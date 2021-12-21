Marvel to Print Hickman and Shalvey's X-Men Unlimited in March

Marvel Unlimited made big waves earlier this year by rebooting the app and launching a series of weekly infinity comics, comics created especially for the vertically scrolling format of smartphones and tablets. It was a remarkable innovation that only took a decade or so for Marvel to figure. Now, those comics specially formatted for vertical scrolling on phones… are coming to the printed page. Yes, Marvel will release X-Men Unlimited: Latitude #1, collecting the first four issues of the Infinity Comic by Jonathan Hickman and Declan Shalvey, this March.

From the press release on Marvel.com:

X-MEN UNLIMITED: LATITUDE #1 hits comic shops on March 16—a Wolverine-centric one-shot that adapts the hit Infinity Comics story arc from creators Jonathan Hickman and Declan Shalvey! "Latitude," the opening arc from the X-Men's latest anthology series, was first released in vertical digital format on the Marvel Unlimited app. With its March release, everyone can read the original story from X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #1-4, retold for the first time in print! When A.I.M. manages a covert infiltration of the S.W.O.R.D. station and kidnaps three mutants, it's up to Wolverine to take one giant leap for man and get them back. From the vacuum of space to the dripping guts of an evil supercomputer, Logan will stop at nothing to save his friends. "I'm a huge X-fan and have very much been admiring what [Jonathan] and the X-crew have been doing," says "Latitude" artist Declan Shalvey. "The one thing I knew going in was that working on a project like this was going to push me as a storyteller and that definitely turned out to be true." Read Wolverine's battle against A.I.M. when X-MEN UNLIMITED: LATITUDE #1 hits comic shops on March 16! Or, revisit the original vertical story in X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #1-4 on the Marvel Unlimited app.

Yes, you can read this online already with a Marvel Unlimited subscription. But Marvel isn't getting any extra money that way, Scrooge. Come on and pay up! Check out the mini-solicit below.

X-MEN UNLIMITED: LATITUDE #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

Women's History Variant Cover by BETSY COLA

On Sale 3/16