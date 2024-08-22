Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: derek landy, infinity watch

Marvel Comics to Publish a New Infinity Watch Series in December

The new Marvel 2024 solicits for November 2024 contains a new series called Infinity Watch #1, following on from the Annuals.

The new Marvel 2024 solicits and solicitations for November 2024 contain a few little nuggets for the first week of December, not part of the main solicits at all. That includes Deadpool/Wolverine: Weapon X-Traction #1, presumably collecting the recent backup strips, Marvel Holiday Tales To Astonish #1, presumably an anthology with Christmas-themed stories for December… and a new series called Infinity Watch #1.

Now, this summer, Marvel has been running Infinity Watch Annuals across the line, that all tied in and following up on Marvel Comics stories that had seen Infinity Gems or Infinity Stones resurface, bonded to the bodies and souls of Marvel's up-and-coming heroes and villains by Adam Warlock as a way to protect them. And also turning them all into new targets for Thanos, in a storyline by Derek Landy that ran through nine annuals. And in December, Marvel Comics will be following up with a new five-issue series starring all these new Infinity powered supercharacters in one book by Landy and artist Ruairi Coleman.

"INFINITY WATCH FINALE! Sorry, Thor. Sorry, Hulk. These are the seven most powerful people in the universe, each wielding one of the embodiments of all power in existence—THE INFINITY STONES. Half of the Stone-Bearers are villains and the other half certainly aren't exactly hall-of-fame heroes, so what does this mean to the Marvel Universe? If Star has anything to say about it, we can start calling it the Star Universe. Can Colleen Wing or Phil Coulson possibly tilt the balance toward good?"

The Soul Stone initially created the Mergiverse, a pocket multiverse that is home of the Secret Warps, before the Time Stone chose Hector Bautista/Overtime, an inmate convicted for murder; the Reality Stone chose Ripley Ryan / Star, a former journalist turned supervillains, and the Space Stone chose Quantum, a test subject used by the Assessor, Quantum was chosen by the Space Stone, Worldmind is to be chosen by the Mind Stone, Prince Of Power was chosen by the Power Stone and Multitude, Ward, was chosen by the Soul Stone. And now all together under the leadership of Phil Coulson and Colleen Wing.

THANOS ANNUAL #1

Written by DEREK LANDY

Art by SALVADOR LARROCA & SARA PICHELLI

"INFINITY WATCH" PART ONE!

Welcome to INFINITY WATCH! Thanos goes off to find the INFINITY STONES, but he's in for a shock when he discovers that the Infinity Stones have been incorporated into actual people like Star, Quantum, Overtime, Prince of Power and Multitude! Wait, there are six Infinity Stones but only five people listed?! You don't want to miss the start of this Marvel Universe-shaking saga! On Sale 6/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

DEREK LANDY (W)

RON LIM & SARAH PICHELLI (A)

Cover by SALVADORE LARROCA

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

INFINITY WATCH VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

"INFINITY WATCH" PART TWO!

• The TIME STONE BEARER, a.k.a. OVERTIME, takes on SPIDER-MAN!

• Time travel vs. Spider-Sense!

• The Infinity Watch grows and the universe is in deep deep trouble…

• PLUS- THE DEATH STONE BEARER HAS ARRIVED! Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli's Annual-Linking story marches on with more surprises than you can handle!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IMMORTAL THOR ANNUAL #1

AL EWING (W)

BALDEÓN & SARA PICHELLI (A)

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON

INFINITY WATCH VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

"INFINITY WATCH" PART THREE!

• Faced with the menace of Utgard and a prophecy of his own doom, the son of Odin sought out the legendary Power Stone to aid his fight. Only two things were in his way.

• Firstly, the mighty CHAMPION OF THE UNIVERSE – with strength to match Thor's own – was also questing for the stone.

• Secondly, the Stone is now inside a person – THE PRINCE OF POWER!

• PLUS, Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli continue the journey of the Death Stone Bearer and the scar it will leave on the universe!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MS. MARVEL ANNUAL #1

IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA (W) • GIADA BELVISO & SARA PICHELLI (A)

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

INFINITY WATCH VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

"INFINITY WATCH" PART FOUR!

Hero or Villain? That's the question Multitude must answer as he stands at the crossroads of his own destiny, bonded to one of the Infinity Stones and brimming with power but no purpose. Will a run-in with Ms. Marvel be enough to tip the scales toward good, or will Multitude's guilt drag him down? Don't miss out as the Marvel Universe-shaking saga continues here, True Believers! PLUS, Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli bring NICK FURY into the story. But what ties him to the INFINITY WATCH?!"

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WOLVERINE ANNUAL #1

EZRA CLAYTAN DANIELS (W) • YILDIRAY ÇINAR & SARA PICHELLI • Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

INFINITY WATCH VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE • VARIANT COVER BY JEREMY WILSON

"INFINITY WATCH" PART FIVE!

WOLVERINE vs. INFINITY WATCH, and the whole world hangs in the balance! Logan's efforts to rescue a community from destruction are upended when the new Infinity Watch crashes into town! The claws come out to protect the innocents, but can even adamantium withstand the raw power of the INFINITY STONES? The best there is must summon the best he's got to survive! PLUS: Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli bring NICK FURY's investigation to a head as he closes in on the Death Stone bearer!

32 PGS./ one-shot/Rated T+ …$4.99

INCREDIBLE HULK ANNUAL #1

DEREK LANDY (W) • GEOFF SHAW & SARA PICHELLI (A) • Cover by Salvador Larroca

Infinity Watch Variant Cover by Mike McKone

Design Variant Cover by R.B. Silva • Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW

"INFINITY WATCH" PART SIX!

The Mad Titan THANOS carves a path of destruction to his next doomed target – the current bearer of the MIND STONE! But there's a very big, very green and very, very, VERY angry Hulk standing in Thanos' way. Introducing the master of the Mind Stone – WORLDMIND!

32 PGS./ one-shot/Rated T …$4.99

MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL #1

DAN WATTERS & DEREK LANDY (W)

SARA PICHELLI & MORE (A)

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

INFINITY WATCH VARIANT COVER

BY MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"INFINITY WATCH" PART SEVEN! A strange sleepwalking plague has swept through the city and it's up to Moon Knight to solve the mystery! But when his investigation causes him to clash with one of the newest Infinity Stone Bearers in a previously-unseen adventure, it'll be all Moon Knight can do to survive the skirmish—let alone try to keep the Mind Stone out of nefarious hands! Strap in, True Believers, things are about to get rocky!

32 PGS./ one-shot/Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-BOY ANNUAL #1

STEVE FOXE (W) • Carlos Nieto (A)

Cover by Salvador Larroca

INFINITY WATCH VARIANT COVER

BY MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"INFINITY WATCH" PART EIGHT!

Spider-Boy is juggling being Spider-Man's sidekick, keeping his friends safe and just being a regular kid. But nothing stops him from jumping in when trouble is brewing! This time he's joined by MULTITUDE, who has the Soul Stone, and PRINCE OF POWER, who has the Power Stone (of course!), as they face off against a mysterious evil they vow to stop!

32 PGS./ one-shot/Rated T …$4.99

AVENGERS ANNUAL #1

DEREK LANDY (W) • TBA (A) • Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • INFINITY WATCH VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY RYAN MEINERDING

"INFINITY WATCH" FINALE!

• The Infinity Stone bearers are all brought together for the first time!

• If you thought the stones were dangerous in Thanos' hands, imagine if Star gets her way!

32 PGS./ one-shot/Rated T …$4.99

