Marvel Launches New Guardians In The Galaxy In 2023

Revealed at the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing Panel at New York Comic Con, Marvel will be launching a new Guardians of the Galaxy comic book series in the spring of 2023. "Across The Stars… The Guardians Of The Galaxy Set Out To Rebuild Their Family." No creative team yet, just this fractured image of the Guardians logo.

Guardians of the Galaxy are a superhero team who first appeared in Marvel Super-Heroes #18 in 1969, and set in the 31st century. The initial roster consisted of Vance Astro, Martinex T'Naga, Captain Charlie-27, and Yondu Udonta, and later members included Stakar Ogord, Aleta Ogord, and Nikki. I know, unrecognisable from what you think you know of the Guardians today. Yondu is the only hold out.

A modern day precursor to the The Guardians of the Galaxy were created in 2008 by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning made up of the much more familiar Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Phyla-Vell, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, and Adam Warlock.

Seven years ago, Brian Bendis and Valerio Schiti formed a new version of the Guardians Of The Galaxy with an initial roster of Rocket Raccoon, Kitty Pryde, Thing, Drax the Destroyer, Agent Venom and Groot, only for Star-Lord and Gamora to rejoin the team, and so did Angela, sister of Thor and Loki.

The comic book generally seems to revert to the movie team however, and frankly the movie team is the only team that anyone has really heard of, it's hard not to. Talking of which, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special written, and directed by James Gunn for Disney+, starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Sean Gunn , reprising their roles is scheduled to be released in December 2022. While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on the 5th of May, 2023.