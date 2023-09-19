Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ,

Marvel Promises The Resurrection Of Magneto For 2024

Marvel Comics have dropped another NYCC tease for their Marvel Next Big Thing panel, the Resurrection Of Magneto.

It's 2am, I should be asleep, but apparently, Marvel Comics have dropped another NYCC tease for their Marvel Next Big Thing panel for Saturday, the 14th of October. And it's the Resurrection Of Magneto from Al Ewing and Luciano Vecchio. Even as Krakoa developed its mutant Resurrection Protocols, Magneto and Storm destroyed their DNA backups so that, to fit in with the rest of the Arakkii on Arakko, they could not be resurrected. Magneto died in the Judgment Day battle of Uranos, and while a clone of his popped up in Scarlet Witch, of Magneto proper there has been no sign. And with the Krakoan Resurrection Protocols destroyed by the attack on Krakoa by Orchis that kicked off the Fall Of X, a return of Magneto seemed bleaker than ever.

But now Al Ewing, the man who killed Magneto off in X-Men Red, is bringing him back with Luciano Vecchio in Resurrection Of Magneto #1 for January 2024 and, presumably, part of the Fall of The House Of X and Rise Of The Powers Of X with his mate Kieron Gillen, as the Krakoan Age comes to an end. What will that mean for Arakko?

X-Men Red showed us that the mutants of Arakko do not get revived as the mutants of Krakoa do and, indeed, it has become a defining trait for them. So for the council of Arakko that becomes an issue for its newest members, Magneto and Storm.

Which leads Magneto to make a bold decision, to commit to the cause of Arakko, the transformed planet of Mars and a home for the warrior mutants exiled to another dimension so many, many years ago. And so he makes the decision to also choose not to be resurrected, for himself and Storm. Destroying the Krakoan back-ups of themselves. Just before everything went to hell, naturally. Basically, it's what happens two days after you cancel your car insurance…

Permanent Death Of One Of Marvel's First Mutants (Judgment Day Spoilers)

This for those who need a reminder, is how Magneto died, holding his very heart together, to defeat Uranos.

And then in the arms of his fellow mortal X-Man, Storm.

And what has returned so far…

Marvel Comics

Clearly that is not enough and there is more, much more to come. And Magneto will be waiting until New York Comic Con to share it.

 

