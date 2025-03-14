Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: ultimate, ultimate spider-man

Marvel Ultimate Universe Solicits For June 2025 Incursion & Opposition

Marvel Comics' Ultimate Universe's solicits and solicitations for June 2025 include Incursion and Opposition

Article Summary Miles Morales faces universe-spanning threats in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion, debuting this June.

Ultimate Black Panther sees Killmonger grappling with the enigmatic Vodu-Khan and Queen Okoye's secrets.

Wolverine's psyche is explored as he battles Opposition forces in a mind-bending issue.

Ultimates 3.0 launches with Iron Lad as time runs short before the Maker's release.

Marvel Comics June 2025 solicits and solicitations for the Ultimate Universe are up. With Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1, Ultimate Black Panther #17, Ultimates #13, Ultimate Spider-man #18, Ultimate Wolverine #6, and Ultimate X-Men #16. The Ultimates reinvent themselves, the mutant opposition try to repair Wolverine's mind and incursions are upon us… a a five-issue saga that sees Miles Morales collide with the Ultimate Universe, teaming up with the stars of each series…

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #1 (OF 5)

Written by DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR

Art by JONAS SCHARF

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

On Sale 6/4

MILES MORALES CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF A UNIVERSAL COLLISION! Before the Maker remade Earth-6160, he left Miles Morales the key to reach his new universe…and when Miles' baby sister, Billie, uses it to travel to the Ultimate Universe, it's up to Spider-Man to save her! But the Ultimate Universe is never safe for any Spider-Man! When the Spot attacks, Miles will have to team up with an all-new Peter Parker – and that's just the start of his journey across Earth-6160…

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #6

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by ALEX LINS

Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale 6/4

REUNION WITH THE OPPOSITION? Guest artist Alex Lins (Namor) takes Wolverine on a psychedelic journey through his mind as familiar and unfamiliar faces of the Opposition try to untangle Logan's Winter Soldier programming!

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #17

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 6/11

KILLMONGER VS. THE VODU-KHAN! Black Panther has deputized Erik Killmonger in his absence! But T'Challa's mysterious advisors, the Vodu-Khan, do not trust this interloper! Plus, Queen Okoye reveals truths behind her marriage and her mission…

ULTIMATE X-MEN #16

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 6/11

THE DAWN OF A NEW MUTANT CULT? It's springtime in Hi No Kuni, the period for renewal and new beginnings. But what's new is not always what's better, as Hisako's dark era spreads…

ULTIMATES #13

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 6/18

THE SECOND YEAR OF THE ULTIMATES STARTS HERE! Time is of the essence! And no one knows that better than Iron Lad… With the Maker set to be released in six months, it's time to kick off new, more daring actions! Enter: Ultimates 3.0!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #18

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 6/25

WAR RAGES ON IN NEW YORK CITY! Black Cat enlists Richard Parker's aid in the Sinister Six turf war…and Spider-Man gains a surprising ally!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!