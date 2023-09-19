Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: CookieRun, kieron gillen, krakoa, NYCC

The Beginning Of The End Of X-Men's Krakoa Age Announced At NYCC

The Fall Of The House Of X and the Rise Of The Powers Of X written by Gerry Duggan and Kieron Gillen, drawn by Lucas Werneck and RB Silva.

We have the Fall of X. Now we will have the Fall Of The House Of X and the Rise Of The Powers Of X. Written by Gerry Duggan and Kieron Gillen, drawn by Lucas Werneck and RB Silva, for January 2024, with details being spilled at the Marvel: Next Big Thing Panel on Saturday, the 14th of October at New York Comic Con. And dubbed the "beginning of the end of Krakoa". I suspect a Gillen input into that, courtesy of William Churchill, as well as the C60 cassette tape look… as this is intended to be the "final battle of the X-Men's Krakoan Age."

You know what? The Krakoan Age has been my favourite X-Men and associated titles' run to date. I still think it has been underexplored and there are so many more Krkaoan stories to tell. I guess we will have to wait thirty years when Marvel starts running retro Krakoan comics by the aged Jonathan Hickman. You'll miss it when it's gone.

Previously, X-Men Group Editor Jordan White stated "Fall Of X going to be a rough one for mutants. Things has been relatively good for them… I mean, there were issues, but they had their own nation, and now it's going to be dark. They're going to go through some troubles. It will affect the entire mutant line, indeed any book that has mutants in it, it's going to be dark for sure" while X-Men editor Lauren Amaro added that it's going to be an "exciting new era to test what's been built on Krakoa since the days of House and Powers. Dominoes have been set up for a while now, we get to see some of that payoff, and it shows how long the writers in the room have been thinking about this." Jordan talked about how there would also be "serious fallout from Sins Of Sinister, we know all the four Sinisters now, each has their own approach and goal, classic Sinister, the one who cares about humans and post humans, one does magic and the other does cosmos. It means a lot of chaos for mutantkind."

Of course that was before it was agreed that Tom Brevoort would be coming to take over the X-Men books in 2024…

