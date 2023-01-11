Marvel Releases Captain America Cold War Event Solicits For April 2023 Captain America (and son) are launching a Marvel Comics event in April with Cold War, teased since San Diego last year...

Bleeding Cool first broke the news of Captain America: Cold War back in July last year, out of San Diego Comic-Con, long before the official New York Comic Con announcement. We said "Captain America event that reunites the two separate Captain America titles, reveals the truth about the conspiracy behind the creation of Captain America's shield way back when and also bringing back Nomad. Just… a different Nomad. Someone we have seen before but Marvel promises it will be a shocker. And with lasting repercussions across the Marvel Universe."

Well, now we know that Nomad is Steve Roger's son. And Marvel Comics has released details of the Captain America Cold War event officially kicking off in April.

It's all been leading to this! Last year, a new era of Captain America began as both Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson picked up the shield and embarked on separate journeys in the pages of Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carmen Carnero's CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY and Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva's CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH. This April, the two Captains will reunite for CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR, an explosive crossover event that will make them question everything they believe in…and each other. First teased at New York Comic Con, CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR will be a pivotal chapter in the legendary 80-year history of Captain America. An espionage-fueled action thriller, the storyline will pay off various plot threads that have building up in the pages of both acclaimed titles including the rise of the mysterious Outer Circle and their shocking connection to Steve Rogers; the surprising return of Ian Rogers, AKA Nomad; Sam Wilson's intense conflict with Wakanda and White Wolf; and Bucky's bold new mission as the New Revolution. Here's what fans can expect when COLD WAR erupts in full force this April:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #11 [Cold War Prelude]

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art and Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

On Sale 4/5

Captain America and the new Invaders may be free from M.O.D.O.C.'s mind control, but they are not yet guaranteed their lives. With the battle nearly won, the Outer Circle have arrived on the ground to collect their prize. It's up to Steve Rogers to wrestle victory from the Power and finally end the Outer Circle's invasion of Manhattan — but choices made at this critical point will alter Steve's understanding of friendship and the stakes of his fight against the Outer Circle for good.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA #1

Written by COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING & TOCHI ONYEBUCHI

Art by CARLOS MAGNO

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

On Sale 4/12

Bucky Barnes is the Outer Circle's New Revolution, and he has enacted his deadliest move yet — an alliance with Sam Wilson's nemesis, the White Wolf. When Steve Rogers' adopted son, Ian, A.K.A. Nomad, is abducted by someone Steve thought was a friend, he suspects Bucky's hand at work and calls upon the people who know Ian best — Sam Wilson, Sharon Carter and Misty Knight — to help him get to the bottom of the attack. Has Bucky finally gone too far? Why has Nomad been taken, and what does it have to do with a portal to Dimension Z opening over a secret battleground in Alaska?

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #12

Written by TOCHI ONYEBUCHI

Art and Cover by R.B. SILVA

On Sale 4/26

Part two of COLD WAR, White Wolf has used the power granted him by Bucky Barnes to take control of Dimension Z and unleash its creatures onto the Captains America. Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers are prepared to fight their way through the onslaught, but the Outer Circle has more stakes in this fight than our heroes realize. Can Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers agree on their priorities before they fall to this new threat? And what exactly does Bucky Barnes intend to do to Ian Rogers?