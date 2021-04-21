Marvel Comics to Launch New Spider-Man Event, Sinister War, In July

Yesterday, Marvel Comics teassed something… Sinister for Amazing Spider-Man #64. Today, Bleeding Cool has the scoop on what's coming. As we pointed out, the Amazing Spider-Man series written by Nick Spencer has increased the prominence of previous Sinister Six and Sinister Twelve members Boomerang, Beetle, Tombstone and Norman Osborn. But there are more to come.

As we have Kingpin dealing with the Kindred version of Harry Osborn in a way that his father, Norman Osborn, vehemently objects to.

Hiring Baron Mordo to do the dirty. The mystical version of waterboarding.

But what if it's not the Kingpin putting together a new Sinister Six? What if its Kindred? Who also has a habit of arranging Sinister members, such as bringing Mysterio back from Hell. And in the embers of today's Amazing Spider-Man #64, appears to have given Doctor Octopus a little of an earworm about the whole thing.

Will this be the culmination of Kindred's plan? And a revelation about exactly just what kind of Harry Osborn Kindred actually is?

Sinister War. A War between former members of the Sinister Six or Twelve? A war between all members and Peter Parker?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #64

MARVEL COMICS

FEB210578

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Mark Bagley

• Tombstone and Robbie are at each other's throats and much of Spider-Man's life is collateral damage.

• Does this have anything to do with Mayor Kingpin's moves of late?

• Short answer – yes. Rated T+In Shops: Apr 21, 2021 SRP: $3.99

I bought my copy from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, with an extensive back issue collection and online store. With a new store planned for Watford, if you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.