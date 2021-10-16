Marvel Releases Trailer for Kate Bishop #1

Marvel Comics has released a trailer for Kate Bishop #1, finally answering the question, "what if a multi-billion-dollar corporation produced a trailer with a budget of $50 and a 25% off coupon to Subway?" Motion Comics technology hasn't really improved since those Spider-Man comics on The Electric Company back in the 1970s, but Marvel continues to try, with these trailers the latest attempt to make the animation of static comic book images work (it doesn't). But criticism of the method aside, the trailer does offer our first glimpse inside the comic, so watch it just for that.

From the press release:

Kate Bishop's heading home! Or at least back to New York. And as much as she wants to go back to where her friends—her chosen family—are, she's changed since she was last on the East Coast. So, being the private eye that she is, Kate's picked up a pit stop case first. A confidence-booster, to prove to herself she's making the right decision and not going to backslide into her past just by changing time zones. Besides, the case is perfect: Swanky resort? Check. Jewel heist? Check. Almost definitely 100% a trap? Check. On November 17, head to your local comic shop to read HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #1!

HAWKEYE KATE BISHOP #1 (OF 5)

SEP210815

(W) Marieke Nijkamp (A) Enid Balam (CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

Don't miss this exciting new miniseries from New York Times bestselling writer Marieke Nijkamp and artist Enid Balám!

RATED T+

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99