Marvel Puts The Fantastic Four In George R.R. Martin's Wild Cards

Today sees the publication of Wild Cards #1, a new Marvel Comics series based on the George R R Martin edited series of stories set in a parallel universe that saw super-powered mutations arise in the population since the nineteen forties. The attempt to encapsulate all the different stories into one continuity and this is just one example of writer Paul Cornell doing just that. Taking scenes from one of the later books he contributed to, and adding it to the way the first scenes play out.

Looking at the origins of the Xenovirus that came from another world and transformed the population of the planet, some accidentally, some on purpose, and its nature is weaponised by the powers that be.

With one scene drawn by Mike Hawthorne seemingly referencing the Fantastic Four's own origin, transformed by cosmic rays into The Thing, Mister Fantastic and The Human Torch. Is this too much of a stretch? Maybe not.

That's Trudy Pirandello who only appeared as a minor character later in the books, and a much older character who was there at the beginning and while the other test subjects for the Xenovirus experiments died horrifically mutated, she disappeared. Though rather than invisibility, it was through teleportation. She later become a thief known as Magpie. Wild Cards #1 is published by Marvel Comics today.

Spanning more than 25 novels, more than 20 short stories, released over three decades and written by more than 40 authors, the Wild Cards series tells the story of an alternate history in which the Earth is home to super-powered individuals. When a human is infected with the alien "Wild Card" virus, the odds are that they will be killed…which is referred to as "drawing the black queen." Of those who survive, the bulk of them become "jokers," left with some strange mutated form. A lucky few are called "aces," those gifted with super-powers they can put to use toward heroes goals…or villainous ones. Now, for the first time in comic book form, see how the Wild Cards universe began with an adaptation of the very first stories in the original Wild Cards novel. Based on stories by Harold Waldrop, Roger Zelazny and series mastermind and editor, George R.R. Martin, Wild Cards is a stellar introduction to a whole new world reshaped by the emergence of superpowers.

