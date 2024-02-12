Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: star wars, thrawn

Marvel Tells Retailers Of Errors In Star Wars: Thrawn Alliance #1

Penguin Random House has told comic shops that Marvel has told them of "an isolated printer defect" affecting Star Wars: Thrawn Alliance #1

Comic book distributors Penguin Random House has told comic book stores that Marvel Comics has informed them of "an isolated printer defect" affecting some copies of Star Wars: Thrawn Alliance #1 published last month on the 24th of January, "and apologize for the inconvenience". They have stated all covers of Star Wars: Thrawn Alliance #1 have been made returnable for the month of March and can be reported with their "affidavit returns window", which means retailers are trusted to destroy them. Marvel Comics will be issuing a reprint, and "we recommend that you place a new order for your quantities as soon as possible. If you have already reported your defective copies for credit and replacement through the claims process, no further action needs to be taken."

What the actual error was we don't know, and it's debatable how many copies of Star Wars: Thrawn Alliance #1 could actually be returned as the comic had already sold out from PRH and had gone to a second printing. It could be tempting for retailers to report every copy they sold and get a refund in the form of credit or a replacement copy. But, of course, with great power comes great responsibility.

And those who order their Marvel comic books through third-party distributor Diamond Comic Distributors haven't been told a thing about Star Wars: Thrawn Alliance #1 one way or another…

