Marvel's Venom #1 Launching from Ram V, Al Ewing and Bryan Hitch

The British invasion is taking over the new Venom #1 launching on October 13th by Ram V, Al Ewing, and Bryan Hitch.

Hot off the heels of VENOM #200 and EXTREME CARNAGE, this October will see the start of one of the most ambitious series in symbiote history: VENOM #1! Announced last month, Marvel's resident master of horror, Al Ewing, and titan of terror Ram V have teamed up to craft a mind-bending and gut-wrenching tale of symbiosis the likes of which the Marvel Universe has never seen. Rounding out this symbiote hivemind will be legendary artist Bryan Hitch, bringing his rich and detailed style to the Venomverse. The future of Venom lies in the hands of this mastermind team, and you won't believe what lies ahead! "When my editors at Marvel reached out about taking on Venom alongside Al Ewing and Bryan Hitch, I was not prepared for the kind of creative thrill it has been ever since," Ram V said. "This story is going to expand and push the symbiote narrative and lore in even more unexpected and fantastic directions. It is also an utter thrill having the sort of call and response mechanic I've had with a writer like Al and an artist of Bryan's caliber. Fans and new readers, strap in— you ain't seen nothin' yet."

Given Al Ewing's deep dives into Marvel history and love of longform structure, Ram V's deep emotional journeys into the heart of monsters, and Bryan Hitch's cross between the slick style of Alan Davis and the spatial presence of Frank Quitely, it does seem like quite the dream Venom team. No offense Donny and Ryan, okay?

VENOM #1

Written by RAM V & AL EWING

Art by BRYAN HITCH

Inks by ANDREW CURRIE

Colors by ALEX SINCLAIR

Cover by BRYAN HITCH