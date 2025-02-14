Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: ultimate, ultimates

Marvel Comics' Ultimate Solicits For May 2025 Promise New Summer Books

Marvel Comics' Ultimate solicits and solicitations for May 2025 promise new Ultimates titles launching in the summer.

Article Summary Marvel announces new Ultimate titles for summer 2025, building anticipation with exciting storylines and team-ups.

Ultimate Black Panther and Storm unravel a CIA conspiracy in Wakanda, hinting at a prophesied union.

Spider-Man teams up with Richard Parker to face off against the Sinister Six in a New York city showdown.

Ultimate Wolverine and X-Men delve into past mysteries and inner darkness, reshaping their mutant universe.

Ultimate Sabretooth strikes, father and son Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Richard Parker, team up against the Sinister Six and more Marvel's Ultimate comics line for May 2025. With Ultimate Black Panther #16, Ultimates #12, Ultimate Spider-Man #17, Ultimate Wolverine #5, and Ultimate X-Men #15, well into its second year. "This summer, the Maker's return unleashes some surprising developments for this twisted world he created, and fans should stay tuned for upcoming announcements about new Ultimate comic launches." Clearly they have seen Absolute doing six titles and think they can do better!

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #16

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art & cover by STEFANO CASELLI

A DESTINED LOVE AFFAIR! Black Panther and Storm team up to uncover why a CIA agent is undertaking covert missions in Wakanda! Will the prophesied union between the king and the mutant freedom fighter come to pass? On Sale 5/14

ULTIMATES #12

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

THE ULTIMATE FRACTURE! Dissent destroys the Ultimates as a disagreement long developing between two members of the team leads to a devastating departure! On Sale 5/21

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #17

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art & cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

TURF WAR IN NEW YORK! THE SINISTER SIX VS. THE TWO SPIDER-MEN! All is not well in New York with the Sinister Six at war with each other! Fortunately, Spider-Man's not facing this one alone…catch Richard Parker in the BLACK SUIT! On Sale 5/28

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #5

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by ALEX LINS

Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

ULTIMATE SABRETOOTH CLAWS HIS WAY ONTO THE SCENE! Mysteries of Ultimate Wolverine's past are revealed when a familiar face joins the fray! On Sale 5/7

ULTIMATE X-MEN #15

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art & cover by PEACH MOMOKO

A NEW AGE! Witness how Hisako's journey through her inner darkness wreaks havoc on her fellow mutants and reality itself! On Sale 5/7

