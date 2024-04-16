Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: 2099, annihilation, july 2024

Marvel Comics To Launch 2099 Annihilation- The Beginning Of The End

Marvel Comics To Launch 2099 Annihilation- The Beginning Of The End? Marvel has just tweeted out the name, with more to be revealed tomorrow.

Article Summary Marvel teases 'Annihilation 2099', a new event for the 2099 universe.

'Spider-Man 2099' to return, hinting at an expansive 2099 series revival.

The 'Annihilation' 2006 crossover might influence this futuristic saga.

Marvel's 2099 line began in 1992, imagining a futuristic Marvel Universe.

Back in January, Bleeding Cool scooped the news from the final fifth issue of the weekly mini-series Miguel O'Hara: Spider-Man 2099 that a) Spider-Man 2099 will return but also b) something wider for the entire 2099 universe which, on original publication, included Punisher 2099, Hulk 2099, X-Men 2099, Doom 2099 and more…

2099, from Marvel Comics, this coming summer. And now Marvel has just tweeted out the name, promising Annihilation 2099 with more to be revealed tomorrow.

Annihilation was a 2006 cosmic crossover from Keith Giffen, that spun off into, Silver Surfer, Super-Skrull, Nova, and Ronan the Accuser, with Drax and Thanos as preludes,and did a lot to set up the world thagt the Guardians Of The Galaxy movies would draw from. It also saw The Annihilation Wave, a large armada of warships under the control of Annihilus, attack the universe from the Negative Zone fighting against the Nova Corps. Might Annihilation 2099 tell us what happened to the wave 75 years after the present day?

Marvel 2099 comic books were first published in 1992 as a possible future of the Marvel Universe, Originally announced by Stan Lee as a series entitled The Marvel World of Tomorrow, developed by Lee and John Byrne, then as a line named Marvel 2093, John Byrne stepped away over creative differences, and took his ideas to the Next Men universe as 2112, from Dark Horse Comics. Doom 2099, Punisher 2099, and Spider-Man 2099 were joined by original character Ravage 2099 created by Stan Lee, and Paul Ryan. The line expanded to include 2099 Unlimited, Fantastic Four 2099, Ghost Rider 2099, Hulk 2099, X-Men 2099, and X-Nation 2099. The line declined with the nineties bust and eventually all titles were cancelled, though they have returned sporadicaly since. Spider-Man 2009 became part of the Spider-Verse and X-Men 2099 time travelled to join the island of Krakoa in the present day.

MIGUEL OHARA SPIDER-MAN 2099 #5

MARVEL COMICS

NOV230504

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Stefano Raffaele (CA) Nick Bradshaw

BEWARE – REBIRTH OF THE MAN-THING!

• SPIDER-MAN must find a way to save the lives (and data) of the people of NUEVA YORK from the touch of MAN-THING 2099!

• What does this new shambling monstrosity mean for the future of Nueva York?

• Also featuring the return of THE SPECIALIST! RATED T+In Shops: Jan 31, 2024 SRP: $3.99

