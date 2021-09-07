Marvel Publishes Special 9/11 Story In Tomorrow's Comics

Bleeding Cool has confirmed that the following five comic books being published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday, Amazing Spider-Man #73, Daredevil #34, Excalibur #23, Ka-Zar: Lord Of The Savage Land #1 and X-Force #23 will include the story The Four Fives by Joe Quesada and John Romita Jr that we mentioned last month, with Spider-Man and Captain America. It will act as a memorial for the events of 9/11 twenty years ago, each issue featuring a cover stamp reading 20 Years, Never Forget. And just as Amazing Spider-Man #73 undoes some of Joe Michael Straczynski's Amazing Spider-Man, the back-up strip will reinforce that of Amazing Spider-Man #36 by Joe Michael Straczynski, John Romita Jr, and Scott Hanna, from 2001, now a collector's item, which showed the attack in New York with Marvel superheroes helping alongside emergency services, and going through the same emotions many others did.

Amazing Spider-Man #36 for 9/11 2001

The Four Fives published tomorrow, sees Spider-Man and Captain America revisiting Ground Zero, the pools that replace it, and a tower of light rising from each. While the Bell Of Hope, presented to Trinity Church, in Wall Street, commissioned by the Corporation of London, chimes. Its inscription reads: "To the greater glory of God and in recognition of the enduring links between the City of London and the city of New York. Forged in adversity – September 11, 2001." The bell was cast by The Whitechapel Bell Foundry in east London, which cast the original ring of eight bells for Trinity Church in 1797.

Marvel 9/11
Amazing Spider-Man #73 for 9/11 2021

The Four Fives refers to the series of bells that chime when a firefighter dies in the line of duty, the ceremony is known as "Striking the Four Fives", five bell strikes, repeated in four series, with a slight pause between each series. The story uses this period of time, as it looks back on the events of 9/11 and its legacy today. Marvel Creative Director, Joe Quesada, has written firefighter comics before, and is co-creator of firefighter superhero Ash.

The Four Fives, featuring Spider-Man and Captain America, will appear in select Marvel Comics published tomorrow, Amazing Spider-Man #73, Daredevil #34, Excalibur #23, Ka-Zar: Lord Of The Savage Land #1, and X-Force #23.

