Marvel Launches Avengers United #1 by Derek Landy & Marcio Fiorito

At NYCC yesterday, Marvel Comics announced Avengers United, a new digital comic series by Derek Landy, Marcio Fiorito and Erick Arciniega.

During the Avengers Assemble: A This Week in Marvel Special Event with Ryan Penagos, VP & Creative Executive at Marvel, was joined by Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, and writers Jed MacKay and Al Ewing, Marvel announced Avengers United as a twenty-five issue weekly series as the Avengers assemble in response to an impending interstellar disaster, and introducing a new alien race, the Ghesh.

"There is a certain immediacy that you can get with this kind of digital comic—where it's one panel at a time and you're scrolling for the next reveal or surprise—that is tremendous fun to play with," reveals series writer Landy. "Luckily, I've been partnered with [artist] Marcio, who delivers that cohesion and that rhythm in effortless and stylish fashion."

"I love Derek's way of telling a story," adds Fiorito of their collaboration. "For an artist, it's gratifying to be able to build on the story, and Derek really allows me to do that. Also, Derek writes in a way that alternates between big action scenes and cool character moments. What more could an artist want?"

"The Ghesh are a technologically advanced race who have quietly, and without incident, spread their influence throughout their corner of the galaxy," teases Landy of his opening arc. "They're the kind of aliens you'd want to make first contact with, quite honestly. But they have a moon, Yun-To, on which lies their first-ever colony, and relations between the two cultures have been strained as of late."

"Let's just say that this time the Avengers have no idea what's coming their way," says Fiorito. "The Ghesh definitely are much more than meets the eye!"

The first issue has been published on Marvel Unlimited here.

