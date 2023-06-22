Marvel Comics To Put Spine-Tingling Spider-Man In Print

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: spider-man, Spine-Tingling Spider-Man

Marvel has announced that Saladin Ahmed and Juan Ferreyra’s Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #0 arrives in print in September 2033

Marvel has announced that Saladin Ahmed and Juan Ferreyra's Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #0 arrives in September, and for some reason they have not called it "Peter Tingle" or similar. Seriously guys, haven't you heard of cross-media synergy? Clearly not. It's a collection of the Digital Infinity comic that ran in 2021, in print for the first time. Just without the bells and whistles.

Fans can experience the acclaimed SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN Infinity Comic in print for the first time ever in a special one-shot, SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #0, this September!

Written by Saladin Ahmed and drawn by Juan Ferreyra, the Spider-Man horror story shook readers to their core when it debuted in 2021 on Marvel Unlimited. Now, fans can enjoy this frightful journey all over again in SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #0. The one-shot contains the entire saga that introduced Sleep-Stealer, a new villain that got into Spider-Man's head and haunted Peter Parker's waking dreams and nightmares. Spidey and readers will lose sleep in this unforgettable, mind-bending adventure that promises to be the scariest Spider-Man story ever told!

"SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN is one of the coolest projects I've ever worked on and I'm thrilled it's coming to print!," Ahmed said. "We're putting Peter through a grueling horror movie grinder, and that resilient spirit of his will be tested like never before! I tapped into some darkness writing this, but the real star here is Juan's mind-blowing, visionary work – which is genuinely some of the best Spider-art I've ever seen."

Join Spider-Man on the most terrifying ride of his life when SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN hits stands in September!