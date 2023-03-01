Marvel Releases New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer Just before the movie hits, Marvel Comics will be relaunching the Guardians of the Galaxy comic by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Kev Walker

Next month, just before the movie hits, Marvel Comics will be relaunching the Guardians of the Galaxy comic by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Kev Walker, and have just dropped a trailer for the new comic book, kicking off Grootfall…

"GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1 introduces an overwhelming new cosmic threat to the Marvel Universe, one that emerged from the very heart of the team: GROOTFALL. This mysterious phenomenon will push Marvel's beloved team of intergalactic superheroes to the Manifold Territories: an uncharted, lawless area of Marvel space filled with never-before-visited planets and undiscovered alien species. The Guardians have brought to their lowest depths and their found family is fractured like never before. Trying to outrun their tragedy, the Guardians rise as the Folds' only chance at salvation. Can they rediscover their heroism and humanity on the bleakest frontier? Can they forgive the failures of their past? Or will they fade into the dark, eternally unforgiven? In the new trailer, fans can see the lineup of the new run in action including Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Nebula, and Mantis. They can also glimpse the devastating effects of GROOTFALL and witness the true, galaxy-bending might of what the Guardians are up against…"

Guardians Of The Galaxy #1 will be published on the 12th of April. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 will be released on the 5th of May.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by KEV WALKER

Colors by MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

