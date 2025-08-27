Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, invisible woman

The Invisible Woman Now Has The Most Important Power Of All (Spoilers)

The Invisible Woman now has the most important power of all in the world (Spoilers)

Article Summary Invisible Woman unveils a groundbreaking new power.

Sue Storm uses her ability with the Mole Man, raising questions about the limits of her powers.

The story draws parallels with other Marvel heroes' ethical dilemmas about power and responsibility.

This bold change may position Invisible Woman as the most vital member of the Fantastic Four.

Today sees the publication of Fantastic Four Fanfare #4 with one particular story by J. Michael Straczynski and CAFU, Ain't No Grave that may have some serious implications for Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, and the rest of the world if anyone picks up on it.

With Reed Richards asking Susan Storm about whether or not her force field generation powers have any limits, and if so, why? The question may be meant in a physical fashion, but means more in the context of the story.

With the word that the Mole Man is dying from cancer, a brain tumour. And in the context of the recent film, a more sympathetic Mole Man… and a visit from Sue…

…that gives a context to their history since the very first Fantastic Four #1 from 1961.

But then there's the real reason for her visit. She's not turning invisible, she is very present. But her force fields are invisible…

That's right, folks, Susan Storm can cure cancer. Or at least this form of cancer, a brain tumour.

And she did it thirty-five minutes ago. Do her powers have limits, physically, morally, ethically? Is she like unto a god now? The power of life and death?

There's a lot more to their visit, of course, a shared history exposed, and some potential truths about the Mole Man's blindness as well. But if you were to recall Doctor Doom's debate with Reed Richards in One World Under Doom the other week…

The acts of Tony Stark, Iron Man…

Hank Pym, or Ant Man…

Wakandans and X-Men as well, including the Arakko days of the Age Of Krakoa…

As well as the whole Krakoa resurrection situation itself. Well, add to that list, Susan Storm, the Invisible Woman. She can cure cancer. As long as you are a supervillain who has occasionally been a sympathetic character. But that's all, no one else.

Doctor Doom was right.

Fantastic Four Fanfare #4 (of 4) by Daniel Warren Johnson, J. Michael Straczynski, Greg Weisman, Tyrell Cannon,Mark Bagley, CAFU

The celebration of Marvel's finest heroes continues in three more stories by Marvel's greatest! J. Michael Straczynski and CAFU tell of a fateful confrontation between the Invisible Woman and the Mole Man! Greg Weisman and Mark Bagley bring Reed and Sue, Alicia and Ben and Johnny and Crystal to a sinister carnival! And Daniel Warren Johnson and Tyrell Cannon take the Thing back to his days as a professional wrestler!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!