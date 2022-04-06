Marvel's X-Men Accuse Russia Of War Crimes

Man, you wait four months for a new issue of X-Force from Marvel and then you get both X-Force #27 and the X-Force Annual on the same day. And even though this will have been written months before – and printed a month before – the events seem ripped from this week's headlines. Because Professor X of the X-Men accuses Russia of committing war crimes. Against the mutant island of Krakoa, rather than Ukraine, but still.

The increased antipathy of Marvel Comics towards Russia in its plotlines is something that Bleeding Cool has covered a lot of late. One might see it in the light of the invasion of Ukraine, but these storylines have been running for the past year, as well as in the Black Widow movie. With The Beast recommending a permanent death for the Russian mutant and traitor to Krakoa, Omega Red, to be wiped from the resurrection protocols that mutants of Krakoa have been enjoying of late.

The greatest punishment that Krakoa can bestow upon a mutant. Although, you know that Mister Sinister would keep a few vials of DNA on hand. He is playing ahead of the game right now…

With Russia ending diplomatic ties with Krakoa, and influencing Britain to join them, sending mutant superpowered assassins to get information, attack Krakoa at the core and wipe it out from the timeline, it does seem as if Marvel is positing Krakoa as an allegory for Ukraine – even if the comics were written before the current conflict. Maybe they are getting a feed from a higher place? This is the stuff conspiracies are born from.

