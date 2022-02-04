Marvel Comics To Publish A New Secret Invasion For 2022

It's Secret Invasion time! In the Spider-Woman comic book, we have recently seen the return of Skrull Queen Veranke, who impersonated Jessica Drew for years in the Avengers. And, with the new Disney+ TV Series on the way, wondered what that might mean for Marvel reviving Secret Invasion in the comic books as well. And that is indeed what will be happening,. And with greater synergy between the TV and the comics these days, you might get ideas about what the comic book will mean for the TV show.

IGN got the Marvel PR for a new Secret Invasion limited series from Ryan North and Francesco Mobili. Ryan says "It's a sequel in that it takes place in the same Marvel Universe as the first one and everyone in the story remembers the first one happening, but it's more of a standalone story because they've all learned from that adventure and aren't interested in seeing it go the same way twice, where they almost lose the Earth to alien invaders. You don't have to have any of the 2008 series to enjoy this, of course – the book tells you all you need to know – but if you have there's a few little callbacks you'll catch." And just like the TV series, the Secret Invasion comic book will feature both Nick Fury and Maria Hill, with the Skrulls eying a takeover of Earth, a planet they view as their rightful property following the destruction of their homeworld, "This is really Maria's story. I see her as this really competent, really clever woman who's great at her job, which just happens to sometimes be protecting Earth from shape-shifting alien invaders. What interested me is seeing how an alien invasion story would play out if A) Earth knew what the Skrulls had done before, and B) and used the time since then to prepare. So it's a less of an 'Avenger VS Avenger' story and more of exploration of how even the best, most-funded systems can still fail under unexpected load, and because of basic human nature. That said, there are definitely Avengers punching Avengers in this, so let's say it's the best of both worlds: an exciting story of intrigue and collapse, and cool fights with cool heroes." Though unlike the TV show, the comic will feature the very-much-alive Tony Stark. "Honestly, Tony's always been at least espionage-adjacent, and I love both him and how he interacts with Maria, so including him was a pretty obvious first stop for me. I think all I want to say is that he's got an unexpected role in this story. That way, if you think he's a Skrull I'm denying it, and if you think he's not a Skrull then I'm denying that too. I'm just over here like a true spy, answering your questions with non-answers that only raise more questions."