Marvel Comics Teases Imperial War: Imperial Guardians

Article Summary Marvel teases Imperial War: Imperial Guardians, an October 2025 one-shot set in cosmic Marvel lore

A new intergalactic threat emerges from Imperial, spinning out of Jonathan Hickman's event series

Imperial War expands with five one-shots, featuring She-Hulk, Black Panther, Nova, Guardians, and Exiles

Imperial will soon reshape the Marvel Universe with thrilling conflicts and bold cosmic storytelling

"The Skrulls had fervor and a righteous cause… Just look at what a mockery I have made of it. Imperial: A new theatre of war, October 2025." Marvel are teasing a new Imperial War one-shot, with this Paul Angulo image, stating "A new intergalactic threat rises out of Imperial! Stay tuned tomorrow for the reveal of the final Imperial War one-shot spinning out of Jonathan Hickman, Iban Coello and Federico Vicentini's Imperial!" Well that's today now… but odds are this will be the Imperial War: Imperial Guardians one-shot that Bleeding Cool reported last month, one of three new Imperial spinoff one-shots as well as Imperial War: Nova – Centurion, and Imperial War: Exiles.

The first two Imperial War one-shots from Marvel, Imperial War: She-Hulk and Imperial War: Black Panther, were announced two months ago and are out in August. The next two are in September. This one will be for October.

"Last week, Imperial, a four-issue event series by visionary writer Jonathan Hickman and superstar artists Iban Coello and Federico Vicentini, kicked off a galaxy-spanning conflict that's set to boldly transform the cosmic landscape of the Marvel Universe. The highly anticipated series serves as the foundation for a new era of intergalactic storytelling, starting with five Imperial War one-shots that spotlight individual characters and groups as they navigate the startling developments and explosive conflicts sweeping the stars."

