Marvel Graciously Waits One Issue Before Crossover in SWORD #2 [XH]

Happy MLK Day, everyone! Marvel put out three X-books last week, and we're gonna recap them as usual. Like Dr. King, I too have a dream– a dream that Marvel will one day give Chris Claremont an ongoing series. That dream has yet to come true, but they did put out a Chris Claremont Anniversary Special last week. There are also two other X-Books, Marauders #17 and a god damn King in Black crossover in SWORD #2. In three articles, they shall all be recapped. Read on.

Sworn to sell comics for Marvel executives who feared and hated the fact that Fox owned their movie rights, The Uncanny X-Men suffered great indignities. Still, thanks to a corporate merger, a line-wide relaunch, and Jonathan Hickman's giant ego, the X-Men can finally get back to doing what they do best: being objectively the best franchise in all of comics for lovers of soap opera drama.

SWORD #2 Recap

Oh, for f***'s sake. Apparently, this issue is a crossover with the stupid Venom storyline, King in Black. The title page explains that Knull has apparently taken over the Earth. Abigail Brand tasks Frenzy, Fabian Cortez, Random, and Skrull warrior Paibok with traveling to Earth to see what's going on. She tasks Mentallo with carrying out a fallback plan if they fail.

The strike team gets to Krakoa, where they find the X-Men fighting a symbiote dragon or some other such nonsense. Cortez powers up Sunfire, who kills the dragon and becomes a temporary sun replacement for Krakoa. A SWORD personnel file reveals Abigail Brand is seeking a replacement for Cortez because his power set is good, but he sucks as a person.

At the Arbor Magna Hatchery, Mentallo shows up with his "Think Tank," an escape vehicle for The Five so they can flee the planet, presumably, so Brand can destroy it to stop the symbiotes. Outside, Magneto thanks Cortez for helping. Cortez asks if he can preach some anti-human sentiment to the Quiet Council and Magneto is like, "cool, sure."

Then a symbiote version of Cable shows up, and the issue ends on a cliffhanger.

I hate this with all of my being. The only thing worse than forced Venom crossovers is forced Venom crossovers with the pretentious Knull nonsense. Seriously, we're getting a crossover tie-in interruption on the SECOND ISSUE of this book? What a load of crap.

