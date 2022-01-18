Marvel's Defenders Will Return In Summer 2022

Marvel's Defenders are a team of superheroes, that are often seen as the B-Listers, characters who wouldn't find a home in any other team but are forced together. Classically they are Silver Surfer, Hulk, Doctor Strange and Ghost Rider, but there have been many variations over the years, including a TV version which teamed up Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Daredevil. Their current series by Al Ewing and Javier Rodriguez comes to a conclusion tomorrow promising the reveal of the identity of the Masked Raider. But will that be all? Not a bit of it. Bleeding Cool gets the word that The Defenders will return in the summer of 2022 with a new series. No idea who it will be written by, drawn by or who the members were. Just that The Defenders will be returning…

DEFENDERS #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT211026

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

Doctor Strange's ragtag Defenders face their final trial in the Third Cosmos, where the concepts of good and evil are locked in primal, eternal conflict. When the Masked Raider's identity is finally revealed, will the truth be their salvation…or their undoing?In Shops: Jan 19, 2022 SRP: $3.99

