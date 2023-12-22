Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor strange, Timeless

Marvel's Timeless Teases The Future Of Doctor Strange For 2024

Timeless 2023 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Juann Cabal teases what's up with Doctor Strange in 2024,,, potentially,

Article Summary Marvel's Timeless 2023 hints at a major Doctor Strange update in 2024.

New teases suggest a fresh twist on Doctor Strange's character legacy.

Doctor Doom's storyline evolves, possibly donning the Sorcerer Supreme mantle.

Timeless #1 featuring new Marvel icons drops on December 27th, 2023.

Earlier this week, Bleeding Cool ran the X-Men relaunch news , grabbed from next week's Timeless from Marvel Comics, and then confirmed by Marvel Comics themselves. But there is more to come, Yesterday, we also looked at further Timeless teases for the mutants, seen during a fight between the new Power Man and the new Moon Knight Unending from Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Juann Cabal. But there is more to come on Bleeding Cool in the runup to Christmas. You can keep up with our Timeless teases with this handy dandy Timeless tag. Such as what is happening with Doctor Strange. This week, we already got a tease for a new Doctor Strange in 2024. But I don't think anyone expected anyone this new.

Unto Steve and Clea a child is born? Merry Christmas all, with peace on Earth and goodwill to Doctor Doom.

Is Doctor Doom back in the Sorceror Supreme threads? And seeking homage from all and sundry? It does seem that way… Timeless 2023 is published by Marvel Comics on the 27th of December.

TIMELESS #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230550

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Juann Cabal (CA) Kael Ngu

BEHOLD THE FUTURE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE – FEATURING THE DEBUT OF TWO NEW MARVEL ICONS!

In a devastating future born from the choices of today, all of time and space is threatened by the ascension of an ancient evil. The MOON KNIGHT UNENDING has risen – a nightmare born of StarkTech, the Eternal Machine and the God of the Moon – and now all of Earth bows before his overwhelming power! But one man stands against Khonshu's coming tide of chaos: POWER MAN, the Marvel Universe's final living super hero. But who is Power Man – and how did he come to wield the unstable powers of the Sentry, the Hulk and the Iron Fist? What dark, deeply personal conflict underpins this mind-bending apocalypse? And at the end of the line, can the Marvel Universe ever truly be saved? PLUS – a SHOCKING glimpse into the next year of Marvel stories! Rated T In Shops: Dec 27, 2023 SRP: $6.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!