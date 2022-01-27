Marvel Objects To POW Entertainment Trademark For 'True Believer'

At the end of last year, the US Government approved the registration of the words "True Believer" as a trademark by POW Entertainment, for "Downloadable computer application software for mobile phones, namely, software for social networking services" with the following image;

True Believer was a phrase used in connection to comic books by former publisher and editor-in-chief at Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, in the 1960s. Often in the phrase "Face front, True Believer!" POW! Entertainment Inc. is an American media production company formed in 2001 by Gill Champion, Arthur Lieberman and Stan Lee. It is currently owned by Camsing International Holding. They have a number of live trademarks that relate to Stan Lee, including Excelsior, Stan's Soapbox, King Of Cameos, Smilin' Stan, Stan Lee Presents, Smilin' Forever In Our Hearts, and Stan Lee for many products, a number of these associated with his time at Marvel Comics. The term "true believer" was popularised by this 1951 book by Eric Hoffer. It depicts a variety of arguments in terms of applied world history and social psychology to explain why mass movements arise to challenge the status quo. Hoffer discusses the sense of individual identity and the holding to particular ideals that can lead to extremism and fanaticism among both leaders and followers.

In May 2018, Stan Lee filed a $1 billion lawsuit against POW! Entertainment for "stealing" the rights to his name and likeness, among other complaints. In July 2018, Lee dropped the lawsuit against POW!, four months before he died in November 2018. Camsing stated that they would continue to develop Lee's IP in POW! after his death.

In July 2020, Genius Brands acquired exclusive worldwide rights to use Lee's name, physical likeness and signature from POW! as well as licensing rights to his name and over 100 of POW!'s original IPs. The assets were to be placed under a new joint-venture with POW!, called Stan Lee Universe, managed by Genius. Michael E. Uslan was hired to advise Genius on Lee Universe Film and TV projects. Genius then arranged a publishing deal with Archie Comics for the Stan Lee Universe comic book imprint, starting with the Kindergarten Cop adaptation title.

Are there more POW Entertainment Stan Lee IP listings that Marvel Entertainment also wants to challenge?