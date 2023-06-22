Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Marvel Comics To Put Spine-Tingling Spider-Man In Print

Marvel has announced that Saladin Ahmed and Juan Ferreyra’s Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #0 arrives in print in September 2033

Published
by
|
Comments

Marvel has announced that Saladin Ahmed and Juan Ferreyra's Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #0 arrives in September, and for some reason they have not called it "Peter Tingle" or similar. Seriously guys, haven't you heard of cross-media synergy? Clearly not. It's a collection of the Digital Infinity comic that ran in 2021, in print for the first time. Just without the bells and whistles.

Marvel Published Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #0 in September
Marvel Comics To Put Spine-Tingling Spider-Man In Print

Fans can experience the acclaimed SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN Infinity Comic in print for the first time ever in a special one-shot, SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #0, this September!

Written by Saladin Ahmed and drawn by Juan Ferreyra, the Spider-Man horror story shook readers to their core when it debuted in 2021 on Marvel Unlimited. Now, fans can enjoy this frightful journey all over again in SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #0. The one-shot contains the entire saga that introduced Sleep-Stealer, a new villain that got into Spider-Man's head and haunted Peter Parker's waking dreams and nightmares. Spidey and readers will lose sleep in this unforgettable, mind-bending adventure that promises to be the scariest Spider-Man story ever told!

"SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN is one of the coolest projects I've ever worked on and I'm thrilled it's coming to print!," Ahmed said. "We're putting Peter through a grueling horror movie grinder, and that resilient spirit of his will be tested like never before! I tapped into some darkness writing this, but the real star here is Juan's mind-blowing, visionary work – which is genuinely some of the best Spider-art I've ever seen."

Join Spider-Man on the most terrifying ride of his life when SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN hits stands in September!

Or, get Marvel Unlimited and read it in its intended format right now. I mean, it's right there if you want it. Just give it a click.

SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #0
Written by SALADIN AHMED
Art and Cover by JUAN FERREYRA
On Sale 9/13

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.