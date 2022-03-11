Marvel To Publish Miracleman: The Golden Age, Still With No New Stuff

Ahead of Marvel Comics finally publishing new Miracleman stories by Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham. at some point in 2022, Marvel will be publishing new printings of Miracleman: Golden Age, originally published in 1990, and now back to print for October. The story follows Alan Moore's conclusion his run. He picked Neil Gaiman to follow him, and told him that he ended it with the world solved, no crime, no global problems, everyone happy, and no point in telling any more stories in the world. Gaiman took that and ran with it. There were three planned books, The Golden Age, The Silver Age and The Dark Age, but we only got partially into the second before publisher Eclipse folded and the lawyers told all the subsequent stories… but we are promised a return to The Silver Age in 2022. Cross those fingers…

Following the herald of his return in TIMELESS #1 and the announcement of an all-new omnibus, Marvel Comics continues to mark the 40th anniversary of Miracleman's modern era with a new printing of award-winning writer Neil Gaiman and artist Mark Buckingham's redefining work on the character.

Arriving in October, MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM BOOK 1: THE GOLDEN AGE TPB will collect the first six issues of MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN AND BUCKINGHAM. Gaiman and Buckingham's take on MIRACLEMAN laid the groundwork for a fascinating future for the legendary super hero—a future that will now come to pass! Available for the first time in paperback, the MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM BOOK 1: THE GOLDEN AGE TPB will give fans a chance to revisit this beloved era of Miracleman ahead of the exciting plans Marvel has in store for the iconic character later this year.

Atop Olympus, Miracleman presides over a brave new world forged from London's destruction. It is a world free of war, of famine, of poverty. A world of countless wonders. A world where pilgrims scale Olympus' peak to petition their living god, while miles below the dead return in fantastic android bodies. It is an Age of Miracles — but is humankind ready for it? Do we even want it? Is there a place for humanity in a world of gods? Gaiman and Buckingham delve into the lives of lonely idealists, rebellious schoolchildren and fracturing families, exploring the human constant in a changing world of gods and miracles.

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM BOOK 1: THE GOLDEN AGE TPB

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM

Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM