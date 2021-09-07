Marvel Publishes Special 9/11 Story In Tomorrow's Comics

Bleeding Cool has confirmed that the following five comic books being published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday, Amazing Spider-Man #73, Daredevil #34, Excalibur #23, Ka-Zar: Lord Of The Savage Land #1 and X-Force #23 will include the story The Four Fives by Joe Quesada and John Romita Jr that we mentioned last month, with Spider-Man and Captain America. It will act as a memorial for the events of 9/11 twenty years ago, each issue featuring a cover stamp reading 20 Years, Never Forget. And just as Amazing Spider-Man #73 undoes some of Joe Michael Straczynski's Amazing Spider-Man, the back-up strip will reinforce that of Amazing Spider-Man #36 by Joe Michael Straczynski, John Romita Jr, and Scott Hanna, from 2001, now a collector's item, which showed the attack in New York with Marvel superheroes helping alongside emergency services, and going through the same emotions many others did.

The Four Fives published tomorrow, sees Spider-Man and Captain America revisiting Ground Zero, the pools that replace it, and a tower of light rising from each. While the Bell Of Hope, presented to Trinity Church, in Wall Street, commissioned by the Corporation of London, chimes. Its inscription reads: "To the greater glory of God and in recognition of the enduring links between the City of London and the city of New York. Forged in adversity – September 11, 2001." The bell was cast by The Whitechapel Bell Foundry in east London, which cast the original ring of eight bells for Trinity Church in 1797.

The Four Fives refers to the series of bells that chime when a firefighter dies in the line of duty, the ceremony is known as "Striking the Four Fives", five bell strikes, repeated in four series, with a slight pause between each series. The story uses this period of time, as it looks back on the events of 9/11 and its legacy today. Marvel Creative Director, Joe Quesada, has written firefighter comics before, and is co-creator of firefighter superhero Ash.

The Four Fives, featuring Spider-Man and Captain America, will appear in select Marvel Comics published tomorrow, Amazing Spider-Man #73, Daredevil #34, Excalibur #23, Ka-Zar: Lord Of The Savage Land #1, and X-Force #23.