Marvel Comics Runs Two Tone Variant Covers by Michael Cho in March

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Marvel Comics is running a bunch of classic variant two tone covers in March 2021. Two-tone is a genre of British popular music of the early 1980s that fused traditional Jamaican ska music with elements of punk rock and new wave music. Its name derives from 2 Tone Records, a record label founded in 1979 by Jerry Dammers of The Specials, and references a desire to transcend and defuse racial tensions in Thatcher-era Britain; many two-tone groups, such as The Specials, The Selecter, and The Beat featured a mix of black, white, and multiracial people.

Sorry, wring two-tone. Rather it seems that Michael Cho will bring some of Marvel Comics' most iconic heroes to life in a series of variant covers this March in his two-tone style which,rather than featuring songs such as "Much Too Young" instead portrays classic versions of the comic book characters on their most-relevent comic books, published in March including Ant-Man, Wasp, Black Panther, Captain America, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, Hulk, Spider-Man, Thor, and Spider-Woman.

Marvel Comics Runs Two Tone Variant Covers by Michael Cho in March
Credit: Marvel

"It was a privilege and a joy to draw iconic images of the classic Marvel heroes, in the way that I remembered them from childhood," Cho said. But I presume he also got paid handsomely for the privelege too.

Here are all ten cover below.

THOR #13 TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER by MICHAEL CHO
THOR #13 TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER by MICHAEL CHO
SPIDER-WOMAN #10 TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER by MICHAEL CHO
SPIDER-WOMAN #10 TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER by MICHAEL CHO
STRANGE ACADEMY #9 TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER by MICHAEL CHO
STRANGE ACADEMY #9 TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER by MICHAEL CHO
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61 TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER by MICHAEL CHO
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61 TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER by MICHAEL CHO
BLACK PANTHER #24 TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER by MICHAEL CHO
CAPTAIN AMERICA #28 TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER by MICHAEL CHO
IMMORTAL HULK #44 TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER by MICHAEL CHO
IMMORTAL HULK #44 TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER by MICHAEL CHO
SAVAGE AVENGERS #19 TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER by MICHAEL CHO Marvel Comics
SAVAGE AVENGERS #19 TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER by MICHAEL CHO Marvel Comics
IRON MAN #7 TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER by MICHAEL CHO Marvel Comics
IRON MAN #7 TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER by MICHAEL CHO Marvel Comics
BLACK PANTHER #24 TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO Marvel Comics
BLACK PANTHER #24 TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO Marvel Comics
AVENGERS #43 TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER by MICHAEL CHO Marvel Comics
AVENGERS #43 TWO-TONE VARIANT COVER by MICHAEL CHO Marvel Comics

Is this town turning into a ghost town?

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  