorable adventures, Namor graduated to his own TALES TO ASTONISH serial – and began a quest for the Trident of Neptune to prove his status as rightful heir to the throne of Atlantis! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #4, #6, #9, #14, #27, #33 and ANNUAL #1; AVENGERS (1963) #3-4; X-MEN (1963) #6 and DAREDEVIL (1964) #7 – plus material from STRANGE TALES (1951) #107 and #125; and TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #70-76.

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021

SRP: $39.99

X-MEN AVENGERS ONSLAUGHT TP VOL 03

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210745

(W) Mark Waid, More (A) Mike Deodato, More (CA) Jim Cheung

The Onslaught saga reaches its world-shattering climax! The truth about Onslaught's origin has already struck at the very heart of the X-Men. Now, the evolving and all-powerful villain assaults New York City with robotic Sentinels – and prepares his genocidal endgame! As an army of Earth's heroes amasses, will the Avengers and Fantastic Four make the ultimate sacrifice to save the planet? When the dust settles, who will remain standing to fight another day? And what does the future hold for a guilt-stricken Charles Xavier? Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #402; PUNISHER (1995) #11; THOR (1966) #502; WOLVERINE (1988) #105; X-MEN (1991) #56-57 and ANNUAL '96 (1996) #1; ONSLAUGHT: MARVEL UNIVERSE and EPILOGUE; CABLE (1993) #36; UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #337; X-MEN: THE ROAD TO ONSLAUGHT and material from FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #416.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $39.99



SPIDER-GIRL COMPLETE COLLECTION TP VOL 03

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210746

(W) Tom DeFalco, More (A) More (A/CA) Pat Olliffe

The adventures of May "Mayday" Parker continue! Who will lead the New York underworld? Will the Green Goblin go good or give grief? What secret is Mary Jane keeping? And who is the mysterious new Spider-Man? There are plenty of questions to answer as a vicious gang war heats up and Spider-Girl struggles to keep order – but when a longtime foe is killed in the cross fire, May finds herself targeted by his family! Can the newest New Warriors help Spider-Girl win the war and survive two vengeance-crazed villains? Wall-crawling gets crowded when a new Scarlet Spider swings into action – and Peter Parker mulls a return to the webs! But even with her dad as backup, can May defeat Apox the Omega Skrull? Plus: Startling secrets of Mayday's past are revealed! Guest-starring the Fantastic Five! Collecting SPIDER-GIRL (1998) #33-50.

Rated T

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $44.99



MARVEL PORTFOLIO HC INHYUK LEE

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210747

(A/CA) Inhyuk Lee

South Korean sensation InHyuk Lee has wowed collectors worldwide with dynamic cover art that leaps off the shelves! The illustrator and concept artist's work includes stunning renderings of many of Marvel's most powerful heroes – including the Avengers, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, the Hulk, Venom, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men! Now, Marvel proudly presents twelve gorgeous, full-color reproductions of some of Lee's most eye-catching works from the House of Ideas – all in a stunning hardcover case!

Rated T+

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $50.00

CHAMPIONS GN TP WORLDS COLLIDE

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210748

(W) Mark Waid (A) More (A/CA) Humberto Ramos

Worlds collide as the Champions come face-to-face with the Avengers! The countdown for a clash of generations begins when the twisted High Evolutionary sets Earth on a catastrophic collision course with its opposite number: the unnatural Counter-Earth! Can the two teams put their turbulent history aside to meet this planetary threat? Assuming they can find a way to work together, can even this awesome assemblage of heroes save two entire planets from destruction? Our young squad might not all make it out of this in one piece, which can mean only one thing: It's time for a membership drive! Collecting CHAMPIONS (2016) #13-18 and AVENGERS (2016) #672-674.

In Shops: Apr 21, 2021

SRP: $12.99

DISNEY KINGDOMS GN TP BIG THUNDER MOUNTAIN RAILROAD

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210749

(W) Dennis Hopeless, Jon Adams (A) Tigh Walker, More (CA) Pasqual Ferry

Discover the secrets of the wildest ride in the wilderness! For more than three decades, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has wowed millions of visitors at Disney theme parks across the globe – now discover the never-before-told saga of how Barnabas T. Bullion's dangerous gold mine of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad became the haunted legend it is today! Then, welcome to the Enchanted Tiki Room, a place of legend…fantasy…and mystery! On this isolated island populated by talking (and singing) birds and plants and ancient Tiki gods, almost anything can happen – and it will! But when a plane arrives with new visitors, it sets off a chain of events that threatens the very future of the Tiki Room! Say it ain't so! Two of the most beloved attractions in all the Disney Kingdoms provide the settings for a pair of magical adventures filled with action, adventure, romance, humor and fun! Collecting BIG THUNDER MOUNTAIN RAILROAD #1-5 and ENCHANTED TIKI ROOM #1-5.

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $15.99

BLACK KNIGHT CURSE EBONY BLADE #1 POSTER

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210750

24" x 36"

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $8.99

DEMON DAYS X-MEN #1 POSTER

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210751

24" x 36"

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $8.99

SILK #1 POSTER

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210752

24" x 36"

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $8.99

THOR AND LOKI DOUBLE TROUBLE #1 POSTER

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210753

24" x 36"

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $8.99

TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #1 POSTER

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210754

24" x 36"

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $8.99