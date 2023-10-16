Posted in: Comics, Current News, NYCC | Tagged: john romita, new york comic con, NYCC

Marvel Comics Held A John Romita Memorial On Thursday In New York

On the 12th of October, as New York Comic Con was beginning, a John Romita memorial evening was held at New York Society Of Illustrators.

Legendary comic book creator and Marvel Comics art director John Romita passed away in June this year, with many creators wanting to share their memories of the man. This was also followed by memorial pages in Marvel Comics titles. And, on the 12th of October, just as New York Comic Con was beginning, a memorial evening was held by Marvel and the New York Society Of Illustrators.

Tom Brevoort:Also attended the John Romita memorial, where it was nice to see a lot of faces old and modern, albeit for a sad occasion. Wound up reading @gerryconway 's statement to the attendees as part of the programming. Jen Grünwald: Currently in a room full of comic book legends. It's overwhelming. #JohnRomita Mark McKenna:This.. was a beautiful celebration.. def teared up a few times.. a day I'll always remember!!

On his Substack, Tom Brevoort wrote,

it was a lovely evening, with Marvelites past and present gathering to pay their respects. Virginia Romita, John's wife, sadly did not attend, but both JRJR and his brother Vic did. It was the first time I'd met Vic, as well as his daughter (whose name starts with an A, but which I'm now uncertain of, so I'm leaving it out solely so that I don't inadvertently get it wrong), and he has also inherited that sort of decent New York neighborhood outlook from John that JRJR also showcases. I hope that Eliot Brown won't mind me appropriating the above panoramic photograph to give you a sense of the space and the attendees. There's been a bit of consternation following this event from other Marvel-affiliated people past and present who were disappointed that they weren't invited to attend. And I can understand that—everybody who worked with John had strong feelings for the man. But the venue was simply too limited in terms of space, and so hard choices had to be made

Because, indeed, some people only discovered the event was happening, after it had, and that they weren't invited. Some pretty big names who had worked with John Romita as well. And it was quite a subject of discussion at New York Comic Con, spilling out onto social media.

Joe Jusko posted to his Facebook page. "Apparently, there was a John Romita Sr. Memorial last night at the Society of Illustrators that I knew absolutely nothing about. Really pissed." . But no one invited Jusko, and he continued, "I'd known him since 1978 and was at his retirement dinner. Shows you where you stand with Marvel. I'm fuming." Others added their own experience:

Ron Frenz: Yeah. Steven E Gordon: Wait What? Howard Mackie: As am I. Joe Jusko: How clandestine was this? Glenn Greenberg: It was invitation only. I didn't find out about it until Sunday. I wrote to the point person at Marvel first thing Monday morning asking if I could be sent an invitation and I didn't hear back from her until Wednesday, when I was told it was a small event and that there was no more room. Badly handled, if you ask me… I'm very disappointed, even annoyed, but I'm trying to keep it in perspective. In terms of not being invited, I'm clearly in very good company. Howard Mackie: Yeah… I heard some rumors about it on FB a few days ago, but when I saw folks posting actual invites. Hell… it's not like they don't have my contact info. I just did a series for them. Also, after John passed I contacted my editor and asked if Marvel was going to acknowledge him in the books. I had no plans on attending NYCC, but would have come down for this. Arlen Schumer: I only saw the image yesterday–there was ZERO advance notice about it! Bill Sienkiewicz: likewise. I only found out about it at the con from some of the Romita family's friends- it was already impossible to get tickets. I assumed it was an invite only and didn't want to be an intrusive crasher . As I said, not that I could have or Would have anyway. It looks like it was a wonderful poignant time. John's praises should be sung far and wide by as many folks as possible, Fabian Nicieza: I think the invite list for these things is always a tricky juggle for the Marvel staff, especially in a smaller room like the museum has. I would have expected all former editors who had worked with John would have been invited, several were there. I haven't been invited to some things I wished I had, and I certainly was glad to be able to attend last night. In their defense, they did some due diligence because several former Romita Raiders from 30 years ago were there (which was great to see)! Jose Marzan Jr: Don't know who came up with the list, but it wasn't just names off the main Marvel contact list. I got an invite and was all ready to fly up to the memorial and NYCC, but life things came up and I had to cancel. Sad that I missed it and seeing all of you folks. Mike Carlin: "Institutional memory" is something lost (laid off?) at many companies, these days. How many folks who never worked with John or Virginia were there? They retired about 25 years back… and I spoke at their Retirement party. I might not have been able to attend… but ya can't go somewhere you don't know you want to go. They should have looked back… and not just at their contact list. Mike Rockwitz: Never heard anything about it until I saw pictures from the event. Given their track record, I am not surprised. Try as they might, they can't deny my interactions and wonderful experiences working with John over the years. Herbs… Gregory Wright: Yeah I was not happy it was such a closed event but it looked like a very good tribute to John. Jack Smith: I have no dog in this fight since I have never been an illustrator, much less worked for Marvel… But I was stunned when I saw Joe Jusko's post this morning as another artist I know came to NYCC last minute and he had posted how he ran into someone there and was invited to this. So yes, Marvel (or whoever was in charge of the event) really dropped the ball all around. John Pirtel: yeah, I found out about it early this morning….yeesh

As more and more comic book legends pass in front of our eyes, it may be worth considering how to handle such events for a wider comic creator community who wish to pay tribute and share in the memories, as well as their own experiences.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!