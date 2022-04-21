Marvel's Predator #1 One Year Late, for July 2022

In April 2021, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Marvel Comics was pulling its newly planned Predator comic book launch for July 2021 from Ed Brisson and Kev Walker, the variant cover promotional campaign running in June, and the Predator Omnibus reprinting the Dark Horse series also planned for July. No reason was given, and the rescheduling date of November 2021 came and went. But then we read the Hollywood Reporter's splash the movie's writers, Jim and John Thomas, suing Disney to reclaim the rights to Predator from Disney. We then got the word that the lawsuit had been settled and that Marvel Comics were very aware of this fact.

The Predator Omnibus reprinting the Dark Horse comic books was rescheduled for May 31st 2021. then Marvel changed the schedule. The Predator Omnibus has now been rescheduled for the 13th of September 2022, over a year after the original date. And now we know that The Predator #1, the new Marvel Comics series, has been rescheduled for July 2022.

Here are the new solicitations for Predator #1 for July 2022 and the Dark Horse-reprinting Omnibus for September. There are also Predator variant covers solicited for many books across July's solicits.

PREDATOR #1

ED BRISSON (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by RYAN BROWNE • Variant Cover by DAVID FINCH

Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • Variant Cover by RAHZZAH

Variant Cover by RON LIM • Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG • Camouflage Variant Cover Also Available

HUNT. KILL. REPEAT.

In the near future, a young girl sees her family slaughtered by the deadliest and most feared hunter in the universe: a PREDATOR. Years later, though her ship is barely holding together and food is running short, Theta won't stop stalking the spaceways until the Yautja monster who killed her family is dead…or she is. Ed Brisson (IRON FIST, GHOST RIDER) and Kev Walker (DR. STRANGE, DOCTOR APHRA) forge a violent, heartbreaking and unforgettable new chapter in the PREDATOR saga not to be missed!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 PREDATOR ORIG YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 COELLO CVR (MR)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210717

(W) Mark Verheiden, More (A) Chris Warner, More (CA) Iban Coello

The hunt begins! As the Predators make their Marvel debut, experience their original comics legacy! Nowhere is safe when the remorseless alien killers stalk the concrete jungle of New York City, leave a trail of death across the American Southwest and ignite the Cold War by landing in Siberia! And did Predators come to Earth during Vietnam and World War I? The hunters make a new enemy in Dutch's brother, Detective John Schaefer; and it's Predator vs. psychotic Predator in the Pine Barrens of New Jersey! And in 1950s Hollywood, only a child with special glasses can see the monster in the midst of Tinseltown! It's total carnage, Predator-style! Parental Advisory In Shops: Jul 21, 2021 SRP: $125.00