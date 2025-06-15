Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Marvel 616 Day, qr code

Marvel Has Digital Giveaway For Marvel 616 Day As Well With A QR Code

Marvel has a comic book digital giveaway for Marvel 616 Day as well with a QR code... but what could it be?

Article Summary Marvel 616 Day arrives with a mystery digital giveaway accessed via a QR code in recent comics

Fans can claim the digital reward when the Marvel.com/616 link goes live at 06:16 ET on June 16th

Comic shops receive exclusive 616 Day items like pins, posters, and special variant comic covers

Marvel aims to make 616 Day an annual celebration spotlighting comics, characters, and community

Tomorrow is Marvel 616 Day. Bleeding Cool has already been reporting on what Marvel has provided for stores as a surprise, what some stores will be doing for it, and what one ramen diner in Brooklyn patronised by C.B. Cebulski will be giving away. In last week's Giant-Size Spider-Man, they gave us a tease of what else might be coming from Marvel for that auspicious day tomorrow.

That's right, the return of the Marvel Comics QR Code that so annoyed X-Men readers last year. This QR Code resolves to the address https://www.marvel.com/616 which currently tells us…

So whatever it is, it will go live at 06:16 ET, 03:16 PT or 11.16 BST where I am, just just after elevenses… and as long as they aren't giving away 30 day trials for Marvel Unlimited, retailers should be fine. And as for the comic book stores…

Marvel Comics sent comic book retailers a special secret thing for Marvel 616 Day with a warning not to open it until the 16th of June, or 616 Day. Some folks, it seems, can't wait to open their presents before the special day. And then put them on eBay. The packages include pins, posters, and special 616 variant covers for the following titles.

Amazing Spider-Man #2 616 Day Variant by Sara Pichelli

Avengers #25 616 Day Variant by Marco Checchetto

Fantastic Four Fanfare #1 616 Day Variant by Greg Land

X-Men #15 616 Day Variant by Leinil Francis Yu

Fantastic Four 616 Day Pin Set featuring Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing

In an accompanying letter, Marvel President Dan Buckley says;

"Every year, we look for new ways to celebrate the incredible comics that make up the heart and soul of our industry. Our job is to tell stories that keep readers on the edge of their seats, introducing them to characters that feel real and relatable, and building a passionate community that embraces the fun and joy of being a comic book fan." "This June 16th marks 616 Day, a celebratory day inspired by our main 616 universe. Over the years, a growing number of fans have embraced 616 Day to appreciate and share their favorite parts of the Marvel Universe, and we want to help build that moment over the next few weeks for everyone to participate in. Our hope is that 616 Day becomes an exciting opportunity for you and your stores to rally your customers, build interest in comics, and drive foot traffic in a way that feels special.

"With the highly anticipated Fantastic Four film coming this summer, this year's 616 Day is the perfect time to spotlight Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben (who, I admit, is my personal favorite). It's also a great reminder of where Marvel comics started—that core of Marvel is the characters and creators who push the boundaries of comic book storytelling and truly grow an evolved fan base. "We hope you enjoy these special comics and pins, and we look forward to continue building this yearly 616 Day celebration into something that brings fans together, celebrates the stories we all love, and helps to keep this industry thriving for years to come."

