Marvel Scraps Upcoming Tribulation Events In Avengers #29 (Spoilers)

Remember way back in 2022, the first Timeless #1 event comic that looked to the future, and laid out certain aspects that were coming up? But there's also a mystery to be solved. Kang and The Missing Moment. For a master of all time and space, not having access to one thing, became the biggest thing of all.

With Kang denied something that he doesn't even know what it is. And he even finds him questioning himself a lot. For a moment. Just not a missing moment. Not that this stops him, of course.

And the only way he can find a way through is to… well, basically create a plot for himself. Using the nature of being in a fictional universe to create the events of conflict that will narratively lead him to the eventual culmination of his need and desire. He just needs to find the right people to fight with. And who also want the Missing Moment for their own machinations, such as Myrddon.

And so the chase was on. Giving us three of the Tribulation Events that were to come. Fall Of The Impossible City, The Cannibal Culture and The The Death Moon

And so the chase was on. For 2023 at least, with a new Avengers series.

Ans so it came to pass that Avengers #2 in 2023 had a refugee Kang telling Captain Marvel of these Tribulation events that would see millions at peril.

And naming the Tribulation Events, those previously named and more besides.

Adding The King Of Magic, The Death Moon and The Endless Night… the latter of which would be Blood Hunt, to add to the events of The Impossible City. And all ahead of the reveal of the Missing Moment under certain conditions.

But as for the rest, there has been no sign. And in today's Avengers #29 by Jed MacKay and Farid Karami, they have noticed, as Kang and Myriddin's quest for a then ultimate, the ultimate grail is also apparent to them, as well as its effect…

But as for these Tribulation Events yet to come? The King Of Magic, The Death Moon, Cannibal Culture, and more? Well, someone skipped ahead.

Or potentiall;y these are Marvel Comics planned stories that are… no longer planned. As Myriddin and his own set of proto-Avengers are throwing cosmic spaghetti against the wall of reality, to see what sticks.

And the flaw in reality that will lead to its ultimate replacement, the Ninth Cosmos, which may now be hurried along? After Reed Richards helped create The Eighth Cosmos, a copy of the Seventh, at the end of Secret Wars? Ten years later, some folk have noticed there may have been a problem there.

That is certainly one way of looking at it.

The Fantastic Four, playing at God… again. Doom was right. Again. Avengers #29 by Jed MacKay and Farid Karami is published by Marvel Comics today.

Avengers #29 by Jed MacKay, Farid Karami

THE MISSING MOMENT! The AVENGERS have cracked the code…but what does REED RICHARDS have to do with it? The true nature of MYRDDIN is REVEALED!

