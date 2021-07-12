Marvel to Recycle Joe Jusko Trading Cart Art for October Variants

Marvel Comics will combat climate change this October by recycling Joe Jusko's Marvel Masterpieces trading card art for a series of variant covers, the publisher announced via press release Monday. The Masterpieces trading card line had its heyday in the 1990s, but now all of that art will make money for Marvel once again, reborn as low-effort variant covers to be slapped on a bunch of random titles come October. For more on the innovative nature of recycling old art or variant covers, Bleeding Cool spoke with renowned Comixologist and real person, Professor Thaddeus T. Puffinbottoms.

"Gratuitous variant covers are one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work," said Professor Puffinbottoms. "They're a classic way to bilk comic shops and readers out of money without putting any effort into making the actual stories in the comics readable. But they still require hiring an artist to produce them, which is work."

"The genius here is that Joe Jusko already made all this art thirty years ago," the professor explained. "It was basically sitting around, doing nothing. Now, it can make Marvel more money, and nobody has to deal with any prima donna artists to get them to turn in their covers on time. And thanks to Joe Jusko's Marvel Masterpieces variant covers, Marvel editorial can concentrate on their most important job responsibility: f***ing off on Twitter. It's a win on multiple levels."

Below, see a list of Joe Jusko's Marvel Masterpieces variants hitting stores in October and a gallery of the covers.

ON-SALE 10/06/21

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

CAPTAIN MARVEL #33 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

EXCALIBUR #24 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

HELLIONS #16 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

ON-SALE 10/13/21

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #76 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

AVENGERS #49 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

IMMORTAL HULK #50 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

IRON MAN #13 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

X-FORCE #24 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

X-MEN #4 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

ON-SALE 10/20/21

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

FANTASTIC FOUR #37 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

S.W.O.R.D. #9 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

THOR #18 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

WOLVERINE #17 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #3 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

ON-SALE 10/27/21

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #77 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

BLACK WIDOW #12 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

DAREDEVIL #35 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

INFERNO #2 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

MARAUDERS #25 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER A by JOE JUSKO

MARAUDERS #25 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER B by JOE JUSKO