Marvel Comics is running a bunch of classic variant two tone covers in March 2021. Two-tone is a genre of British popular music of the early 1980s that fused traditional Jamaican ska music with elements of punk rock and new wave music. Its name derives from 2 Tone Records, a record label founded in 1979 by Jerry Dammers of The Specials, and references a desire to transcend and defuse racial tensions in Thatcher-era Britain; many two-tone groups, such as The Specials, The Selecter, and The Beat featured a mix of black, white, and multiracial people.

Sorry, wring two-tone. Rather it seems that Michael Cho will bring some of Marvel Comics' most iconic heroes to life in a series of variant covers this March in his two-tone style which,rather than featuring songs such as "Much Too Young" instead portrays classic versions of the comic book characters on their most-relevent comic books, published in March including Ant-Man, Wasp, Black Panther, Captain America, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, Hulk, Spider-Man, Thor, and Spider-Woman.

"It was a privilege and a joy to draw iconic images of the classic Marvel heroes, in the way that I remembered them from childhood," Cho said. But I presume he also got paid handsomely for the privelege too.

Here are all ten cover below.

Is this town turning into a ghost town?