Marvel Mistakenly Uses Rob Liefeld Spider-Man & Deadpool Cover Twice

This is the Rob Liefeld Spider-Man/Deadpool cover to Avengers #51, their Deadpool 30th Anniversary variant cover. It will published this upcoming Wednesday.

AVENGERS #51 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210915

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Rob Liefeld

THE DEATH HUNT BEGINS.

Sent by the mysterious Avenger Prime from a great watchtower at the dark heart of all that is, the cybernetic soldiers known as the Deathloks have come to our Earth with a dire warning for the Avengers. But hunters follow close behind them to ensure their warning of megaversal doom is never delivered. The most Earth-shatteringly powerful hunters any universe has ever seen. And their first stop: the golden realm of Asgard.

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: $3.99

And here is the Deadpool 30th Anniversary variant cover to Amazing Spider-Man #78, out a month ago.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #78 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH ANNIV VAR

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210821

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sara Pichelli (CA) Rob Liefeld

• Ben Reilly's second real outing as Spider-Man pits him against MORBIUS, and it DOES NOT GO WELL!

• The full support of Beyond gets tested as Morbius puts the hurt on Spidey in a big way.

RATED T+In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

I've heard of swipe files but that is ridiculous. I do hope Rob Liefeld was paid twice. I am sure someone can see some kind of irony of Marvel copying from one of the 20th Anniversary of Deadpool Liefeld covers to the other, but not me.

Rob Liefeld is an American comic book creator, best known for his work on New Mutants and X-Force, where he co-created Cable and Deadpool as well as Youngblood, Prophet, Supreme, Captain America, Avengers, and most recently Major X, GI Joe, and Red Circle. In 1992, he and several other popular Marvel illustrators left the company to found Image Comics, which started a wave of comic books owned by their creators rather than by publishers.