Marvel Multiverse RPG Playtest Rulebook Released On Marvel Unlimited

Well I wasn't expecting that this morning. But the Marvel Multiverse Role Playing Game Playtest Rulebook, released earlier this year, has also now been released on Marvel's streaming subscriptions service, Marvel Unlimited (as well as putting up the She-Hulk series that came and went yesterday).

INTRODUCING THE MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME! Take on the roles of Marvel's most famous Super Heroes—or create entirely new ones—to fight some of the most dangerous Super Villains in the Marvel Universe! Join Marvel and Tabletop RPG fans alike in this upcoming playtest of Marvel's new game. Co-created by Matt Forbeck (THE MARVEL ENCYCLOPEDIA, Dungeons & Dragons: Endless Quest) and packed with illustrations by Marvel's amazing artists, the PLAYTEST RULEBOOK features a subset of the rules for the upcoming game—including character creation and combat—plus an introductory scenario and full profiles for some of Marvel's greatest heroes: Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Wolverine, and more. To get started, all you need is this book, three regular dice, and a group of friends. Players who grab the PLAYTEST RULEBOOK will also have the chance to offer official feedback on the rules and help shape the game for its full release. Don't miss out on this chance to influence and enjoy the MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME!