Marvel Comics X Shonen Jump, Starts With My Hero Academia/Deadpool

Marvel Comics has been running a Deadpool manga strip in Shonen Jump, the Japanese manga anthology magazine, to much success – in print and digitally. The series has seen all manner of Marvel guest characters appear, from Hulk to Captain America to Iron Man – as well as a brand new Spider-Girl. But the ending of the most recent chapter has sent Japanese comic book readers into spasm. As Deadpool is rescued by a mysterious tall dark stranger, who clutches Wade Wilson to his bosom.

But who is this saviour? And why is he drawn in a different style to everyone else?

Why it's All Might of My Hero Academia. The Shonen Jump-serialised manga series that has been running since 2014 and that today announced it had 50 million copies of its volumes in circulation, with a fifth anime TV series launched and a third movie on the way. Oh yes and all this is happening in Marvel Comics continuity.

Created by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia is one of the biggest selling comic both in Japan and in the USA, dwarfing sales of traditional Marvel Comics titles.

Not only that but Koheo Horikoshi is stepping back to draw the Deadpool crossover, including the appearance of All Might above.

My Hero Academia is a superhero manga, the story follows Izuku Midoriya, a boy born without superpowers or Quirks in a world where they have become commonplace, but who still dreams of becoming a superhero himself. He is scouted by All Might, Japan's greatest hero, who chooses Midoriya as his successor and shares his Quirk with him after recognizing his potential, and later helps to enroll him in a prestigious high school for heroes in training.

Toshinori Yagi or All Might is one of the main characters of My Hero Academia, the former No. 1 Pro Hero who bore the title of the world's Symbol of Peace and who teaches Foundational Hero Studies at U.A. High School. Eighth holder of the One For All Quirk, he has since passed the torch to Izuku Midoriya, whom he is training to be his successor. All Might retired and ended his era as the world's greatest hero.

And now he's back to take care of Deadpool. Bleeding Cool understands that this crossover will be one of many with Shonen Jump characters and Marvel Comics characters in the year ahead.