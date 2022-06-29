Marvel Comics' Tributes To George Pérez & Neal Adams, Today

Legendary comic book creators Neal Adams and George Pérez died a week apart at the end of April and the beginning of May. Marvel Comics has published the following memorials to eachm opublished in their regular comic books.

NEAL ADAMS 1941-2022 "Neal Adams was both an unstoppable force and an immovable object. The world just lost an amazing artist, a brilliant storyteller, a wild creative force of nature and a man who forever changed the comics medium and the culture of entertainment. I lost all of that, as well as a father figure, mentor and friend." BILL SIENKIEWICZ Marvel celebrates the life of artist Neal Adams who passed away April 28, 2022. His photorealistic style caused a seismic change in comic book art in the 1960s. At DC, he drew headline characters such as Batman and Superman and struck new ground with writer Dennis O'Neil in the socially relevant Green Lantern/Green Arrow series. At Marvel, his work with Roy Thomas on both X-Men and the "Kree/Skrull War" in Avengers has had a lasting influence on the Marvel Universe. Adams also made an impact through his mentorship of new artists and the innovative work of his Continuity studio. Adams' influence cannot be overstated.

GEORGE PÉREZ – 1054-2022 "George is one of those ridiculously gifted talents of whom you could ask anything and he would give it to you, in many cases better than you asked." — CHRIS CLAREMONT MARVEL COMICS PAUSES TO REFLECT ON THE LIFE AND CAREER OF BELOVED WRITER AND LEGENDARY ARTIST GEORGE PEREZ, who was widely known and respected for his incredible talent, kindness and generosity in the comics community and beyond. During his career at Marvel, he contributed to titles such as lnhumans, Fantastic Four and two long runs on Avengers, including his landmark work on JLA/Avengers. Perez co-created Marvel's first Latin American Super Hero and first Puerto Rican mainstream character, Hector Ayala, A.K.A. White Tiger. Perez had huge hits at DC with New Teen Titans and Crisis on Infinite Earths. And as both a writer and penciler, he reinvented Wonder Woman. He was renowned for his ability (and desire) to include huge numbers of characters in a panel, cleanly and clearly. Perez made an indisputable impact on the comics community and its fans. He was well-known for being the friendliest and most approachable creator, especially at conventions. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and were touched by his many decades of work.