Marvel Tells All About Gwenverse – Just Not The Greg Land Covers

This morning, The Mary Sue got the full exclusive PR gen about the upcoming Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse comic book series launching from Marvel Comics in February 2022 by writer Tim Seeley and artist Jodi Nishijima as well as Peach Momoko, who did the costume designs for Gwen, and artist cover artist David Nakayama.

When Gwen Stacy was bitten by a radioactive spider, she gained arachnid-like super-powers and started a crimefighting career as Spider-Woman (or as she's affectionately known to her peers, Ghost-Spider)! But what would have happened if instead she had picked up the enchanted hammer, Mjolnir? Or if she received the Super-Soldier Serum? Or built a high-tech suit of armor? Or…you get the idea! Find out in this new five-issue miniseries as Ghost-Spider tumbles through time and comes face-to-face with herselves!

As well as quoting Tim Seeley saying "One of the things that we really push in this story is that these aren't "alternate universe" Gwens. These are all from the same universe. In fact, they're from history! So, their existence has real stakes for Gwen's Earth!" And that will include ThorGwen, CapGwen, IronGwen, and Gwen Marvel and more on the covers. But what Marvel didn't share with Mary Sue was the Greg Land covers, as he is doing variant covers for the run of the mini-series.

Gwen Stacy is back in an all-new series this February! Gwen Stacy AKA Ghost-Spider will travel through time encountering different versions of herself in SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE by writer Tim Seeley and artist Jodi Nishijima. And to celebrate Marvel Comics' sweetheart's new era, superstar artist Greg Land has delivered gorgeous covers for each issue of the limited series. These pinup style covers pay homage to Land's iconic variant cover of EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2, Ghost-Spider's first appearance, and feature Gwen in a series of outfits including her time as Nightbird in the recent HEROES REBORN: NIGHT-GWEN one-shot!

Why so shy with The Mary Sue, Marvel?

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #1 (OF 5)

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by JODI NISHIJIMA

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND

On Sale 2/9