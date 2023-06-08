Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: marvel, predator, wolverine

Marvel's New Project Revealed As "Predator Vs Wolverine"

Marvel is going with Predator Vs Wolverine, as the Predators from the Fox movie series enter the Marvel Universe and go up against Logan.

I thought Marvel would have started with Alien first. But no, after getting the comic book licenses to Predator, Alien and Planet Of The Apes for Marvel's 20th Century Studios and delaying Predator by a year, Marvel is going with Predator Vs Wolverine first, courtesy of Wolverine writer Benjamin Percy and a bevy of different artists and will see the Predators enter the Marvel Universe.

And it's not just the one fight, it seems. This Predator – or Yautja, the canon name for the alien race in question – will viciously hunt Wolverine across decades of Marvel Comic history in Predator Vs Wolverine. The four-issue limited series will be written by Benjamin Percy joined by artists including Greg Land, Andrea Di Vito, Ken Lashley, Kei Zama, and many more. The series will reveal a bitter rivalry between Wolverine and a Yautja who's been stalking him since his earliest days… Witness these never-before-told encounters as Percy brings the bloodiest hunters in all pop culture to their knees! And Predator Vs Wolverine #1 will be published by Marvel Comics in September.

THE THRILL IS THE KILL! Wolverine has lived one of the longest and most storied lives in comics history. Now witness the untold greatest battles of Logan's life – against a Predator! One Yautja seeks the greatest prey in existence – and finds it in Weapon X. From the blood-ridden snows of the Canadian wilderness to the sword-slinging streets of Madripoor, Wolverine and a Predator break everything in their paths on their way to the ultimate victory…or glorious death. On why he's the perfect writer to craft this groundbreaking story, Percy said, "I'm not going to say I was born to write this crossover… but sometimes the universe reveals why you were created. I am a child of the eighties. I cannot tell you how many times I watched Predator, just as I cannot tell you how many Wolverine comics I have read, because that would be like telling you how many breaths I've taken or cheeseburgers I've eaten. The mythologies of both are ingrained in me so deeply they might as well be strands of DNA or wisps of soul. The guns, claws, beef, and blood of both franchises have been stewing in my brain since 1987, when I read myself to sleep every night with a stack of Marvel comics and my friends and I used to play 'Predator' with Nerf guns in the woods and river near our neighborhood." "This epic hunt will span decades, as both of these giants learn and harden and grow deadlier with time," Percy continued. "Neither will have time to bleed, but you better make time to read, because I'm putting everything I've got into this event, and I'm thrilled to join forces with some of the best artists in the business." Has the galaxy's greatest hunter met its match? See Wolverine and the Predator cross blades in Marco Checchetto's cover for the debut issue and pick up PREDATOR VS WOLVERINE this September! PREDATOR VS WOLVERINE #1 (OF 4)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by GREG LAND, ANDREA DI VITO & MORE!

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 9/20

