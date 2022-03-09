Marvel Comics To Publish Star Wars #100 In June

In his newsletter, Charles Soule posted plans for Star Wars #100 to be published by Marvel Comics in June. Or as he seems to insist on calling it, Star Wars #25. I wonder what Marvel Comics will choose to refer to it as? He writes;

I've been hinting about something special happening for the upcoming twenty-fifth issue of Marvel's Star Wars comic series, which I've been writing since 2020. It's a milestone in many ways. First, getting to 25 issues on any series is a big deal. This is also the 100th issue of Star Wars published since the big relaunch in 2014. It is also the 100th Star Wars script I've written, between all the various titles I've worked on: (Lando, Obi-Wan & Anakin, Poe Dameron, Darth Vader, The Rise of Kylo Ren, Star Wars, War of the Bounty Hunters, Crimson Reign and Eye of the Storm.) That's a lot of stories!

In order to mark the occasion, Star Wars #25 will feature new stories set in the worlds of some of those signature tales, including the creative teams for most of them, and variant covers from artists who worked on them with me. I want to leave a little mystery for now, so I'll hold off telling you what I'm doing and who's drawing what, but I think you'll be happy. It's been amazing to work with these artists again, and to tell new tales in these worlds. I'm also grateful that Marvel and Lucasfilm and the artists got on board with doing this – everyone's crazy busy, and this was outside the normal range of the stories we're telling right now. Feels really good.

You won't be able to read SW #25 for several months, but I've got plenty of comics out in the meantime, including today's Crimson Reign #3, with art from Steven Cummings, which gives you the backstory of the mysterious Sith Archivist (whose design is based on the iconic Ian McCaig unused Sith Witch design for Episode I!) Very proud of this issue, and I hope you'll check it out.