The Suddenly Disappearing She-Hulk Marvel Unlimited Infinity Comic

Okay, that was a weird one this morning, on Marvel Unlimited re-reading the newly-dropped webtoon-style adaptation of the She-Hulk comic by Charles Soule and Javier Pulido, then Ron Wimberly. Renamed She-Hulk: Law And Disorder, notable for a comic book about She-Hulk as a working lawyer, written by a lawyer.

Only to finish one issue to find the next two issues were missing. And then suddenly the next four were missing, And then all of them were missing aside from the one I was reading. A quick refresh and that had gone too. The entire comic, published by Marvel in this form, this morning had been disappeared.

There are vestigial remains on the website, below, but that is all. Hey Marvel. the She-Hulk TV series is coming, this would be a really good time to drop this comic as a Marvel Unlimited title. In fact, that's just what you did until the world Mandela-ed around me… I mean I can still read the comic on Marvel Unlimited in its original format, but I thought Javier Pulido's style really suited the webtoon Mar-Vertical style.

She-Hulk: Law and Disorder Infinity Comic (2022) #1 Published: August 02, 2022 The Infinity Comics edition of SHE-HULK (2014) #1 by Charles Soule and Javier Pulido! Jennifer Walters is the She-Hulk! A stalwart Avenger, valued member of the Fantastic Four, savior of the world on more than one occasion, she's also a killer attorney with a pile of degrees and professional respect. A 7-foot-tall drink of cool, emerald water, she's tough enough to knock out Galactus with one punch (possibly?) and has a heart bigger than the moon. But juggling cases and kicking bad guy butt is starting to be a little more complicated than she anticipated…

She-Hulk: Law and Disorder Infinity Comic (2022) #2 Published: August 02, 2022 The Infinity Comics edition of SHE-HULK (2014) #1 by Charles Soule and Javier Pulido! With a new practice, a new paralegal and a mounting number of Super Villains she's racking up as personal enemies, She-Hulk might have bitten off a little more than she can chew…but she just calls that Tuesday.

She-Hulk: Law and Disorder Infinity Comic (2022) #3 Published: August 02, 2022 The Infinity Comics edition of SHE-HULK (2014) #2 by Charles Soule and Javier Pulido! Jennifer opens her own practice, but things aren't going as smoothly as she'd like.

She-Hulk: Law and Disorder Infinity Comic (2022) #4 Published: August 02, 2022 The Infinity Comics edition of SHE-HULK (2014) #2 by Charles Soule and Javier Pulido! A new client rides into town but is he hero or villain? Guest-starring Patsy Walker, Hellcat!

She-Hulk: Law and Disorder Infinity Comic (2022) #5 Published: August 02, 2022 The Infinity Comics edition of SHE-HULK (2014) #3 by Charles Soule and Javier Pulido! We the people find you DOOM! When the son of Victor Von Doom seeks extradition, Jen Walters will go to the ends of the earth for justice!

She-Hulk: Law and Disorder Infinity Comic (2022) #6 Published: August 02, 2022 The Infinity Comics edition of SHE-HULK (2014) #3 by Charles Soule and Javier Pulido! Guest-starring Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil!

She-Hulk: Law and Disorder Infinity Comic (2022) #7 Published: August 02, 2022 The Infinity Comics edition of SHE-HULK (2014) #4 by Charles Soule and Javier Pulido! Jen's new client Kristoff Vernard has been kidnapped by his dad, Doctor Doom!

She-Hulk: Law and Disorder Infinity Comic (2022) #8 Published: August 02, 2022 The Infinity Comics edition of SHE-HULK (2014) #4 by Charles Soule and Javier Pulido! What does fellow lawyer (and recently outed Man Without Fear) Matt Murdock know about it? It's an international jailbreak, She-Hulk style!

She-Hulk: Law and Disorder Infinity Comic (2022) #9 Published: August 02, 2022 The Infinity Comics edition of SHE-HULK (2014) #5 by Charles Soule and Ron Wimberly! She-Hulk and Hellcat must uncover the secrets of the Blue File⁠—a conspiracy that touches the entire Marvel Universe!

She-Hulk: Law and Disorder Infinity Comic (2022) #10 Published: August 02, 2022 The Infinity Comics edition of SHE-HULK (2014) #5 by Charles Soule and Ron Wimberly! This new mystery brings us She-Hulk's most terrifying role ever: Defendant!

She-Hulk: Law and Disorder Infinity Comic (2022) #11 Published: August 02, 2022 The Infinity Comics edition of SHE-HULK (2014) #6 by Charles Soule and Ron Wimberly! Someone important to She-Hulk was killed—and she won't let it stand.

She-Hulk: Law and Disorder Infinity Comic (2022) #12 Published: August 02, 2022 The Infinity Comics edition of SHE-HULK (2014) #6 by Charles Soule and Ron Wimberly! The mysterious blue file turns friend into foe, who can she trust?