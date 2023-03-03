Marvel Comics Omnibuses For Late 2023 And 2024 Here's a look at a bunch of Marvel Omnibus volumes coming in early 2024 and late 2023, courtesy of Amazon, PRH and Near Mint Comics on YouTube,

Here's a look at a bunch of Marvel Omnibus volumes coming in early 2024 and late 2023, courtesy of Amazon, PRH and Near Mint Comics on YouTube... oh and one from 2000AD as well. You can catch up on previous lists with this handy tag.

Omnibus October 2023

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC SEASON ONE OMNIBUS Collects: Star Wars: The High Republic (2021) 1-15, Star Wars: The High Republic — Eye of the Storm (2022) 1-2, Star Wars: The High Republic Trail of Shadows (2021) 1-5

December 2023

HOUSE OF M OMNIBUS COMPANION Collects: Excalibur (2004) 8-14, New Avengers (2004) 16-20, House of M: Avengers (2007) 1-5, Civil War: House of M (2008) 1-5, House of M: Masters of Evil (2009) 1-4, What If? Spider-Man: House of M (2009), House of M (2015) 1-4, material from What If?

X-TREME X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT OMNIBUS VOL. 2 Collects: Mekanix (2002) 1-6, X-Treme X-Men (2001) 25-46, X-Women (2010) 1, material from X-Men Unlimited (1993) 39

Fiends of the Eastern Front Omnibus by Gerry Finley-Day, David Bishop, Ian Edginton, Carlos Ezquerra, Colin MacNeil, Dave Kendall

An omnibus edition of classic supernatural war stories from the Golden Age of 2000 AD – expanded and updated in this new definitive edition. Buried deep underground are the remains of Wehrmacht soldier, Hans Schmitt, and his diary, which journals his eerie encounter with the Romanian Captain Constanta and his platoon of blood-sucking freaks! Back in 1943, with the Russians willing to fight until their last man in order to defend Stalingrad, Panzergrenadier Richter discovers Constanta's secret and learns than sometimes your allies can be just as dangerous as the enemy! Featuring the breathtaking art of Carlos Ezquerra (Judge Dredd) and Colin MacNeil (America, Chopper: Song of the Surfer), with stories from Gerry Finley Day (Rogue Trooper), David Bishop (Thrill-Power Overload), and recent classics from Ian Edginton (Stickleback, Scarlet Traces), Dave Kendall (Fall of Deadworld).

January 2024

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY NICK SPENCER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 Collects: Captain America: Sam Wilson (2015) 18-24, Captain America: Steve Rogers (2016) 12-19, Captain America (2017) 25, Secret Empire (2017) 0-10, Secret Empire Omega (2017) 1, Generations: Sam Wilson Captain America & Steve Rogers Captain America (2017) 1; material from Free Comic Book Day 2017 (Secret Empire) 1, Not Brand Ecch (2018) 14

SPIDER-MAN BY CHIP ZDARKSKY OMNIBUS Collects: Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man (2017) 1-6, 297-310; Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man Annual (2018) 1; Free Comic Book Day 2017 (Secret Empire) 1 (Spider-Man story); Spider-Man: Life Story (2019) 1-6; Spider-Man: Life Story Annual (2021) 1; Spider-Man: Spider's Shadow (2021) 1-5

