Marvel Sends Comic Shops A Fantastic Four Secret For Marvel 616 Day

Marvel Comics sent comic book retailers a special secret Fantastic Four thing for Marvel 616 Day

Giant-Size Spider-Man #1 features a special 616 Day story highlighting Marvel’s core reality.

Eternity and Wynn from G.O.D.S. emphasize the significance of 616 Day in the Marvel Universe.

Comic shops are planning 616 Day celebrations, eagerly awaiting the contents of the secret package.

Marvel Comics sent comic book retailers a special secret thing for Marvel 616 Day with a warning not to open it until the 16th of June, or 616 Day. And this is an image sent to me by a retailer not interested in opening it before then. Will everyone else be so compliant or reticent?

This comes alongside this week's Giant-Size Spider-Man #1's short story 616 Day, drawn by Mark Buckingham, coloured by Rachelle Rosenberg and lettered by Joe Caramagna, he returns to Eternity, the giving embodiment of the universe. Which, of course, means that he is the very model of the 616.

616, the numerical definition of the Marvel Universe's own reality, and Eternity, the living embodiment of reality, gets to use it a lot.

And Wynn from G.O.D.S. is making it official for the 16th of June, 616 Day, to celebrate the whole Marvel Universe reality.

Will there mne cards? And what is inside that 616 Day package?

Some stores are already making their own 616 Day plans… will they bring cake?

Giant-Size Spider-Man #1 is published from Marvel Comics.

GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Al Ewing, Kevin Smith, Mitsuyasu Sakai, (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, CAFU, Mark Buckingham, Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Greg Capullo

Summer starts with a bang with GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1! Kevin Smith makes his triumphant return to Marvel with a Spider-Man story that will have your heart beating in overdrive and your sides hurting from how much you're laughing. As if that wasn't enough, Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham spin a decade-spanning adventure with Spider-Man and some of his best friends! And if that weren't enough, Chip Zdarsky and CAFU introduce a brand-new character who will play a big role in the future of Marvel Comics! Don't miss it! Rated T In Shops: Jun 11, 2025 SRP: $7.99

