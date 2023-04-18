Marvel Comics To Publish Marvel Age #1000 In August

We mentioned Armando Iannucci working on Daredevil for Marvel Comics, it looks as if Marvel Age #1000 is where that story will end up.

Maybe one day Marvel Age will be able to finish publishing the missing 860 issues. But, in August 2023, they are skipping ahead to Marvel Age #1000. We mentioned Armando Iannucci working on Daredevil for Marvel Comics, it looks as if this is where it will end up.

On August 31, Marvel celebrates 84 years of stories and characters that have shaped pop culture as we know it. To mark the occasion, Marvel will be releasing MARVEL AGE #1000, a massive commemorative issue that includes contributions from some of the most storied creators in Marvel history, as well as a few surprises!

Marvel's big day honors the release of MARVEL COMICS #1, the one that started it all! The groundbreaking issue opened the doors to the Marvel Universe for the first time ever, creating a tapestry of Super Heroes and stories that have gone on inspire generations of fans around the world. The stories featured in MARVEL AGE #1000 will be a grand tour of the Marvel mythos with stories that explore the classic days of Marvel in exciting new depth!

J. Michael Straczynski and Kaare Andrews create the Marvel Universe in a backyard!

Dan Slott and Michael Allred depict a crucial turning point for Captain Marvel!

Rainbow Rowell and Marguerite Sauvage explore the blossoming relationship between Cyclops and Jean Grey!

The original Human Torch finds his purpose thanks to Mark Waid and Alessandro Cappuccio!

The Silver Surfer confronts Mephisto under the guidance of Steve McNiven!

Jason Aaron and Pepe Larraz detail Thor's impact on a mortal life!

Ryan Stegman explores the support network of Spider-Man's friends and family!

Armando Iannucci and Adam Kubert pit Daredevil up against a very human problem!

And more!

In addition, MARVEL AGE #1000 will bring back a classic and beloved Marvel Comics tradition: The Marvel Comics Value Stamp! Who or what will the ultimate Marvel Value Stamp, #1000, feature?

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, DAN SLOTT, JASON AARON, MARK WAID, RAINBOW ROWELL, RYAN STEGMAN, STEVE MCNIVEN & ARMANDO IANNUCCI

Art by KAARE ANDREWS, MICHAEL ALLRED, PEPE LARRAZ, ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO, RYAN STEGMAN, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, STEVE MCNIVEN & ADAM KUBERT

Cover by GARY FRANK

On Sale 8/30