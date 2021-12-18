Marvel Mistakenly Uses Rob Liefeld Spider-Man & Deadpool Cover Twice

Posted on
by
|
Comments

This is the Rob Liefeld Spider-Man/Deadpool cover to  Avengers #51, their Deadpool 30th Anniversary variant cover. It will published this upcoming Wednesday.

Marvel Mistakenly Uses Rob Liefeld Spider-Man Cover Twice

AVENGERS #51 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR
MARVEL COMICS
OCT210915
(W) Jason Aaron (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Rob Liefeld
THE DEATH HUNT BEGINS.
Sent by the mysterious Avenger Prime from a great watchtower at the dark heart of all that is, the cybernetic soldiers known as the Deathloks have come to our Earth with a dire warning for the Avengers. But hunters follow close behind them to ensure their warning of megaversal doom is never delivered. The most Earth-shatteringly powerful hunters any universe has ever seen. And their first stop: the golden realm of Asgard.
RATED T+In Shops: Dec 22, 2021
SRP: $3.99

And here is the Deadpool 30th Anniversary variant cover to Amazing Spider-Man #78, out a month ago.

Marvel Mistakenly Uses Rob Liefeld Spider-Man Cover Twice

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #78 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH ANNIV VAR
MARVEL COMICS
SEP210821
(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sara Pichelli (CA) Rob Liefeld
• Ben Reilly's second real outing as Spider-Man pits him against MORBIUS, and it DOES NOT GO WELL!
•  The full support of Beyond gets tested as Morbius puts the hurt on Spidey in a big way.
RATED T+In Shops: Nov 10, 2021
SRP: $3.99

I've heard of swipe files but that is ridiculous. I do hope Rob Liefeld was paid twice. I am sure someone can see some kind of irony of Marvel copying from one of the 20th Anniversary of Deadpool Liefeld covers to the other, but not me.

Rob Liefeld is an American comic book creator, best known for his work on New Mutants and X-Force, where he co-created Cable and Deadpool as well as Youngblood, Prophet, Supreme, Captain America, Avengers, and most recently Major X, GI Joe, and Red Circle. In 1992, he and several other popular Marvel illustrators left the company to found Image Comics, which started a wave of comic books owned by their creators rather than by publishers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.